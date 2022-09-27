ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altus, OK

southwestledger.news

Russell seeking judgeship

Stephens County Associate District Judge G. Brent Russell has declared his candidacy for the office of district judge for Judicial District 5, which covers Stephens, Jefferson, Comanche and Cotton counties of Oklahoma, Russell said in a news release. The office is Office 2 of District 5, which is primarily responsible...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
southwestledger.news

Altus AFB to host air show Saturday

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE – The 97th Air Mobility Wing will host the Red River Thunder Air Show and Open House here on Saturday. This is the first air show and open house hosted at Altus AFB in five years. Attendees do not need a Department of Defense ID card to enter, and admission is free to the public. Gates will open at 9 a.m.
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Comanche Nation prepares for fair with buffalo harvest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation tribal members gathered before sunrise for morning prayers and traditional buffalo songs that are normally sung before hunting for buffalo. “This is bringing back our traditions and being able to be a community and being able to process this buffalo and this is what...
LAWTON, OK
City
Altus, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton announces new customer service survey

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced a new customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments. According to a press release, officials hope the new survey will assist the two departments in improving their interactions with the public, in order to offer the best customer service possible.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton continues to add sidewalks around town

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today Lawton City council approved the next three locations on the city’s sidewalk project. Sheridan road from Cache Road to Smith Avenue was the first project of the year and is almost complete. Now, they’re working on Gore boulevard from 53rd street to N.W. 67th...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
LAWTON, OK
Person
Amanda Davis
kswo.com

Interview: Local Pastor Discusses “An Evening of Gospel” Event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re a fan of Gospel music, you’re in for a treat because award-winning gospel artist Marvin Sapp will be hosting “An Evening of Gospel” in Lawton next month. 7News spoke with Charles Ellington, a local pastor who will also be performing,...
LAWTON, OK
southwestledger.news

Cotton yields will vary from average to dismal

ALTUS – The cotton crop in southwest Oklahoma is a “mixed bag.”. “It depends on where you are,” said Gary Strickland, director of the Jackson County OSU Extension Center. A Lawtonian driving through eastern Tillman County two weeks ago snapped photos of a healthy stand of cotton....
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes. The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone. Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said...
LAWTON, OK
#Elementary Education#Department Of Defense#Altus Air Force Base#Rivers Elementary School
texomashomepage.com

Sheriff and deputies stop fleeing woman

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff David Duke assisted in setting up a pit maneuver in a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, stopping a woman they say led law enforcement on a chase from Sixth Street in Wichita Falls to almost Jolly. Jasmine Lara was taken into custody after...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Former Wichita County deputy found guilty, sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-man, six-woman jury found former Wichita County Deputy Gerald “Tony” Morgan guilty of invasive visual recording, Wednesday, after about 30 minutes of deliberation. Later the jury returned with the punishment of 180 days in state jail. The maximum sentence is two years.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Man killed after motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Rd

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has died from his injuries following a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Road near the Wichita-Clay County line. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to United Regional at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday, September 29, to take a report of a deceased person.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Grassfire now contained in northeast Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: As of 6:35 p.m. officials say the fire has been contained. Firefighters tell 7news that the fire jumped Northeast 135th twice, but fire crews were able to shut down the fire’s progression. No injuries or structure damage was reported as a result of this fire.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A teenager who pled guilty to shooting and killing a 12-year-old in 2021 was set to officially be sentenced Wednesday, but that did not happen as expected. 16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pled guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Erick Berry in July of...
LAWTON, OK

