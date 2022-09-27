ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thedailytexan.com

UT computer science students share their internship, program struggles

UT’s computer science program is one of the best in the country, according to national rankings. But, with great prestige comes great stress, students say, especially when it comes to navigating the job market. Most university students get some sort of internship during their academic career; a national survey...
thedailytexan.com

Consider the benefits of Greek Life

When I first came to UT, I made several decisions that would influence the rest of my freshman year. New clubs, classes and opportunities presented themselves every day. I ultimately decided to join a fraternity, a choice that has impacted my entire time at college so far. Some of my...
thedailytexan.com

UT research project seeks to reduce suicide among LGBTQ+ young adults

A new study from UT researchers aims to reduce suicide among LGBTQ+ young adults, after a 2018 survey found that 40% of LGBTQ+ young adults in Central Texas had considered suicide in the past week, said Phillip Schnarrs, one of the project’s lead researchers. “When we think about brief...
mississippifreepress.org

Tougaloo College Awarded $20 Million to Help Achieve Health Equity through Education

Following the graphic and widely viewed murder of George Floyd in 2020, Tougaloo College launched the Reuben V. Anderson Institute for Social Justice to engage with students about social-justice issues through theory, practice and initiatives. Students in the program research issues that personally affect them such as TANF and income-tax credit, among other topics.
thedailytexan.com

Emancipet on Campus works to support animal groups around Austin

Dragons, butterflies, squid and other wacky creatures glide throughout Austin’s annual ABC Zilker Kite Festival. Just beneath the colorful Austin sky, Lauren Lillie hosts a booth with two excited dogs grabbing the attention of eager passersby. Parents and children intrigued by the furry booth attendants stop by to speak with Lillie about the organization she’s promoting — Emancipet on Campus.
thedailytexan.com

Austin Public Library now open on Sundays

The Austin Public Library expanded its hours to be open on Sundays. The Sept. 11 announcement marks the first time the library has opened on Sundays since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The decision came after the library was able to hire enough staff to run...
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Ramprashanth Mohanasundaram, Harvard Business School

“As a fond generalist I love solving new business challenges, with a focus on empowerment – I strongly believe that inclusivity can lead to both social and business impact.”. Hometown: Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Fun Fact About Yourself: Hailing from a marginalized farmer community, I am passionate about inspiring and...
