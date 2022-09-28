ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for DeKalb County man, teen missing for days

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking the public for help finding a DeKalb County man and a teenager who have both been missing for days. Officials say 23-year-old William Suggs Jr. and 17-year-old Mark Garland were last seen on Sept. 25 near the 4000 block of North Strand Drive.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Grady Memorial Hospital no longer needs help identifying crash victim

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Grady Hospital announced they've identified the patient. Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a crash victim in its care. Doctors said the woman was admitted into the hospital on Sept. 12 after being hit by a car at North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road in Atlanta. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the hospital said. The medical staff did not elaborate on her injuries or the circumstances of the crash.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
Decatur, GA
Government
Decatur, GA
Cars
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta woman tried to pass off online photos as own accident in insurance fraud scheme, officials say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and forgery after an investigation that started with a car accident. Officials say in January 2021, 45-year-old Maisha Harris applied for an auto insurance policy with Mercury Insurance Company, but didn't report all the accidents she was in during the last five years - including one where she was at-fault.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Distracted Driving#Dekalb County Sheriff#Chevy Bolt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
truecrimedaily

13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Medical Center to close emergency department Oct. 14

ATLANTA — An announcement from Wellstar on Thursday said it would close down its emergency department at Atlanta Medical Center in about two weeks. The department would be closed at 7 a.m. on Oct. 14, according to the company, ahead of their full hospital closure in November. Wellstar said they would divert patients to other hospitals starting on Oct. 3 at 7 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy