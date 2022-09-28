ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County emerging from Ian’s massive flooding as officials urge caution

'We’re asking you to simply stay put at this time — stay home, stay off the roadways if you can.'. A 500-year flooding event is no joke — ask the folks in Eastern North Carolina, who a few years ago endured two such events within five years, both caused by tropical cyclones. A spin of the wheel of disaster put Hurricane Ian and its torrent of rain over Central Florida, where residents and officials are trying to get their heads and hands around what Gov. Ron DeSantis called their 500-year-flood catastrophe.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando, FL
Orange County, FL
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
Orange County, FL
Storm damage? What to do after Hurricane Ian clears out of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, September 29, and if you’re reading this, you’re probably looking for some guidance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Ian rampaged through Florida as a strong Category 4 storm, leaving in its wake a slew of problems for homeowners. Everything from flooded homes and cars to downed trees and property damage await a bunch of us here in Florida. Here are some tips to quickly and safely get you and your family back on your feet.
ORLANDO, FL
12 families saved from flooding in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed. Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Apopka, Orange County announce emergency schedules for sanitation and other services during Hurricane Ian

The City of Apopka and Orange County Government have announced their emergency schedules during the period Hurricane Ian is active in the area. Apopka City Hall, Utility Billing, Fran Carlton Center, Billie Dean Community Center, and all other administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday, September 28th, and will remain closed Thursday, September 29, 2022. Offices will reopen on Friday, September 30th, at 8 AM.
APOPKA, FL
Flooding from Ian damages SunRail tracks in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County faced intense flooding from Hurricane Ian and that may be to blame for damage to train tracks in the downtown Kissimmee area. News 6 reporter Carolina Cardona found a section of the tracks used for SunRail and Amtrak near the Tupperware Center had been damaged, apparently washed away. A little further away from that damage Carolina and her photographer found a tree had been uprooted and was now on the tracks.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Volusia County Ian Update 17: Flood Information

Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Sheriff Marcos Lopez Update on Hurricane Ian

Osceola County, FL – This morning, Sheriff Marcos Lopez issued an update on Hurricane Ian Response at Osceola County Emergency Operations Center. Full remarks from this morning’s press conference are available here: https://bit.ly/3ftF9FS. Critical points for the community:. • Stay home. Don’t put yourself at risk. You put...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

