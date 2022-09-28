ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

foxnebraska.com

XC athletes prepare for state meet at UNK High School Invite

KEARNEY, Neb. — Less than a month before Kearney Country Club hosts the NSAA State Cross Country meet, UNK organizes its annual high school invitational for runners in all four classes to get a gauge for the course. On Monday, Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian tasted victory in the...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hastings College hosts mural competition

HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings College held a mural competition for 38 high schools with over 200 students in attendance. Working as teams, high school students from each school created a 36 x 60 inch vinyl mural using paint to create. Schools came from all around the region to compete, and the top 3 teams won a prize of art supplies. First place was Kearney, 2nd place was Grand Island Northwest, and 3rd was Hastings St Cecilia.
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Harvest of Harmony: Lexington Middle School Minutemen

LEXINGTON, Neb. — The Lexington Middle School Minutemen band is the only band made up of just seventh and eighth graders competing at this year's Harvest of Harmony Parade. But competing might not be the right word. "We go for comments only," informed Director Chad Scharff. This is...
LEXINGTON, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska Extension: Make It With Wool Contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — The deadline to enter the 2022 State Make It With Wool Contest is rapidly approaching. The state contest is the qualifying competition for the National Make It With Wool Contest which is entering its 75th year. Extension Educator Andrea Nisley has more on the contest and...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt

CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
CAIRO, NE
foxnebraska.com

Harvest of Harmony Preview: Centura Centurions

CAIRO, Neb. — As Harvest of Harmony approaches, nearly 100 bands across the state are putting in their final week of practice. Centura Public Schools serves the communities of Cairo, Dannebrog, Boelus and the surrounding areas. Small, but mighty, they only have 19 members, but they have a lot...
CAIRO, NE
foxnebraska.com

Aurora Coop announces joint venture with KAAPA Ethanol

AURORA, Neb. — Two farmer-owned companies are joining forces as KAAPA Ethanol is partnering with Aurora Cooperative on a joint venture for the co-op's ethanol facilities west of Aurora. The companies said in a news release that the joint venture plans to make significant investments with the goal of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Metcalf chosen as Hastings city administrator

The Hastings City Council has reached a decision on the new city administrator. Shawn Metcalf was selected out of 40 others from across the nation. Metcalf was previously the city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. All of the Hastings City Council members felt strong about Metcalf's communication, strategic planning,...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Osceola man facing numerous charges in connection to Hastings officer-involved shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings Tuesday. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Update on demo work of the Hastings 16th Street overpass

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings 16th St. overpass started its demo work back in April, and crews are still working on bringing it down completely. The city said they decided to demolish the viaduct as it had structural integrity issues. There was a pause on the demolition project for...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Quick Bites: Mexican Chicken Flatbread

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a an easy lunch or dinner recipe. 1.On a baking sheet, lay Naan breads down. Spread a layer of refried beans on each piece. Add chicken and spoon or drizzle each pizza with taco sauce. 2.Top with Cheese. 3.Bake at 350...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Suspicious doll evacuates Grand Island businesses

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been arrested and a woman has been referred for charges after two businesses were evacuated due to a suspicious doll. Kona Oili, 44, was arrested for terroristic threats. Tomi Workman, 41, was referred for the same charges. According to Grand...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Women in policing are breaking barriers and blazing a path

HASTINGS, NEB. — Being female in a male-dominated field comes with challenges. Women in law enforcement are both breaking barriers and blazing a path. "It's hard but I really enjoy it," said Holdrege Police Officer Karlee Bliss. Bliss has got a busy day ahead, taking on the challenges that...
HOLDREGE, NE
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: SCALES investigating officer-involved shooting in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Hastings Police said officers responded just before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to an officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue, which is near the police station. HPD said multiple HPD officers were involved, with two firing their weapons.
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Demolition crews tear down old Grand Island post office

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Demolition crews have begun the work to tear down the old Grand Island post office. The United States Postal Service moved out four years ago. They had leased the building from the Union Pacific Railroad. At the time, the USPS said it did not make...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
