411mania.com
Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
411mania.com
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
Goldberg sounds like he’d like one more match against Roman Reigns
Even at age 55, Goldberg sounds like he believes he still has some gas left in the tank. Appearing this week as a guest on WWE’s YouTube show, The Bump, Goldberg was asked about who, if anyone, could end the grip that Roman Reigns has had over the company as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His diplomatic answer was that a number of wrestlers could beat Reigns, but it would have to be “the right time, the right place, and it has to be one-on-one,” pointing out that the last part was the trickiest thanks to the Bloodline. Goldberg also sounded like he’d...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Chokes Out The Miz on Raw, Nikki ASH Breaks Down Following Loss
– The Miz can’t escape Dexter Lumis, and he ended up getting choked out on tonight’s show. Miz hired a group of security guards on tonight’s show, but Lumis was able to take them all out and then choked out the Raw star:. – Nikki A.S.H. again...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Rips Sami Zayn For Trusting Roman Reigns
He isn’t a fan. There are a lot of things going on in WWE at the moment but the top story continues to be the Bloodline. Headed by Roman Reigns, the stable has dominated WWE for well over a year now and there is nothing to suggest that it will be stopping. The team has grown in recent weeks, but one legend does not seem pleased with the group’s new honorary member.
411mania.com
Various News: Saraya Posts Video With Boyfriend Ronnie Radke, Ken Shamrock Reacts to Raw Sign With Rabbit Emoji
– Saraya is drawing some attention regarding a clip she posted on her TikTok account featuring her and boyfriend, singer and musician Ronnie Radke. The caption for the clip reads, “Baby I’m in love with a criminal @ronnieradke.”. The clip is set to Britney Spears’ “Criminal” and shows...
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
PWMania
Candice LeRae Discusses Her RAW Debut, WWE Veteran on LeRae’s Training
Candice LeRae, a new WWE RAW Superstar, says her debut on last night’s show was flawless. As previously stated, LeRae made her surprise debut on Monday’s RAW, defeating Nikki A.S.H. This was LeRae’s first match since July 2021, when she took a break to give birth to her first child.
411mania.com
MJF On His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, Why Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon Don’t Make The Cut
MJF recently weighed in on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling (beyond just himself four times) and why Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon didn’t make his cut. The AEW star was a guest on KFC Radio and was presented with the oft-asked question. He also weighed in on some of the names that didn’t make his top four, as you can see from the highlights below:
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Has Major Plans for Finn Balor
According to reports, WWE has big plans for Finn Balor. According to WrestleVotes, there are major plans in the works for Balor in the future. Balor is likely to play a significant part in WWE soon. There is no news on what is planned, although Balor is thought to be...
411mania.com
Latest Details On New WWE Title Belt Designs
As previously reported, WWE has been pursuing new designs to several title belts, and futher information has recently been uncovered (via Fightful Select). Sources indicate that at least three new sets of title belts have been completed and are currently in WWE’s possession. In addition to the description previously provided by Dan Beltzer, WWE sources report that additional design changes have been indicated, but information on what those might be is scant.
PWMania
William Regal Addresses His Personal Life Being Brought Up by MJF on AEW TV
MJF took a shot at William Regal during the September 21st, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite when he claimed Wheeler Yuta may ask Regal about learning how to “pop pills.” Regal then addressed what MJF said on his podcast. “Do you think I care? I call myself out...
411mania.com
Digital Media Title Open Challenge Set For Impact Bound For Glory Countdown Show
An open challenge for the Digital Media Championship is set for the Impact Bound For Glory Countdown show. On tonight’s episode of Impact, Bryan Myers defeated Crazzy Steve to defend his title and announced that he’s putting the title on the line in an open challenge at the October 7th PPV.
411mania.com
Baron Black On Lil Scrappy’s Performance At Battle Slam: Aftermath, Trillville’s Surprise Appearance
Lil Scrappy was in action at Battle Slam: Aftermath, and Baron Black spoke after the show to praise the rapper’s in-ring performance. Black spoke with Fightful’s Stephen Jensen after the event and weighed in on the Atlanta rapper’s in-ring performance as well as Trillville’s appearance as a special guest, and you can see th ehighlights below:
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact on AXS, Update On Monster’s Ball Participants, Match Set For BTI Tonight
– Once again, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems, including DirecTV. Be sure to check your DVRs. – Tonight’s episode will have a Monster’s Ball match in the main event, with Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. Impact has shared an update on the two spending their time in total darkness.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Enjoys Being Compared To Legendary Comedian Don Rickles
MJF is one of the more popular homegrown stars on AEW television. He is starting to break through into the mainstream and is being compared to an iconic comedian. MJF recently appeared on KFC Radio and compared himself to stand-up/insulted comedian Don Rickles as an inspiration. He even explained how he could stand out by being beloved after he just got done ripping on people.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Very Worried About Friday’s SmackDown Due To Hurricane Ian
WWE is always making sure to provide the best product for its fans. However, recent events have become a cause for concern for many. Hurricane Ian has left many in Florida without power. While this week’s edition of SmackDown will take place in Winnipeg, Canada, a large portion of the WWE roster resides in Florida, with the WWE Performance Center located in Orlando.
411mania.com
Allie Katch On Why She Changed Up Her Name & Gimmick, Having More Freedom After the Change
Allie Katch used to be Allie Kat, and she recently discussed why she changed her name and gimmick. Katch spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about why she changed her name and began to change up her cat-like character in summer of 2021, and you can see some highlights below:
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Recalls Important Backstage WWE Encounters With Sasha Banks
There's an old saying in the wrestling business, the only things that are real are the money and the miles. On the latest episode of his "Gentleman Villain" podcast, William Regal said he had to give Sasha Banks a talk on a few occasions about that very truth. "At least...
