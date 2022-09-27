ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Brookings woman injured in collision with semi dump trailer

A Brookings woman is injured in a Wednesday afternoon collision east of Brookings. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a pickup driven driven by 22-year-old Lauren Schweldhelm of Brookings collided with the dump trailer of a semi being driven by 33-year-old Travis Sik, 33, of Minneota, MN. It happened shortly before 3:00 pm at the intersection of 478th Avenue and 213th Street.
Dead Men Don’t Talk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 18-year-old Duane McCormick was found dead in his bed in March of 1981 in Sioux Falls. The murder weapon? A hammer. His roommate, 28-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Howard, appeared to be on the run and was arrested in Georgia, charged and later convicted of murder, and sentenced to life in prison.
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
Hy-Vee adds east-side Wahlburgers

The Hy-Vee store at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue is the newest location for Wahlburgers. The store replaced its Market Grille with the burger-driven concept by executive chef Paul Wahlberg and celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. It’s the 60th Wahlburgers in a Hy-Vee store and the second in Sioux...
Wife’s crusade to set husband, serving life behind bars, free

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve no doubt heard the old cliché that “everyone in prison is innocent,” or at least they claim to be. Judee Howard says she has no doubt that her husband of 25 years didn’t commit the 1981 crime for which he was convicted of first-degree murder.
Brookings I-29 road closure extended

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road closure for the I-29 interchange project in Brookings will be extended. The South Dakota Department of Transportation said this is because of unforeseen utility delays and conflicts. This impacts the closure of 22nd Avenue between 8th to 32nd Streets. The nearby recreational...
Minnesota man sentenced for selling meth in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old Marshall, Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for bringing meth into South Dakota and selling it. Jeremy Anspach pleaded guilty in June and this week a federal judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars. When he does get out of...
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up

Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
DWU crowns 2022 homecoming royalty

MITCHELL, S.D. — Dakota Wesleyan University crowned its homecoming royalty Monday night during Coronation. Darby Deffenbaugh, of Kimball, and Adam DeJong of Watertown, were named the DWU Homecoming Royalty for 2022. Darby Deffenbaugh, Kimball, is a double major in Elementary Education and Psychology. She has competed in Track and...
Man arrested for trying to entice a child in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old Aberdeen man is behind bars in Minnehaha County, accused of trying to entice a child. Sioux Falls Police say a family was outside the Union Gospel Mission. The mother told police the suspect tried to grab her three old daughter by the...
Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
Sioux Falls, SD, woman sentenced for meth

ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection with an incident near Lester last year. The case against Anna Elizabeth McCord stemmed from the stop of a 1998 Honda Accord on the 2500 mile of 140th Street about two miles east of Lester about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
