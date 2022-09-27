Read full article on original website
'Substantial loss of life' possible in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian now takes aim at South Carolina
Hurricane Ian's vicious combination of winds, rain and storm surge caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, cut off roadways and left millions of Florida residents without power Thursday. And the storm's path of destruction is not over. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida and has since...
State university system awards record number of degrees
ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia awarded an all-time high 74,446 degrees during the last fiscal year, up 2.1% over fiscal 2021. “By preparing students for good jobs and helping create the jobs of the future, Georgia’s public colleges and universities are a great value for students and a major contributor to our state’s economy,” system Chancellor Sonny Perdue said Tuesday.
Florida confronts devastating damage as Tropical Storm Ian intensifies on path to South Carolina
Rescuers pulled people from roofs, flooded homes and submerged vehicles across Florida on Thursday, a day after Hurricane Ian brought high winds, heavy rain and catastrophic storm surge to the state. And the storm's path of destruction is not over: Ian, now a tropical storm, is dropping more heavy rain...
California bars tech companies from complying with other states' abortion-related warrants
California is attempting to stymie abortion prosecutions in other states by making it illegal for Silicon Valley giants and other businesses based in the Golden State to hand over the personal information of abortion-seekers to out-of-state authorities. A new law signed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom forbids California-based businesses from...
Tropical Storm Ian pummels Florida
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. How AP scores in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic scores. The coronavirus pandemic brought upheaval to the country's schools -- and its standardized tests. EDsmart investigated how Advanced Placement test scores in 2021 compared to scores in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, for the 10 most popular tests using data from College Board. Click for more.
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
‘No need to panic,’ Gov. Kemp says ahead of Hurricane Ian
EDITOR'S NOTE: Publication of this story is made possible through a partnership with the AJC and FRESH TAKE Georgia, a digital news service focusing on issues of statewide, regional or national interest. Gov. Brian Kemp urged Georgians to take caution as Hurricane Ian gains intensity off the western coast of...
5 things to know for Sept. 29: Hurricane Ian, Russia, Covid, Kamala Harris, Food labels
Amid widespread flooding and power outages, people are leaving Florida in droves as Ian pummels the state. But some brave individuals are intentionally traveling into the ferocious storm to gather data for research and forecasting. Watch these professional hurricane hunters -- famous for enduring the world's most dangerous weather -- fly a plane directly in the turbulent eye of the storm.
1,000-year rainfall, record-breaking surge: How climate change made Hurricane Ian more destructive
Hurricane Ian slammed into the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday with record-breaking storm surge and devastating winds. But as it tracked inland, extreme rainfall became the most destructive aspect of the storm for central Florida. Radar estimates suggest well over 12 inches of rain fell in just 12 to...
