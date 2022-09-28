ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mashed

Times Square Is About To See Another Carlo's Bakery

TLC's "Cake Boss" aired its final episode in 2017, but the popularity of the reality series helped usher its star, Buddy Valastro, further into what was already an illustrious career in the world of sweets. The show, which premiered in 2009, followed Valastro as he carried out the day-to-day operations of his family's long-running Hoboken bakery, Carlo's — a task he shared in part with his mom, his four sisters, and his three brothers-in-law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

This Horror-Themed Tavern In Queens Serves Up Endless Spooky Vibes Year-Round

Halloween is creeping up on us quicker than we thought possible, but for all the horror lovers and fright seekers why should we only celebrate this spooky holiday once a year? NYC’s only Tim Burton-themed restaurant celebrates Halloween every day, and the horror-themed Flying Fox Tavern in Queens is doing the same! Chef/owner Chad Johnson and owner Tracy Bradbury realized NYC could benefit from some more year-round spooky spots, and the opening of the classic horror-themed Flying Fox Tavern was their way of filling this void. Inspired by British pubs, this tavern is as much a restaurant as it is a bar. The menu features items such as Vegan Haggis, served on a bed of whipped potatoes with a dram of scotch, and the Pat LaFrieda 8-ounce burger complimented by caramelized onions and garlic aioli on a brioche bun, both offered at scary low prices. Pair your meal with one of their cocktails which give a nod to iconic vampires, such as the Bela, a rhubarb gin and Prosecco cocktail, and The Count, a color-changing drink made with butterfly pea flower tea which can be served with your choice of liquor or as a non-alcoholic mocktail.
QUEENS, NY
Secret NYC

This Vibrant Walking Tour Is Coming To NY And Is Only An Hour Away From Manhattan

The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest experience is a walking tour through a charmed forest-like setting which is full of awe-inspiring animal structures and festive decorations. Happening in Salem, New York this November, the trails are radiantly illuminated by over 750,000 LED lights! Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 6. Join the waitlist below to be the first to get tickets to this limited time event This immersive radiant walkthrough includes sights of various creatures such as a unique peacock light show. This experience also lights up, a massive soaring parrot and a 25 ft. tall staggering reindeer overlooking the entire space. The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest adventure comes from the company who brings notable exterior holiday displays along Fifth Avenue in NYC. The event is perfect for families and there are photo ops at every turn. There are also different areas such as Sparkling light, Into the Wonderland, Magical Trees, A great Celebration, Treats and Sweet, and Beyond the Forest.
SALEM, NY
fox5ny.com

Things to do in NYC this weekend

NEW YORK - There are plenty of concerts and other things going on in the New York City area this weekend. Here are some suggestions. The Killers rock out at Madison Square Garden on both Friday and Saturday nights. Indy-rockers Death Cab for Cutie takes the stage in Queens at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Robb Report

Hermès Is About to Open One of Its Biggest Stores in the World in NYC

Hermès is opening a massive new flagship in New York City this fall.  On Thursday, the French maison announced it will start welcoming customers to a 20,250-square-foot flagship store on October 3. The Upper East Side destination at 706 Madison Avenue is a fusion of three existing buildings that have been adjoined by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, led by award-winning architect Denis Montel. The structure, which will offer both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and homewares, was designed as a union of “New York dynamism and Parisian elegance,” according to the brand. The central structure of the boutique is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Former Del Posto Chef to Launch “Elegant” Restaurant in Bergen

As previously reported, a new restaurant featuring some New York City pedigree is headed to Northern Valley later this year. Verana, a “high end Italian restaurant”, will be opening in downtown Norwood at 530 Livingston Street. This location has previously been the home to La Mensa, Ragazzi, Tutti Giorni and Matthew’s Grill.
NORWOOD, NJ
hsdial.org

Great Places to Grab a Meal in Tarrytown

Taco Project, Bibillé, Coffee Labs, Main Street Sweets, and Bistro 12 are Hilltop favorites in Tarrytown. There’s so many options and they are all great for everyone, especially upper school students. Anytime, anyday, Taco Project is constantly full of hungry customers. Hackley students love to eat here because...
TARRYTOWN, NY
Atlas Obscura

The Double Life of New York’s Black Oyster King

In the heart of New York’s financial center, a vacant building has sat untouched for decades. Behind its unassuming brass shell is the story of New York City’s once-famed oyster houses and the overlooked life of Thomas Downing, the city’s Black oyster king. During the 1800s, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!

The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Square News

New NYU Langone medical facility in Cobble Hill to open in 2023

NYU Langone Health is finishing work on a new ambulatory care clinic in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, a five-story facility that is intended to open mid-2023. The new center will include operating rooms, an emergency department and offices for primary care and specialty physicians. The new emergency department will replace the one that is currently housed in NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, which opened in 2017.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

NYC Woman Claims $1M Scratch-Off Prize

A New York woman won a $1 million lottery prize. Hina Iqbal, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from New York Lottery's "1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26. She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southlakessentinel.com

Crime in NYC

New York City is battling to keep its name of the safest city in the country after a 30.5% increase in crime since 2021, according to the latest NYPD report. The use of illegal firearms has seen a dramatic increase, with citywide shooting incidents increasing by 13.4% (178 v. 157). The NYPD has seized more than 4,300 illegal firearms this year, while gun arrests are at a 27 year high.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident

What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox29.com

Man pleads guilty in death of 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes

NEW YORK - A man who slammed into actor Lisa Banes with an electric moped in Manhattan last year, leaving the "Gone Girl" cast member fatally injured, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to manslaughter. Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced on Nov. 30 to one to three years in prison, authorities...
MANHATTAN, NY

