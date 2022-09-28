The National Basketball Association season is off to an excellent start for former North Carolina Tar Heel Cam Johnson after being named the starter. Monty Williams named Johnson the Phoenix Suns starting power with Jae Crowder set to find a new playing destination. Despite not being a regular starter for the Suns, they have counted on Johnson, giving him valuable minutes in the rotation the past three seasons. Last year, Johnson averaged 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 26 minutes of action per game. Johnson’s best quality has been his three-point shot, shooting at 42% behind the arch last season, an uptick from his 39% career average. Phoenix has been a top contender in the western conference the last two seasons, making the finals two years ago. Monty Williams confirmed the expected that Cam Johnson will be a starter, mentioning the rebounding and defenses challenges he’ll be tasked with moving forward in that role: pic.twitter.com/AFSckCTyC7 — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) September 29, 2022 Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 MINUTES AGO