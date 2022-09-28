Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Craig Kimbrel return should be considered
The Chicago Cubs have been 33-29 during the second half of the 2022 Major League Baseball season and the conversations surrounding the team have subtly changed. Since the second half of the 2021 season, “postseason” was a word that was seldomly used when talking about the current state of the Cubs’ organization. The Cubs were in a clear rebuild and it seemed baseless for the team to openly refer to their chances of making the postseason.
Yardbarker
Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More
Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
Yardbarker
Luis Robert: White Sox '100 Percent' Need to Re-Sign Jose Abreu
Should the Chicago White Sox bring back Jose Abreu in 2023? It's been a hot topic among fans, media, and now players. When pressed on the subject Wednesday, outfielder Luis Robert gave a resounding answer. The White Sox are in a tough position when it comes to Abreu. The veteran...
White Sox: 3 candidates to consider for managerial opening
The Chicago White Sox were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention on Wednesday night with their loss to the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners’ win over the Texas Rangers. The White Sox have lost eight consecutive games and there is no question that the 2022 season is proving to...
White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener
Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Cairo was tossed after arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter...
Cubs Have the Best Record Since Sept. 12 Amidst Dominant Stretch
Cubs sport best record in the NL since Sept. 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have been on a dominant tear in the back half of the season, despite being eliminated from playoff contention this season. The team is 11-4 in their last 15 games, which...
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax break the National League record for strikeouts in a season on Sept. 27, 1961. The left-hander surpassed Christy Mathewson, who held the previous mark with 267 during the 1903 campaign. Koufax struck out seven batters over eight innings pitched in...
Steve Stone: Ozzie Guillen isn't a viable candidate to be next White Sox manager
White Sox television analyst Steve Stone doesn’t anticipate former Chicago manager Ozzie Guillen being in the mix should the club’s managerial job open up as expected.
Managerial Candidates If White Sox' Tony La Russa Doesn't Return
Managerial candidates if La Russa doesn’t return to Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It remains unclear if White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be back in 2023 after missing the last month due to medical reasons. The White Sox, who announced over the weekend La Russa...
Yankees Ticket Prices for Potential Aaron Judge No. 62 HR Game
Yankees ticket prices for potential Aaron Judge No. 62 HR game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Judge has his sights set on the No. 62 and is becoming focused on delivering baseball history during the Yankees’ last home series of the 2022 MLB season this weekend. New...
What's Next for Jason Heyward — and Is Return to Cubs Possible?
Jason Heyward plans to play in ‘23 — then return to Cubs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward doesn’t know where he’ll be next year but plans to keep playing if he can find an offer and a fit after the Cubs release him in the next few weeks with a year left on his $184 million contract.
Cubs Hall of Famer Congratulates Aaron Judge on AL Home Run Record
Cubs HOF congratulates Judge on AL home run record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Judge is setting records this season, sending a home run into the stands on Wednesday to mark his 61st of the season and tying the AL season record with Roger Maris. To help him...
Jason Heyward Appreciates Cubs Being Real, Not ‘Blowing Smoke'
Heyward appreciates Cubs being real, not ‘blowing smoke’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward said he appreciated the Cubs’ keeping it “real” in informing him they would be moving on after the 2022 season. “I'll say that I appreciate they’re real,” Heyward said...
Jason Heyward's Lasting Cubs Moment One of Team's Biggest Ever
Jason Heyward’s lasting moment one of Cubs biggest ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Merkle’s Boner? Homer in the Gloamin'? The Steve Bartman incident?. As far as lasting moments in Cubs franchise lore, they’re all at the top. And there’s no question Jason Heyward’s lasting moment...
Mark Payton
Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox stopped an eight-game losing streak that had tied their season high. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save as the White Sox moved one game ahead of...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
Who Is Bears Linebacker Joe Thomas? Players Worth Watching
Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Pringle's IR stint opened up a roster for the Bears, so the team elevated linebacker...
Yardbarker
White Sox Recall Carlos Perez With Seby Zavala Injured
With the Chicago White Sox already out of the AL Central race, things keep getting worse. Catcher Seby Zavala is out for seven days with a concussion. The club recalled Carlos Perez from Triple-A Charlotte to fill the role. Perez made his MLB debut with the White Sox earlier this...
