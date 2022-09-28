ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More

Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
FanSided

Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention

Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
Kyle Schwarber
NBC Chicago

Jason Heyward's Lasting Cubs Moment One of Team's Biggest Ever

Jason Heyward’s lasting moment one of Cubs biggest ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Merkle’s Boner? Homer in the Gloamin'? The Steve Bartman incident?. As far as lasting moments in Cubs franchise lore, they’re all at the top. And there’s no question Jason Heyward’s lasting moment...
NBC Chicago

Is Seiya Suzuki the All-Star Cubs Need Him to Be in 2023?

Can Seiya Suzuki become the All-Star Cubs need him to be? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki had 85 million really good reasons to cross an ocean last winter to continue his baseball career. But on the day he was introduced to Cubs fans at his...
NBC Chicago

Mark Payton

Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox stopped an eight-game losing streak that had tied their season high. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save as the White Sox moved one game ahead of...
NBC Chicago

Bulls Optimistic About Lonzo Ball's Surgery, Chances of Playing

Bulls optimistic about Ball's surgery, playing this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls are optimistic about point guard Lonzo Ball's chances of playing this season after successful surgery on his left knee, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "This time, there is a 4-6 week...
Yardbarker

Cubs' Justin Steele Likely Done for Season

According to Chicago Cubs' manager David Ross, there’s a good chance that left-hander Justin Steele could be done for the season. Steele, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sept 5. with a back issue, hasn’t pitched in a game since Aug. 26. The southpaw has...
NBC Chicago

