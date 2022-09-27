ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
SDSU Collegian

SDSU students are doing “butter” than ever in the dairy industry

Five South Dakota State University students were named finalists in the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way competition and received personalized 90-pound butter sculptures. Hailey Frericks, Ashley Holst, Briana Maus, Allison Wright and Aly Dieball competed in the Princess Kay of the Milky Way competition at the Minnesota State Fair earlier this month. Although none of these students were crowned as princess, they still had the opportunity to advocate for the dairy industry during the fair.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookings, SD
Education
State
Minnesota State
City
Brookings, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
BROOKINGS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up

Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SDSU Collegian

Issue: Thank you Tom Daschle and Jonathan Karl

ABC News’ Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl arrived in South Dakota Sunday morning to meet with political science majors, contribute to journalism classes and be the fifth speaker in former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle’s ongoing series to bring leaders from across the nation to Brookings, South Dakota.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls

Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Linus College#American#Indian#The Multicultural Center#Multicultural Affairs
SDSU Collegian

Festival of plays brings exciting opportunities to students

SDSU students in theater had an opportunity to practice their skills and learn some new ones last week when accomplished playwrights came to campus to lead workshops and show off some of their work. Playwrights from across the country submitted their plays to be performed in SDSU’s Festival of New...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Harrisburg school threat deemed not credible, ends in arrest of student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation into a perceived threat made against Harrisburg High School was ultimately deemed to be “not credible” by Lincoln County authorities, but not before a scare for students, parents, and staff. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Steve Swenson received word...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls School District sends alert on threat, arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District sent an alert to parents Monday morning regarding an arrest after a threatening photo was posted to social media. In a message to families and staff members, the SFSD says police in a neighboring school district investigated a threatening photo that did not originate in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘Our Farm’ welcoming guests in rural Turner County

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — There is an allure to spending time and working outdoors; it’s a point especially driven home by the feel, colors and mood of the fall season. These scenes are just about heaven for Lane Mellegaard. “It’s so peaceful down here,” Mellegaard said. “It’s...
TURNER COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD regulators want public meeting on Xcel rate hike

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota customers of Xcel Energy will get to air their views at a public meeting regarding the company’s proposal to raise electricity rates. Some customers from Sioux Falls have already made their opposition to the $44.1 million request known through emails and phone calls to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SDSU Collegian

NEW: New scams targeting college students

Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, Family Resource Management Field Specialist, SDSU Extension. Just when one scam gets shut down a new one appears. College students can be vulnerable to scams because of their new financial experiences and decisions. Here is a list of scams that specially target college students. Student Financial Service...
BROOKINGS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy