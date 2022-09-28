Read full article on original website
Police searching for DeKalb County man, teen missing for days
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking the public for help finding a DeKalb County man and a teenager who have both been missing for days. Officials say 23-year-old William Suggs Jr. and 17-year-old Mark Garland were last seen on Sept. 25 near the 4000 block of North Strand Drive.
Furious customer opens fire inside McDonald’s in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald’s customer is facing charges after police say he got into an argument with a woman working at the restaurant. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, then fired shots into the air inside the McDonald’s on Wesley Chapel Rd., according to DeKalb County Police.
Woman walking her dog attacked by men on bicycles on popular trail in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington police said a woman walking her dog on a popular trail Monday night was attacked by two men who tried to sexually assault her. “She attempted to turn away and run. They continued to attack her and assault her, and she began to fight back,” said Covington investigative officer Aaron Malcolm.
Grady Memorial Hospital no longer needs help identifying crash victim
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Grady Hospital announced they've identified the patient. Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a crash victim in its care. Doctors said the woman was admitted into the hospital on Sept. 12 after being hit by a car at North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road in Atlanta. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the hospital said. The medical staff did not elaborate on her injuries or the circumstances of the crash.
Woman identified after being hit by car 2 weeks ago in DeKalb County
ATLANTA — A patient at Grady Memorial Hospital has been identified after spending more than two weeks in the hospital. Hospital officials say a woman was hit by a car on September 12 on North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Atlanta woman tried to pass off online photos as own accident in insurance fraud scheme, officials say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and forgery after an investigation that started with a car accident. Officials say in January 2021, 45-year-old Maisha Harris applied for an auto insurance policy with Mercury Insurance Company, but didn't report all the accidents she was in during the last five years - including one where she was at-fault.
Girl last seen going to school bus stop but did not report to school, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is looking for a girl they said went to her a school bus top in her neighborhood on Monday but never made it to school. Investigators went to East Meyers Drive in Morrow on Tuesday, where 16-year-old Syriana Gregg was reported...
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office hosting food distribution Oct. 11
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host the National Faith and Blue Food Distribution Oct. 11 — a free event at w...
Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on Interstate 85 south likely caught a scary sight Wednesday morning when a vehicle erupted into flames on the side of the interstate at Jimmy Carter Boulevard. At this time, there is no information as to why the vehicle caught on fire or if...
VIDEO: Woman drives wrong way down busy highway, right in front of Duluth Police Department
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is facing charges after driving the wrong way on Buford Hwy. in Gwinnett County. Duluth Police say the 23-year-old went right by the Duluth Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Department posted the video on Facebook.
Small numbers of fraud cases slow emergency rental assistance process
The fraud cases create a conflict between quickly meeting urgent need and carefully protecting the funding from swindlers.
Man police say assaulted woman in courthouse bathroom caught appearing to follow GA State student
ATLANTA — A man who police say assaulted a woman inside a bathroom at the Fulton County courthouse has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lester Walker was taken into custody Monday evening after a senior investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s...
3 gunshot victims arrive at 2 Atlanta hospitals within hours, police say
Police were investigating after a man was dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center
12-Year-Old Ga. Girl Got off School Bus on Friday and Hasn't Been Seen Since
Authorities are searching for a Georgia girl who mysteriously vanished after getting off of her school bus last Friday. Citing police, WAGA-TV reports 12-year-old Anna Early was dropped off near an apartment complex in Union City, Ga., around 5:20 p.m., that evening. A friend told officers that Anna claimed to...
Wreck shuts down all lanes along Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A two-vehicle wreck has shut down all lanes along Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood putting traffic at a standstill. DeKalb County firefighter crews said the crash happened by Loveless Drive. The area is near Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. At least three people are hurt but...
13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Atlanta Medical Center to close emergency department Oct. 14
ATLANTA — An announcement from Wellstar on Thursday said it would close down its emergency department at Atlanta Medical Center in about two weeks. The department would be closed at 7 a.m. on Oct. 14, according to the company, ahead of their full hospital closure in November. Wellstar said they would divert patients to other hospitals starting on Oct. 3 at 7 a.m.
Gwinnett police seek help identifying suspect in deadly stabbing
Gwinnett County police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect in a stabbing that left a man dead early this month.
Man arrested after police said he tried to carjack 2 people
ACWORTH, Ga. — A DeKalb County man has been arrested after police said he tried to carjack two people. Investigators said Myron Pitts first tried to carjack a woman at a liquor store in Acworth last week. When that didn’t work, police said Pitts then tried to carjack a...
Video: Shootout in Atlanta causes damage to homeowner’s window
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s General Crimes Unit is seeking assistance identifying two suspects involved in a shooting that damaged an Atlanta homeowner’s window. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a home on Walker Street pm Sept. 2 in reference to...
