Lauren Livingston, Alzheimer's Association-Iowa Chapter, talks about this Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer's in Des Moines and Harlan...as well as across the state in Fort Dodge & West Burlington on Saturday October 8th and October 15th in Ames. This year's Des Moines walk will have over 1000 participants so far and YOU CAN STILL JOIN THEM! Registration begins at 8am with the opening ceremonies starting about 9am at the Iowa State Capitol building complex at 1007 E Grand Ave in Des Moines. Money raised will go to a variety of areas to help those and their families and caretakers cope with this horrific disease as well as helping fund research to put an end to Alzheimer's. Lauren also shares some EXCITING news on the research front this past Tuesday that reported a new drug that shows real promise in treating this ailment! GET ALL THE INFORMATION about the up coming walks in the state of Iowa by visiting www.alz.org/walk and entering your zip code.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO