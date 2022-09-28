ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Dave Chappelle sings Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Taylor Hawkins tribute

It was an all-star affair as artists took to the stage to celebrate the life of late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Joan Jett, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Travis Barker, Kesha, Josh Homme, Joe Walsh, Wolfgang Van Halen and more came joined the Foo fighters in a musical extravaganza at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late music legend.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Alain Johannes
Person
Josh Homme
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Elton John
People

Musicians Remember Taylor Hawkins with Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Best Photos

On Sept. 27 in Los Angeles, some of the most major names in music came together at the Kia Forum to remember the life of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. As the show kicked off, longtime friend and Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl told the crowd, "If any of you have ever had the blessing to spend time with Taylor Hawkins you'll know that that dude could make you f------ smile, and dance, and laugh, and sing. So, what we've done is we've brought an even f------ crazier cast of characters for you tonight to play music that Taylor loved, by the people that Taylor loved and the people that loved Taylor."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Them Crooked Vultures#Concert#Goodbye Yellow Brick Road#Nirvana Foo Fighters#La Times#The Foo Fighters
Variety

Dave Chappelle Sings ‘Creep,’ Pink Rocks Out With Queen and More Memorable Moments From Taylor Hawkins’ L.A. Tribute Concert

Foo Fighters fans flocked to the Kia Forum on Tuesday night for the Los Angeles edition of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts, the first of which took place in London earlier this month. Photos of the late drummer — who died suddenly in March at the age of 50 while Foo Fighters were on tour — adorned the walls of the arena, and his signature hawk logo was omnipresent as thousands of admirers came to pay their respects, many of them already sporting the limited edition merch made for the event. “It’s a revolving door of rock heroes tonight,” Foo...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy