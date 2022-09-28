Read full article on original website
click orlando
Orange County Fire Rescue and National Guard help evacuate flooded extended stay hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The National Guard and the Orange County Fire Rescue helped evacuate residents at a flooded extended stay hotel off of Lee Road on Thursday. Hurricane Ian, the fifth strongest to every strike the United States, dumped heavy rain across Central Florida where flooded streets were widespread.
floridapolitics.com
Orange County emerging from Ian’s massive flooding as officials urge caution
'We’re asking you to simply stay put at this time — stay home, stay off the roadways if you can.'. A 500-year flooding event is no joke — ask the folks in Eastern North Carolina, who a few years ago endured two such events within five years, both caused by tropical cyclones. A spin of the wheel of disaster put Hurricane Ian and its torrent of rain over Central Florida, where residents and officials are trying to get their heads and hands around what Gov. Ron DeSantis called their 500-year-flood catastrophe.
WESH
Seminole County leaders say Hurricane Ian brought 'unprecedented, historic' flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials gave an update Thursday on Hurricane Ian's impact to the county. They spoke at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning and said multiple areas of the county have experience flooding and power outages. "We have unprecedented, historic flooding here in Seminole County," Alan Harris...
WESH
Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
click orlando
Storm damage? What to do after Hurricane Ian clears out of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, September 29, and if you’re reading this, you’re probably looking for some guidance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Ian rampaged through Florida as a strong Category 4 storm, leaving in its wake a slew of problems for homeowners. Everything from flooded homes and cars to downed trees and property damage await a bunch of us here in Florida. Here are some tips to quickly and safely get you and your family back on your feet.
click orlando
About 200 residents evacuated after flooding hits Orange County apartment complex near UCF
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue officials responded to Arden Villas Apartments near University Boulevard Thursday night to help evacuate about 200 residents to a sister facility in Altamonte Springs. Images submitted to News 6 show the extent of flooding in Orlando, with several vehicles submerged in...
click orlando
Osceola County deputy, others rescued from flooded roadways during Ian’s downpour
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An Osceola County deputy was rescued via airboat early Thursday after their vehicle became stalled in flooding brought on by what is now Tropical Storm Ian. In Kissimmee, on Orange Blossom Trail at Benita Street, News 6′s Louis Bolden reported water so deep on roadways —...
click orlando
Seminole County opens emergency shelters, issues evacuation orders for expected flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency shelters opened in Seminole County on Wednesday after evacuation orders were issued for flood-prone areas, mobile homes and people with special needs who need a safe place to stay. Areas most at risk in Seminole County include Lake Harney in Geneva, along the St....
12 families saved from flooding in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed. Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Road Closures, Power Outages Plague Brevard County Residents
■ Westbound lanes of State Road 520 in Cocoa Beach. ■ Thor Avenue in Titusville is closed due to downed powerlines and flooding. ■ Westbound lanes of the Eau Gallie Causeway have been shut down due to water coming over the relief bridges. Florida Power and Light Co. provide service,...
Orange County Sheriff, Mayor Says Expect Direct Impact From Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Expect a direct impact to Orange County, with up to 2ft of rain & tropical storm force winds of 35 mph starting at 2 p.m. according to John Mina, Orange County Sheriff, and Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “Please
Time running out for those seeking shelter against Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian less than 24 hours away from making landfall, officials have announced a number of shelters opening in Orange County. Those will be especially important to those living in low-lying areas in Orange County. Residents in need of shelter are encouraged to get...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka, Orange County announce emergency schedules for sanitation and other services during Hurricane Ian
The City of Apopka and Orange County Government have announced their emergency schedules during the period Hurricane Ian is active in the area. Apopka City Hall, Utility Billing, Fran Carlton Center, Billie Dean Community Center, and all other administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday, September 28th, and will remain closed Thursday, September 29, 2022. Offices will reopen on Friday, September 30th, at 8 AM.
click orlando
Flooding from Ian damages SunRail tracks in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County faced intense flooding from Hurricane Ian and that may be to blame for damage to train tracks in the downtown Kissimmee area. News 6 reporter Carolina Cardona found a section of the tracks used for SunRail and Amtrak near the Tupperware Center had been damaged, apparently washed away. A little further away from that damage Carolina and her photographer found a tree had been uprooted and was now on the tracks.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 17: Flood Information
Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
fox35orlando.com
Significant flooding from Ian shuts down Florida Turnpike in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol has shut down the Florida Turnpike in both directions in Orange County due to "significant flooding." The northbound lanes are closed from mile marker 254 and the southbound lanes are closed from mile marker 267. "This area of the Turnpike in Orange...
Orange County nursing home evacuated due to rising flood waters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue crews evacuated people from a nursing center Thursday morning. Crews responded to the Avante at Orlando facility off Semoran Boulevard. Officials said the evacuations were being done over concerns from rising flood waters. Video shared on social media shows crews walking...
wmfe.org
Mayor Demings says Orange County will start to experience impacts of Ian at 2 pm
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings updated residents early Wednesday about the projected track of Hurricane Ian and possible impacts to the area. Here’s what he said we can expect in the next 24 hours. “From all predictive models, it looks like the storm is going to come right over...
osceolasheriff.org
Sheriff Marcos Lopez Update on Hurricane Ian
Osceola County, FL – This morning, Sheriff Marcos Lopez issued an update on Hurricane Ian Response at Osceola County Emergency Operations Center. Full remarks from this morning’s press conference are available here: https://bit.ly/3ftF9FS. Critical points for the community:. • Stay home. Don’t put yourself at risk. You put...
fox35orlando.com
Flagler, Seminole counties ask some residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler and Seminole counties has asked residents in some areas to evacuate as an intensifying Hurricane Ian threatens Florida. Effective at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The following Zones are asked to leave and seek shelter:. Residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide. Zone A, the...
