globalspec.com
Mobile World Congress 2022: Directional FWA antennas introduced
At Mobile World Congress 2022 in Las Vegas, Airgain has introduced what the company claims are first-of-their-kind directional 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) antennas. The antennas will significantly advance the future of indoor and outdoor 5G connectivity for the broadband alternative, Airgain said. Traditional FWA antennas are designed to be...
Journal Inquirer
How 5G Fixed Wireless Access is Bridging the Digital Divide
(Statepoint) When working from home and attending school virtually became part of everyday life during the COVID-19 pandemic, it taught us how vital home broadband internet is. A recent OpenVault report found broadband usage spiked nearly 50% year over year during the first quarter of the pandemic, and that usage...
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
thefastmode.com
Sateliot, AWS Partner On Innovative Cloud Native 5G Satellite Network
Sateliot, a satellite telecommunications operator, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build a cloud native 5G service designed to provide customers with secure and reliable narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) connectivity over non-terrestrial network using its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. These revolutionary satellites act as cell towers from...
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
bicmagazine.com
Rise to the next level of wireless bolt monitoring systems
NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list). Maintenance engineers in critical environments charged with condition monitoring have long...
satnews.com
Speedcast deploys Nokia’s private LTE network for Brazilian energy integrator
Speedcast has disclosed that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical, private, LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site — this marks the first energy company with onshore production to implement the technology in Brazil.
thefastmode.com
Radisys Unveils 5G RAN CU/DU Software Support for Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform
Radisys announced that its Release 16 compliant, Connect RAN 5G CU/DU software will be integrated with the Qualcomm® FSM™200xx 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells to enable high capacity multi-band and multi-carrier 5G RAN solutions. 5G small cell solutions have been gaining traction as a way to enable...
globalspec.com
Keysight, F5 AMD to demonstrate 5G Terabit scale traffic at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas
CyPerf, a software-based cloud native traffic generator developed by Keysight Technologies Inc., will be used to demonstrate the performance capability of the F5 BIG-IP Next Edge Firewall cloud-native network function (CNF), powered by the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors at AMD’s Booth W1.720, during Mobile World Congress Las Vegas to be held September 28-30, 2022.
globalspec.com
Changing the game in 2K meter mixing
Fluid Research, an Ellsworth Adhesives company, is proud to introduce the innovative VersaMix®. VersaMix is a versatile meter mix system designed to simplify two-component dispensing with a highly engineered design. This unique dual servo-driven system offers ultimate control of shot size and volume with repeatable results across materials. A gravity-fed piston displacement pump ensures accurate proportions of materials to exact volumetric mix ratios. Proportion materials from 1:1 to 10:1 with the push of a button.
thefastmode.com
Nokia, Vodafone NZ to Accelerate Network Innovation with 5G-Advanced & 6G
Nokia announced it has signed an innovation focused Memorandum of Understanding with Vodafone NZ to collaborate on the development of new applications and services enabled by the capabilities of Nokia’s advanced mobile network technology. The collaborative agreement, which comes as the two organisations celebrate 30 years of partnership in...
thefastmode.com
Tech Mahindra Unveils Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in the UK
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its dedicated Google Cloud Telco Smart Analytics Lab in Milton Keynes, UK. The lab will aim to accelerate data-driven digital transformation for enterprises across diverse sectors, including the telecommunications industry. The Telco Smart Analytics...
Benzinga
Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024
AR and VR Headsets will reach the milestone in 2 years allowing greater consumer access to the growing metaverse ecosystem. As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality (MAV) report, "Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027" predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.
globalspec.com
Mouser now stocking electronic components from 36 new vendors
Mouser Electronics Inc. has added 36 new manufacturers to its portfolio of electronic components, bringing the total number of brands to more than 1,200. The company offers a range of product options for design engineers, component buyers, procurement agents, educators and students. Mouser said that it is continuing to invest...
globalspec.com
Tool helps retailers shift from high global warming refrigerants
The American Innovation and Manufacturing Act of 2020 authorizes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to phase down hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerant greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2036. The planned HFC phasedown is expected to result in refrigerant shortages and significant price increases, driving the need for natural refrigerant solutions. The...
globalspec.com
Comparison of linear motion systems — pros and cons
Comparison of linear motion systems — pros and cons. Do you know the difference between linear motors, rack and pinion, timing belts and ball screws in linear motion? Understanding the functionality and intelligence of drive systems in motion is critical. This video shows the differences between the drive systems,...
globalspec.com
Pony.ai and SAIC launch robotaxi concept in China
Pony.ai is collaborating with SAIC AI Lab, a division of Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. (SAIC), one of the largest automakers in China, to develop a concept vehicle based on the SAIC Marvel R Model powered by Pony.ai’s Level 4 driverless technology. The goal is to build a fleet of...
globalspec.com
Taiwan chip manufacturing unaffected by earthquake
An earthquake shook Taiwan recently at a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale in the Guanshan Township, Taitung County. It was followed by a 6.8 earthquake in Chishang Township, Taitung County. Despite these powerful natural events, damage to Taiwan’s semiconductor and panel industries appears to be limited. Nanya...
thefastmode.com
MD7, Digital Bridge, Zayo & Houlihan Lokey Discuss Urgency of Building Digital Infrastructure
Four digital infrastructure experts will participate in the Mobile World Congress Las Vegas Tower & Fiber Roundtable Discussion on September 28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The panel is comprised of company representatives from MD7, Digital Bridge, Zayo and Houlihan Lokey, and was formed by the GSMA Mobile World...
globalspec.com
Volvo introduces new in-cabin radar system
Volvo cars has developed a new in-cabin radar that is accurate enough to detect the tiniest movements at sub-millimeter levels, even in the trunk. The technology would be used for occupancy monitoring and to help ensure that no one — toddler, baby, dog or other animal — is left behind in a hot vehicle.
