The City of Lawton is asking people to complete the customer service survey
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is asking people to complete the customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments. The city’s Finance Director Joe Don Dunham wants to hear from the citizens. Joe Don Dunham said since he started working for the...
Russell seeking judgeship
Stephens County Associate District Judge G. Brent Russell has declared his candidacy for the office of district judge for Judicial District 5, which covers Stephens, Jefferson, Comanche and Cotton counties of Oklahoma, Russell said in a news release. The office is Office 2 of District 5, which is primarily responsible...
Altus AFB to host air show Saturday
ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE – The 97th Air Mobility Wing will host the Red River Thunder Air Show and Open House here on Saturday. This is the first air show and open house hosted at Altus AFB in five years. Attendees do not need a Department of Defense ID card to enter, and admission is free to the public. Gates will open at 9 a.m.
Comanche Nation prepares for fair with buffalo harvest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation tribal members gathered before sunrise for morning prayers and traditional buffalo songs that are normally sung before hunting for buffalo. “This is bringing back our traditions and being able to be a community and being able to process this buffalo and this is what...
City of Lawton announces new customer service survey
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced a new customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments. According to a press release, officials hope the new survey will assist the two departments in improving their interactions with the public, in order to offer the best customer service possible.
Building on a vision Mayor says business incentive deal could bring 2,300 jobs to Lawton
LAWTON – When Lawton was founded in 1901, its founders had a vision for prosperity and faith in each other, said Mayor Stan Booker. “This faith led them to bravely seize opportunity,” he said. “They followed their best light, demonstrating their commitment to each other and their love for their new community.”
City of Lawton continues to add sidewalks around town
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today Lawton City council approved the next three locations on the city’s sidewalk project. Sheridan road from Cache Road to Smith Avenue was the first project of the year and is almost complete. Now, they’re working on Gore boulevard from 53rd street to N.W. 67th...
City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
Interview: Local Pastor Discusses “An Evening of Gospel” Event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re a fan of Gospel music, you’re in for a treat because award-winning gospel artist Marvin Sapp will be hosting “An Evening of Gospel” in Lawton next month. 7News spoke with Charles Ellington, a local pastor who will also be performing,...
Cotton yields will vary from average to dismal
ALTUS – The cotton crop in southwest Oklahoma is a “mixed bag.”. “It depends on where you are,” said Gary Strickland, director of the Jackson County OSU Extension Center. A Lawtonian driving through eastern Tillman County two weeks ago snapped photos of a healthy stand of cotton....
Meet the Stars of ‘Prey’ at Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, OK. This Friday!
'Prey' is one of the most viewed and highly rated action/sci-fi movies of 2022 since its release on Hulu earlier this summer. It's an amazing film and easily one of the best 'Predator' movies in the entire franchise. The main actress and actor from the movie, Amber Midthunder and Dakota...
Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes. The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone. Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said...
Sheriff and deputies stop fleeing woman
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff David Duke assisted in setting up a pit maneuver in a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, stopping a woman they say led law enforcement on a chase from Sixth Street in Wichita Falls to almost Jolly. Jasmine Lara was taken into custody after...
Former Wichita County deputy found guilty, sentenced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-man, six-woman jury found former Wichita County Deputy Gerald “Tony” Morgan guilty of invasive visual recording, Wednesday, after about 30 minutes of deliberation. Later the jury returned with the punishment of 180 days in state jail. The maximum sentence is two years.
Man killed after motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Rd
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has died from his injuries following a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Road near the Wichita-Clay County line. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to United Regional at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday, September 29, to take a report of a deceased person.
Victim wanted charge dropped but former deputy trial goes forward
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury has been seated for trial of a former Wichita County deputy, SWAT team member, and Wichita Falls police officer who is charged with invasive video recording. Gerald Morgan is alleged to have promoted a photo of the intimate area of a female by e-mailing the photo without the victim’s […]
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
DPS identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting on US 287
Authorities said the man who died following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials on US 287 on Friday has been identified.
Grassfire now contained in northeast Comanche County
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: As of 6:35 p.m. officials say the fire has been contained. Firefighters tell 7news that the fire jumped Northeast 135th twice, but fire crews were able to shut down the fire’s progression. No injuries or structure damage was reported as a result of this fire.
Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A teenager who pled guilty to shooting and killing a 12-year-old in 2021 was set to officially be sentenced Wednesday, but that did not happen as expected. 16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pled guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Erick Berry in July of...
