weareiowa.com
Iowa State volleyball takes down #13 Baylor
The Cyclones snapped the Bears' 10-match win streak, defeating them in four sets. Iowa State is now 9-6 on the season.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans
The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
College Football News
Kansas vs Iowa State Prediction, Game Preview
Kansas vs Iowa State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS. Record: Kansas (4-0), Iowa State (3-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Lance Leipold on Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki: ‘Don’t Write Anything About Him’
When you take a team that hasn’t topped four wins in more than a decade and start 4-0 with them in Year 2, it’s going to cause a stir and Lance Leipold knows that. However, Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks aren’t shying away from success as they are set to host Iowa State this weekend where they will try and start conference play off with a 2-0 record and hope to join the company of the “elite:” the AP Top 25.
weareiowa.com
Game of the Week preview: Indianola vs. Norwalk
This Class 4A Top 10 showdown is also a rivalry game. This series has gone back and forth over the past 6 years, and is split right down the middle, 3-3.
Kansas Jayhawks depth chart reflects playing time realities.
There aren't many changes, but the 2-deep saw some changes before the upcoming game against Iowa State.
CBS Sports
Will Kansas hang on to Lance Leipold? Offensive explosion, 4-0 start will have Jayhawks warding off suitors
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Lance Leipold knows what's coming. With every game Kansas' coach wins, his appeal increases and his horizons broaden. But first things first. One-third of the way through the season, a red-hot coach of a red-hot program doesn't want to lose his offensive coordinator. That's Andy Kotelnicki, a little-known 42-year-old whose schemes are behind one of the most innovative offenses in the country.
Sunflower Star: Inside the rise of Kansas sensation Jalon Daniels
In the moments after Kansas’ 55-42 road win over West Virginia, quarterback Jalon Daniels leapt into Jayhawk head coach Lance Leipold’s arms. Daniels then turned to a camera trailing close behind them to deliver a message: “WE HERE! NEW ERA! LET’S GO!”. A new era indeed.
heartlandcollegesports.com
What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?
The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
How to upgrade Arrowhead Stadium for World Cup, no cost to taxpayers
There's been much ado about temporary changes to Arrowhead Stadium for the 2026 World Cup — but little in the way of specifics shared.
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
weareiowa.com
Walk to End Alzheimer's THIS SATURDAY (10/1) in Des Moines & Harlan
Lauren Livingston, Alzheimer's Association-Iowa Chapter, talks about this Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer's in Des Moines and Harlan...as well as across the state in Fort Dodge & West Burlington on Saturday October 8th and October 15th in Ames. This year's Des Moines walk will have over 1000 participants so far and YOU CAN STILL JOIN THEM! Registration begins at 8am with the opening ceremonies starting about 9am at the Iowa State Capitol building complex at 1007 E Grand Ave in Des Moines. Money raised will go to a variety of areas to help those and their families and caretakers cope with this horrific disease as well as helping fund research to put an end to Alzheimer's. Lauren also shares some EXCITING news on the research front this past Tuesday that reported a new drug that shows real promise in treating this ailment! GET ALL THE INFORMATION about the up coming walks in the state of Iowa by visiting www.alz.org/walk and entering your zip code.
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do
Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
weareiowa.com
How did the summer drought affect farmers' harvest yields?
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Mike Penick farms over 1,000 acres across parts of Polk and Warren counties. He hasn't seen many problems with the fields he's harvested so far this year. "Right now we're having a whole lot better yields than we ever expected to have with the dry weather this summer. We had no rain in July at all," Penick told Local 5 Tuesday.
weareiowa.com
Fun Fall Activities to CATCH in DES MOINES this week!
Greg Edwards, CEO-Catch Des Moines, has a list of great things you can do in Des Moines this week including sports as we draw to the end of one season and start up another! The Iowa Cubs are taking on the Toledo Mudhens at Principal Park Tuesday and Wednesday...while the Des Moines Buccaneers prepare to battle the Waterloo Blackhawks THIS WEEKEND on different ice...This game will be played at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex on Saturday! The Blank Park Zoo has Family STEM Night this Thursday with activities designed for students in grades K through 5, but all students are welcome to join. Admission is free, but space is limited so registration is required. Historic Valley Junction Farmers Market wraps up this Thursday including Music in the Junction...and, the first ever Phantom Fall Fest at Adventureland happens this Friday through Sunday. Get information on ALL these events and more at www.catchdesmoines.com.
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Strategic Materials buys Ripple Glass
Glass recycler Strategic Materials Inc. (SMI), headquartered in Houston, has announced the acquisition of Kansas City, Missouri-based Ripple Glass, accelerating SMI's plan to strengthen glass collection programs and increase glass recovery rates across North America. Boulevard Brewing founder John McDonald founded Ripple Glass in 2009 when he saw a need...
