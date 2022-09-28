ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota, IL

Dakota rallied to edge Durand in NUIC volleyball

By Scott Leber
 1 day ago

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Dakota Indians rallied to defeat the Durand Bulldogs in an NUIC volleyball match Tuesday night 12-25, 25-16, 25-22.

The win improves Dakota’s record to 20-3 overall and 6-1 in the NUIC. Durand is now 15-7-1 and 4-2 in conference play.

It’s the second time Dakota has defeated Durand this season. The first time was at the Oregon Tournament earlier this month.

