Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit Red Wings lose to Chicago Blackhawks, 4-2, in preseason: Game thread replay
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (1-0-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) When: 7:30 p.m. Where: Little Caesars Arena. ...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Fall to Blues in Preseason Opener
10 observations: Hawks fall to Blues in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday in their preseason opener. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. There were a lot of positives in this...
Yardbarker
Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing
The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason
The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game after playing their big horses on Tuesday:. Line 1: Jujhar Khaira - Sam Lafferty - Dylan Sikura. Line...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik scores twice in 6-2 preseason win over Penguins
Several newcomers relied upon this upcoming season made an early impression in the Detroit Red Wings' 6-2 win over the Penguins in Detroit's exhibition opener on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Free-agent signee Dominik Kubalik had two special teams goals, and prospect Elmer Soderblom and veteran Steven Kampfer both scored for the...
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success
The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Cubs Have the Best Record Since Sept. 12 Amidst Dominant Stretch
Cubs sport best record in the NL since Sept. 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have been on a dominant tear in the back half of the season, despite being eliminated from playoff contention this season. The team is 11-4 in their last 15 games, which...
Bulls Optimistic About Lonzo Ball's Surgery, Chances of Playing
Bulls optimistic about Ball's surgery, playing this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are optimistic about point guard Lonzo Ball's chances of playing this season after successful surgery on his left knee, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "This time, there is a 4-6 week...
Lonzo Ball's Surgery ‘Went Well,' But Return Timeline Still Unclear
Ball's surgery 'went well,' but return timeline unclear originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to Billy Donovan, Lonzo Ball's recent arthroscopic debridement of his left knee "went well" and Ball remains in upbeat spirits. It's a sentiment that aligns with NBC Sports Chicago reporting Thursday morning that there is...
DeMar DeRozan Describes Zach LaVine Call That Made Him a Chicago Bull
DeRozan describes call with LaVine that made him a Bull originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan did not enter his free agency in 2021 thinking he would end up a Chicago Bull. No, DeRozan, as he said in a recent appearance on JJ Redick and Tommy Alter's The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Gets Tattoo to Honor Late Friend, Darius Brown
Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
Hawks' Korchinski, Reichel connect for highlight-reel goal
Get used to this, Blackhawks fans: Kevin Korchinski and Lukas Reichel connected for a beautiful goal in Wednesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings, providing a glimpse of what the future might look like in Chicago one day. Korchinski received a pass from Philipp Kurashev in his own end,...
Bears, Matt Eberflus Alter Practice to Protect Players From Injury
How Bears altered practice to protect players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears and Matt Eberflus have deliberately tried to make as many data-driven decisions as possible as they install their new program at Halas Hall, and as they work to put the team in the best position possible to win every week. Eberflus and his coordinators held meetings and training sessions with team director of research and analysis Harry Freid to help the coaches make the right decisions in the right moments. They preach situational awareness to their guys on the field. So when Eberflus noticed players going down in practice, he made a change.
Cam Johnson ready for starting role with Suns
The National Basketball Association season is off to an excellent start for former North Carolina Tar Heel Cam Johnson after being named the starter. Monty Williams named Johnson the Phoenix Suns starting power with Jae Crowder set to find a new playing destination. Despite not being a regular starter for the Suns, they have counted on Johnson, giving him valuable minutes in the rotation the past three seasons. Last year, Johnson averaged 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 26 minutes of action per game. Johnson’s best quality has been his three-point shot, shooting at 42% behind the arch last season, an uptick from his 39% career average. Phoenix has been a top contender in the western conference the last two seasons, making the finals two years ago. Monty Williams confirmed the expected that Cam Johnson will be a starter, mentioning the rebounding and defenses challenges he’ll be tasked with moving forward in that role: pic.twitter.com/AFSckCTyC7 — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) September 29, 2022 Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Justin Fields' Interception Vs. Texans Was ‘Brilliant Play' With Missed Throw
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans was filled with lowlights. The Bears' young quarterback admitted as such when he called his performance "trash" after the 23-20 win. One of the biggest blemishes of Fields' day came when he missed a wide-open Cole...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Thought Lakers Signing Was a ‘Done Deal'
DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0