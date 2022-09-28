Read full article on original website
Related
Vicksburg Post
Gators face Provine for homecoming
Even after three lopsided region wins, Vicksburg High football coach Todd McDaniel believes his team has not yet lived up to its full potential. And that, he said, needs to change. The Gators (3-2, 3-0 MHSAA Region 2-5A) play Provine (2-3, 0-3) for homecoming on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at...
The Post and Courier
Cane Bay rolls up win over Wando, plus high school scores and roundup
MOUNT PLEASANT — The fumbles, the bad snaps and penalties were to be expected. With Hurricane Ian barreling toward the Lowcountry this weekend, Cane Bay and Wando opened their Region 6-AAAAA schedule two days early. Instead of four days to prepare for their region opener, the two squads had...
West Greene Hosts Cloudland For Homecoming
Only the names, and overall record, have changed since last season. West Greene’s Homecoming 2022 opponent might have graduated Class A Mr. Football finalist Seth Birchfield. But Cloudland’s rushing attack still remains. “They still want to run the ball, whether they go unbalanced or power-I,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said. “They’ve got some wrinkles with the tight ends. But they just try to lull you sleep, suck your defense...
fearthestingihs.org
Boys Junior Varsity Football beats Richland Northeast 34 – 0
Great night for the young Jackets as they blow out Richland Northeast 34-0 at home! Next up for Irmo are the Blazers from Ridge View next Thursday night. Game time is 6:00pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Chuckey-Doak downs UH in District 1-A clash
JOHNSON CITY — Chuckey-Doak kept knocking at the door against University High in a battle of District 1-A girls soccer leaders Tuesday night at Winged Deer Park. The Lady Knights eventually knocked the door open and scored two first-half goals on their way to a 5-0 victory that clinched the regular-season District 1-A championship.
Comments / 0