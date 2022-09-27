Read full article on original website
thedailytexan.com
UT computer science students share their internship, program struggles
UT’s computer science program is one of the best in the country, according to national rankings. But, with great prestige comes great stress, students say, especially when it comes to navigating the job market. Most university students get some sort of internship during their academic career; a national survey...
thedailytexan.com
Texas commission recommends basing community college funding on student success outcomes
The way community colleges are funded may be revamped to make student success outcomes play a bigger part in determining fund allocation, according to a draft released at the Sept. 12 commission meeting for the Texas Commission on Community College Finance. Currently, community college funding is proportionally allocated between colleges...
thedailytexan.com
Consider the benefits of Greek Life
When I first came to UT, I made several decisions that would influence the rest of my freshman year. New clubs, classes and opportunities presented themselves every day. I ultimately decided to join a fraternity, a choice that has impacted my entire time at college so far. Some of my...
thedailytexan.com
UT research project seeks to reduce suicide among LGBTQ+ young adults
A new study from UT researchers aims to reduce suicide among LGBTQ+ young adults, after a 2018 survey found that 40% of LGBTQ+ young adults in Central Texas had considered suicide in the past week, said Phillip Schnarrs, one of the project’s lead researchers. “When we think about brief...
mississippifreepress.org
Tougaloo College Awarded $20 Million to Help Achieve Health Equity through Education
Following the graphic and widely viewed murder of George Floyd in 2020, Tougaloo College launched the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice to engage with students about social-justice issues through theory, practice and initiatives. Students in the program research issues that personally affect them such as TANF and income-tax credit, among other topics.
thedailytexan.com
Dell Medical School funds yoga classes for Black women to promote community, stress-relief
Dell Medical School launched Flow to Heal — a community development initiative and virtual yoga program for Black women — last spring. Frederika Easley, Flow to Heal’s founder and instructor, began the program to combat the pandemic’s isolating effects and provide participants opportunities to exercise. Easley,...
thedailytexan.com
Emancipet on Campus works to support animal groups around Austin
Dragons, butterflies, squid and other wacky creatures glide throughout Austin’s annual ABC Zilker Kite Festival. Just beneath the colorful Austin sky, Lauren Lillie hosts a booth with two excited dogs grabbing the attention of eager passersby. Parents and children intrigued by the furry booth attendants stop by to speak with Lillie about the organization she’s promoting — Emancipet on Campus.
Universal Design in Active Adult Communities
Universal Design in Active Adult Communities
thedailytexan.com
Austin Public Library now open on Sundays
The Austin Public Library expanded its hours to be open on Sundays. The Sept. 11 announcement marks the first time the library has opened on Sundays since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The decision came after the library was able to hire enough staff to run...
Poets and Quants
Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Ramprashanth Mohanasundaram, Harvard Business School
“As a fond generalist I love solving new business challenges, with a focus on empowerment – I strongly believe that inclusivity can lead to both social and business impact.”. Hometown: Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Fun Fact About Yourself: Hailing from a marginalized farmer community, I am passionate about inspiring and...
