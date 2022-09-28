Read full article on original website
Loud drumline ahead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Central’s Drumline is ready to take the field Friday for the Cobbler’s homecoming game. Starting at 6:30 a.m. the group picks up their drumsticks, but not the fried chicken kind. The drumline performs at different events throughout the school year and...
Sports tourism could be on the rise in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is one of the many hubs of outdoor tourism in the Black Hills, but when it comes to sports it seems there is room for improvement. Visit Rapid City is working to change that by bringing a sports commission to the area. The...
Preparation under way for the 57th annual buffalo roundup
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup draws thousands of visitors from across the world. “Thursday afternoon, we do what we call an orientation ride, and all the riders will get together and go out, and we’ll actually go over the terrain we’re going to ride. Friday morning for the roundup, and just let everybody see what we are going to be riding through. It gets people an opportunity to introduce their horses to the buffalo.” said district park supervisor Jim Straight.
Asphalt crack sealing projects scheduled in northwest South Dakota
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – An asphalt crack sealing project will begin on Monday, October 3, 2022. The project will begin on SD Highway 34 and US Highway 85 which is north of Belle Fourche will follow. A second crew will also start working on SD Highway 20 and with...
Spearfish Canyon erupts in autumn color
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Fall is the time of the year when days get shorter, the weather gets colder, and the leaves change colors. From the golden yellow tones of aspen and birch to the red sumac leaves sprouting out of the canyon walls, your senses are in for a treat.
2023 CIF season schedule released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Champions Indoor Football has announced its revised 13-week, 40-game regular season schedule for 2023, which kicks off league play March 4. Nonleague games start Feb. 19 in Rapid City. The 2023 CIF regular season schedule will include all eight returning teams, Omaha Beef, Sioux...
Scoopers edge out Patriots on the road
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Scoopers had lost three out of their last four games, but their struggles ended Monday night under the lights against Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood. Ben Burns has the highlights from their victory.
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
KOTA Noem Announcement
Park restrooms closure scheduled
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a cold winter coming, several park restroom facilities in Rapid City parks will close by the end of the day Friday, Sept.30. The Sioux Park, Sioux Park Stadium and Parkview Tennis Court facilities are scheduled to remain open daily until dusk through Oct. 17 due to scheduled activities.
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Lead and Deadwood are returning to their roots with the exploration of gold
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood, one of the rowdiest towns in the West, started after the discovery of gold in 1875. The crowd that followed was filled with gunslingers and people hoping to strike it rich. Eventually, Homestake Mining Company staked a claim in Lead, lasting until 2001. Now, another company known as Dakota Gold has come in.
KOTA Wildfire Defense
Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as part of the annual Buffalo Round Up. Two vaccines might be what people may need as flu season starts back up. Governor Kristi Noem is promising to repeal the grocery tax if she is re-elected.
South Dakota Kids Belong expands west to help children in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An organization spreading awareness about the need for foster care families in South Dakota expanded Tuesday. The South Dakota Kids Belong chapter is expanding its mission to Pennington County, and more specifically Rapid City, to encourage more people to become foster parents for children in need.
Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle
Several unvaccinated cows in Meade County have died after being infected with anthrax, according to a Tuesday release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first...
Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
PHOTOS: Rapid City Fire Department gets a new truck!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A new fire truck was delivered to RCFD Station 6 back in August. On Thursday, September 29, a ceremony and blessing were done, welcoming Truck 6 to the station. After the blessing by the Fire Chaplin, there was the traditional push-in ceremony. The push-in ceremony...
LSP lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
Baton Rouge, LA – Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed...
Rapid City firefighters receive protective hoods to prevent cancer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters run headfirst into dangerous situations, oftentimes putting their lives at risk to save another person. But that danger doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. In fact, one of the major health concerns for firefighters is cancer. “Firefighters have a 9% greater chance...
Two South Dakota short-line projects land federal grants
Two short-line improvement projects in South Dakota will receive Special Transportation Circumstances (STC) grants from the Federal Railroad Administration, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced yesterday. The department had proposed the projects, which upon completion will increase safety and efficiency for freight-rail service across the state, department officials said...
