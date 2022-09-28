ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

ARTnews

Palestinian Farmer Unearths 1,500-Year-Old Byzantine Mosaic in the Gaza Strip

A Palestinian farmer unearthed a large Byzantine mosaic while planting an olive tree, Heritage Daily reports. The farmer, Suleiman al-Nabahin, uncovered the mosaic in the Bureij refugee camp in the Gaza strip, where approximately 30,000 Palestinians live without access to a working sewage system or potable water. People in Gaza are working alongside archaeologists from the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem to safely excavate the mosaic and have thus for exposed several large panels. “These are the most beautiful mosaic floors discovered in Gaza, both in terms of the quality of the graphic representation and the complexity of...
AFP

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
The Jewish Press

The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West

As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
The Jewish Press

Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis

In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
France 24

Death toll climbs in Iranian drone attack on Iraq’s Kurdish region

An Iranian drone bombing campaign targeting the bases of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq on Wednesday killed at least nine people and wounded 32 others, the Kurdish Regional Government’s Health Ministry said. The strikes took place as demonstrations continued to engulf the Islamic Republic after the death...
The Jewish Press

Terror Group Claims Responsibility for Drive-By Shooting Near Hebron

The Al-Muhahideen Brigades terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for a shooting attack Wednesday on Mount Hebron. An Israeli Jew was targeted with gunfire late in the evening in a drive-by shooting near the Adorayim junction in the southern Hebron Hills. The armed wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, the Brigades...
The Jewish Press

Security Source: Arab Boy Died of Fall, Not IDF Chase

An Arab boy fell from a balcony and was pronounced dead at Beit Jala Hospital, and there is no connection between a nearby IDF chase after stone-throwers and the boy’s fall, a security source told TPS. The Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA news agency quoted the hospital which claimed that...
The Associated Press

Israeli raid leaves 4 Palestinians dead in West Bank camp

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid Wednesday into the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, marking the deadliest episode since Israel escalated a crackdown on the occupied territory earlier this year. Israeli forces said they fatally shot two Palestinians they had been sent to arrest in the camp over their suspected involvement in recent shooting attacks. When soldiers surrounded a house in the camp, a bomb exploded, a gunfight ensued and Israeli troops killed the two Palestinians, the military...
travelawaits.com

17 Incredible Experiences We Loved While Visiting Jerusalem

Jerusalem. It had been on our list to visit for so many years. The history. The culture. The origins of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Thinking about the people who walked the steps in the old city thousands of years ago filled us with wonder. In more recent times, the conflict...
The Associated Press

Iranian lawmaker slams protesters; cleric appeals for calm

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A hard-line Iranian lawmaker Tuesday slammed female protesters who have taken off mandatory headscarves as prostitutes, doubling down on the government stance amid the dramatic demonstrations following the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country’s morality police. The harsh language...
