ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

State university system awards record number of degrees

ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia awarded an all-time high 74,446 degrees during the last fiscal year, up 2.1% over fiscal 2021. “By preparing students for good jobs and helping create the jobs of the future, Georgia’s public colleges and universities are a great value for students and a major contributor to our state’s economy,” system Chancellor Sonny Perdue said Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

California bars tech companies from complying with other states' abortion-related warrants

California is attempting to stymie abortion prosecutions in other states by making it illegal for Silicon Valley giants and other businesses based in the Golden State to hand over the personal information of abortion-seekers to out-of-state authorities. A new law signed Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom forbids California-based businesses from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Tropical Storm Ian pummels Florida

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. How AP scores in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic scores. The coronavirus pandemic brought upheaval to the country's schools -- and its standardized tests. EDsmart investigated how Advanced Placement test scores in 2021 compared to scores in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, for the 10 most popular tests using data from College Board. Click for more.
FLORIDA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

‘No need to panic,’ Gov. Kemp says ahead of Hurricane Ian

EDITOR'S NOTE: Publication of this story is made possible through a partnership with the AJC and FRESH TAKE Georgia, a digital news service focusing on issues of statewide, regional or national interest. Gov. Brian Kemp urged Georgians to take caution as Hurricane Ian gains intensity off the western coast of...
GEORGIA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

5 things to know for Sept. 29: Hurricane Ian, Russia, Covid, Kamala Harris, Food labels

Amid widespread flooding and power outages, people are leaving Florida in droves as Ian pummels the state. But some brave individuals are intentionally traveling into the ferocious storm to gather data for research and forecasting. Watch these professional hurricane hunters -- famous for enduring the world's most dangerous weather -- fly a plane directly in the turbulent eye of the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Grants#Emergency Medical Service#Emergency Management

Comments / 0

Community Policy