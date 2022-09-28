ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing

The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday

Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success

The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls Optimistic About Lonzo Ball's Surgery, Chances of Playing

Bulls optimistic about Ball's surgery, playing this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are optimistic about point guard Lonzo Ball's chances of playing this season after successful surgery on his left knee, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "This time, there is a 4-6 week...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Gets Tattoo to Honor Late Friend, Darius Brown

Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears, Matt Eberflus Alter Practice to Protect Players From Injury

How Bears altered practice to protect players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears and Matt Eberflus have deliberately tried to make as many data-driven decisions as possible as they install their new program at Halas Hall, and as they work to put the team in the best position possible to win every week. Eberflus and his coordinators held meetings and training sessions with team director of research and analysis Harry Freid to help the coaches make the right decisions in the right moments. They preach situational awareness to their guys on the field. So when Eberflus noticed players going down in practice, he made a change.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Johnson ready for starting role with Suns

The National Basketball Association season is off to an excellent start for former North Carolina Tar Heel Cam Johnson after being named the starter. Monty Williams named Johnson the Phoenix Suns starting power with Jae Crowder set to find a new playing destination. Despite not being a regular starter for the Suns, they have counted on Johnson, giving him valuable minutes in the rotation the past three seasons. Last year, Johnson averaged 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 26 minutes of action per game. Johnson’s best quality has been his three-point shot, shooting at 42% behind the arch last season, an uptick from his 39% career average. Phoenix has been a top contender in the western conference the last two seasons, making the finals two years ago. Monty Williams confirmed the expected that Cam Johnson will be a starter, mentioning the rebounding and defenses challenges he’ll be tasked with moving forward in that role: pic.twitter.com/AFSckCTyC7 — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) September 29, 2022 Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
PHOENIX, AZ
