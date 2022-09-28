Only the names, and overall record, have changed since last season. West Greene’s Homecoming 2022 opponent might have graduated Class A Mr. Football finalist Seth Birchfield. But Cloudland’s rushing attack still remains. “They still want to run the ball, whether they go unbalanced or power-I,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said. “They’ve got some wrinkles with the tight ends. But they just try to lull you sleep, suck your defense...

