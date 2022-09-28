Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Mountain Mayhem: Aspen Film’s 43rd annual Filmfest is here, with screenings up and downvalley
Autumn in Aspen and Carbondale is synonymous with Aspen Film’s signature Filmfest, staged at the Wheeler Opera House and Isis Theatre upvalley and at the Crystal Theatre downvalley. The 43rd annual Filmfest started Sept. 27, showcasing top filmmaking from across the globe. It runs through Sunday, Oct. 2. With...
Aspen Times
Saunders: Crazy congestion
I didn’t think it was possible! The roundabout is gridlocked. Not a traffic controller in sight. Traffic is literally backed up and into the Highlands underground garage! Unbelievable! And, farther up Maroon Creek Road, which is only one road feeding in and out of Aspen. I wonder how this...
Aspen Times
Coddington: Recommend ‘Close’ at Filmfest
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It is estimated that a suicide attempt is made every minute, with close to 1.2 million people attempting suicide annually in the United States. Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. among adults 18-65, and the second leading cause of death among teens and young adults.
Aspen Times
Emmer: Do they understand fully?
Questions about the city’s drive to full electrification:. 1. Does the city have a clue how many more kilowatt hours it will need if natural gas is outlawed?. 2. Do they know how much extra it will cost residents?. 3. Do they care?. 4. Do they have any idea...
Aspen Times
Bauer: Joe Disalvo is not Bob Braudis
I’m supporting Michael Buglione for Pitkin County Sheriff. I was hired by Bob Braudis in 1988 to be a patrol deputy. I was a deputy and a patrol director for 24 years, resigning in 2012, two years into DiSalvo’s first term. One of the first things Braudis told...
Aspen Times
Cunningham: Buglione best choice now
We are current residents of the Roaring Fork Valley who travel into Pitkin County regularly. As long-time residents, we have had occasional encounters with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office over the past 50 years. We can always depend on the Sheriff’s Office for considerate contact. We are writing...
Aspen Times
Kuney: I’m sure you could afford it
The senior parking at the Hunter Valley Trailhead is inadequate. There are only four parking spaces. We drove up there twice this week and had to turn around because there was no place to park. There is plenty of room to enlarge the parking area, and it would not cost much to do so. I think Aspen could probably find the funds to do so.
Aspen Times
Jesse: Sorry, not sorry
Malicious liar and despicable human being Alex Jones said in court that he was “done saying I’m sorry” to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, whose lives he has made a living hell. No punishment is harsh enough for his inhumanity. It would...
Aspen Times
Seeber: Please let us park at Tiehack
Dear Tiehack residents: Today, we received the unfortunate news that Aspen School District employees were no longer allowed to park in the Tiehack parking lot. I am wondering why this is the case, especially as the entire town is under construction, and driving anywhere seems to take a toll on both time and mental health.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Vail Valley real estate seeing declines in key market areas
A lot of economic comparisons to 2021 are often skewed. But Eagle County’s real estate market has slowed considerably. The latest data from the Vail Board of Realtors shows some significant dips in several areas, with a few important exceptions. Leading the declines is the number of new listings...
Two children go missing on Colorado resort town trail, safely located
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, two 9-year-old boys and their dog went missing on Congo Trail in the Aspen Highlands Ski Area on Monday. The boys left for a short 10 to 15 minute walk, but had not returned after 40 minutes. At that point, parents called the sheriff's office for assistance.
Aspen Times
Rosin: I’ll never forget
Back around seven or eight years ago, when there was no election in his future and no one was paying attention, Mr. Michael Buglione was working as a Pitckin County sheriff’s deputy. I’m sure it was a regular day for him, but, when my family was dealing with a...
Colorado search and rescue team saves hiker without entering field
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old hiker was 'rescued' in the Aspen area following a mission that didn't require actually sending any crew members into the field. On September 26, a 24-year-old female hiker got lost on the backside of Castle Peak as she was attempting to...
