3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Willson Contreras hasn't ruled out possibility of returning to Cubs in 2023 on qualifying offer
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras knows what he wants for his long-term future – a lucrative new contract on a club where he feels he’s wanted – but he also hasn’t ruled out returning to Chicago on a qualifying offer in 2023.
Yardbarker
Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More
Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Jason Heyward reveals plan for 2023 after parting ways with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs announced last month that veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, who hasn’t played since late June due to a knee injury, will be released at the end of the season. That raises the question, is Heyward going to call it a day or try to find a home elsewhere? Per Taylor McGregor, he plans to still play in 2023.
Jason Heyward plans to play in ‘23 — then return to Cubs?
Jason Heyward doesn’t know where he’ll be next year but plans to keep playing if he can find an offer and a fit after the Cubs release him in the next few weeks with a year left on his $184 million contract. But will that bittersweet parting with...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Fall to Blues in Preseason Opener
10 observations: Hawks fall to Blues in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday in their preseason opener. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. There were a lot of positives in this...
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
Phillies Face Crucial Series Versus Cubs at Wrigley
Playoff hopes on the line, the Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Chicago Cubs in a crucial three game set.
Fans all say same thing after 103-year-old Sister Jean throws first pitch at Chicago Cubs game
A 103-YEAR-OLD nun has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game, earning the unreserved praise of Cubs fans everywhere. Sister Jean, who has been a fixture of Chicago sports fandom for decades, did such a good job that some even hoped she would stick around for the game itself.
Cubs Hall of Famer Congratulates Aaron Judge on AL Home Run Record
Cubs HOF congratulates Judge on AL home run record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Judge is setting records this season, sending a home run into the stands on Wednesday to mark his 61st of the season and tying the AL season record with Roger Maris. To help him...
Jason Heyward Appreciates Cubs Being Real, Not ‘Blowing Smoke'
Heyward appreciates Cubs being real, not ‘blowing smoke’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward said he appreciated the Cubs’ keeping it “real” in informing him they would be moving on after the 2022 season. “I'll say that I appreciate they’re real,” Heyward said...
Jason Heyward's Lasting Cubs Moment One of Team's Biggest Ever
Jason Heyward’s lasting moment one of Cubs biggest ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Merkle’s Boner? Homer in the Gloamin'? The Steve Bartman incident?. As far as lasting moments in Cubs franchise lore, they’re all at the top. And there’s no question Jason Heyward’s lasting moment...
On This Day in Cubs History: The Homer in the Gloamin'
On Sept. 28, 1938, Hall of Famer Gabby Hartnett hit perhaps the most impactful home run in Chicago Cubs history.
Is Seiya Suzuki the All-Star Cubs Need Him to Be in 2023?
Can Seiya Suzuki become the All-Star Cubs need him to be? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki had 85 million really good reasons to cross an ocean last winter to continue his baseball career. But on the day he was introduced to Cubs fans at his...
Mark Payton
Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox stopped an eight-game losing streak that had tied their season high. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save as the White Sox moved one game ahead of...
Bulls Optimistic About Lonzo Ball's Surgery, Chances of Playing
Bulls optimistic about Ball's surgery, playing this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are optimistic about point guard Lonzo Ball's chances of playing this season after successful surgery on his left knee, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "This time, there is a 4-6 week...
Yardbarker
Cubs' Justin Steele Likely Done for Season
According to Chicago Cubs' manager David Ross, there’s a good chance that left-hander Justin Steele could be done for the season. Steele, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sept 5. with a back issue, hasn’t pitched in a game since Aug. 26. The southpaw has...
Lonzo Ball's Surgery ‘Went Well,' But Return Timeline Still Unclear
Ball's surgery 'went well,' but return timeline unclear originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to Billy Donovan, Lonzo Ball's recent arthroscopic debridement of his left knee "went well" and Ball remains in upbeat spirits. It's a sentiment that aligns with NBC Sports Chicago reporting Thursday morning that there is...
On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Clinches Final Pennant for 71 Years
On Sept. 29, 1945 the Chicago Cubs clinched the 10th pennant in their illustrious history and their last for 71 years.
Comments / 0