ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Iowa high school volleyball highlights and scores (9-27-22)

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNBUG_0iD2ylo200

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

Sioux City East – 3, Sioux City North – 0

Le Mars – 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1

Hinton – 3, Akron-Westfield – 0

Sioux Falls Christian – 3, Western Christian – 2

Newell-Fonda – 3, Manson-NW Webster – 0

Spencer – 3, Storm Lake – 2

West Lyon – 3, Central Lyon – 2

Cherokee – 3, Spirit Lake – 1

Sheldon – 3, Okoboji – 0

Emmetsburg – 3, Sioux Central – 0

Sioux City West – 3, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 0

Rock Valley – 3, George-Little Rock – 0

East Sac County – 3, Southeast Valley – 0

Pocahontas Area – 3, G-T-R-A – 0

Trinity Christian – 3, Harris-Lake Park – 0

Unity Christian – 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 0

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

GPAC highlights and scores

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- MEN’S SOCCER Briar Cliff 1, Doane 1 Dordt 6, Dakota Wesleyan 1 Northwestern 3, Mount Marty 1 WOMEN’S SOCCER Briar Cliff 3, Doane 0 Dordt 8, Dakota Wesleyan 1 Northwestern 5, Mount Marty 0 WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Dordt 3, Briar Cliff 0
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Bandits release schedule

Image Credit: Sioux City Bandits SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Champions Indoor Football league released its regular season schedule for 2023. Below are the matchups and dates for the Sioux City Bandits: Non-League: Tri-State Tridents at Sioux City Bandits – February 25th Week 1: Rapid City Marshals at Sioux City Bandits- March 4th Week 2: […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Hinton, IA
City
Rock Valley, IA
City
Le Mars, IA
Sioux City, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Storm Lake, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Akron, IA
City
Spirit Lake, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Sioux City, IA
Sports
KLEM

Le Mars Volleyball Wins First Conference Game in Thriller Over SB-L

Le Mars volleyball defied the odds and beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton in four sets on Tuesday night on the road in Sergeant Bluff. The win was the first over Sergeant Bluff-Luton in MRAC play since the Bulldogs joined the conference, it was the first win over the Warriors since 2015, and it was the first win for the Bulldogs in MRAC play this season. Le Mars head coach Jessica Wolles was incredibly proud of her team’s effort in getting the win.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

KLEM News, Wednesday, September 28

There was a fire this morning at a convenience store in Hull. The fire was at the Casey’s General Store, located at the corner of US Highway 18 and County Road K52. The SIoux County Sheriffs Department said two employees were inside the building when the fire broke out, but escaped unharmed. Fire Departments from Hull, Sioux Center, and Rock Valley responded.
HULL, IA
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Mars#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Western Christian#Newell Fonda#Manson Nw Webster#Okoboji#Sioux Central#Council Bluffs Jefferson#George Little Rock#Hartley Melvin Sanborn#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
stormlakeradio.com

Arthur Woman Wins Iowa Lottery Prize

An Ida County woman has won a ten-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Kathleen Cornelius of Arthur won the 52nd ten-thousand dollar prize in the lottery's “100-Thousand Dollar Mega Crossword” scratch game. Cornelius purchased her winning ticket at Murphy USA in Storm Lake. She claimed her prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
ARTHUR, IA
kyoutv.com

Two longtime Iowa friends show why golf is good for the soul

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Two long-time friends from Sioux City hit the golf course multiple times a week, proving that age is just a number, and showing the community that golf is truly for everyone. Out on the fairway at Sun Valley Golf Course, you’ll most likely find Glenn...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
cstoredecisions.com

Love’s Opens Iowa Site

Love’s Travel Stops announced that it opened a new location in Le Mars, Iowa. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 68 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Plymouth County. “We’re excited to add our 10th clean and safe location in Iowa,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Plymouth County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty

SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy