Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
Get Ready To Get Baked: Sioux Falls Bakery To Create Weed Treats
There are many bakeries around the Sioux Empire that provide delicious sweets for any occasion. Intoxibakes in Sioux Falls, for example, provides yummy desserts with a little extra twist. The local bakery is known as "South Dakota's Original Boozy Bakery." Intoxibakes is one of the first South Dakota bakeries to...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings woman injured in collision with semi dump trailer
A Brookings woman is injured in a Wednesday afternoon collision east of Brookings. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a pickup driven driven by 22-year-old Lauren Schweldhelm of Brookings collided with the dump trailer of a semi being driven by 33-year-old Travis Sik, 33, of Minneota, MN. It happened shortly before 3:00 pm at the intersection of 478th Avenue and 213th Street.
KELOLAND TV
Dead Men Don’t Talk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 18-year-old Duane McCormick was found dead in his bed in March of 1981 in Sioux Falls. The murder weapon? A hammer. His roommate, 28-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Howard, appeared to be on the run and was arrested in Georgia, charged and later convicted of murder, and sentenced to life in prison.
dakotanewsnow.com
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
siouxfalls.business
From southeast S.D., family grows business into sheep equipment industry leader
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. John and Doralee Lynch had decided to give it five years. “I told my wife, if we can’t make this go in five years, I guess I’ll have to do something different,” Lynch said. “I always call it cutting the umbilical cord because we were on our own.”
Sioux Falls Is Home to Two of the Most Popular Steakhouse Chains in America
There are only three national steakhouse chains that do more than $1 billion dollars in sales each year and you can find two of them in Sioux Falls. Eat This, Not That is out with a new ranking of the top ten most profitable steakhouse chains in America and each of the top two restaurants has a presence in South Dakota's largest city.
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
siouxfalls.business
Hy-Vee adds east-side Wahlburgers
The Hy-Vee store at 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue is the newest location for Wahlburgers. The store replaced its Market Grille with the burger-driven concept by executive chef Paul Wahlberg and celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. It’s the 60th Wahlburgers in a Hy-Vee store and the second in Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Wife’s crusade to set husband, serving life behind bars, free
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve no doubt heard the old cliché that “everyone in prison is innocent,” or at least they claim to be. Judee Howard says she has no doubt that her husband of 25 years didn’t commit the 1981 crime for which he was convicted of first-degree murder.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings I-29 road closure extended
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road closure for the I-29 interchange project in Brookings will be extended. The South Dakota Department of Transportation said this is because of unforeseen utility delays and conflicts. This impacts the closure of 22nd Avenue between 8th to 32nd Streets. The nearby recreational...
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota man sentenced for selling meth in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old Marshall, Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for bringing meth into South Dakota and selling it. Jeremy Anspach pleaded guilty in June and this week a federal judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars. When he does get out of...
KELOLAND TV
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
dakotanewsnow.com
A meaningful new tradition started last Friday in HS Football between Castlewood and Hamlin
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Seperated by just 21 miles, Hamlin and Castlewood High School are natural rivals in all sports except football, where differences in classification kept them apart until last year. “So we both submitted to the state that we’d like to play each other and it’s kind...
mitchellnow.com
DWU crowns 2022 homecoming royalty
MITCHELL, S.D. — Dakota Wesleyan University crowned its homecoming royalty Monday night during Coronation. Darby Deffenbaugh, of Kimball, and Adam DeJong of Watertown, were named the DWU Homecoming Royalty for 2022. Darby Deffenbaugh, Kimball, is a double major in Elementary Education and Psychology. She has competed in Track and...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for trying to entice a child in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old Aberdeen man is behind bars in Minnehaha County, accused of trying to entice a child. Sioux Falls Police say a family was outside the Union Gospel Mission. The mother told police the suspect tried to grab her three old daughter by the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls, SD, woman sentenced for meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection with an incident near Lester last year. The case against Anna Elizabeth McCord stemmed from the stop of a 1998 Honda Accord on the 2500 mile of 140th Street about two miles east of Lester about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
