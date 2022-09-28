ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tylenol murders 40 years later: who have investigators identified as suspects or persons of interest?

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ek57U_0iD2yecx00

Preview of 'PainKiller': The 1982 Tylenol murders that stunned a nation 02:04

COMING SOON, 'PAINKILLER': A multipart docuseries about the Tylenol Murders. Watch a preview and learn more about the case.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the weeks and months after seven people in the Chicago area died after ingesting Tylenol laced with cyanide in 1982, federal, state, and local police examined thousands of leads in connection with the poisonings, but never made an arrest. However, a few people investigators considered key suspects or persons of interest were identified publicly..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ngslc_0iD2yecx00
Roger Arnold

Roger Arnold, 48, was a dock worker at the Jewel in Melrose Park. Police first learned about Arnold from a Lincoln Park bar owner, who told officers two customers said Arnold had purchased a large quantity of cyanide about six-months prior to the poisonings and had been acting erratically.

During a search of Arnold's apartment on October 11, 1982, police found five guns, including a .30 caliber handgun, a rifle, and ammunition. They also found books on explosives and poisons, including a copy of "The Poor Man's James Bond," which describes how to make potassium cyanide. Laboratory vials, beakers, test tubes, and a white granulated powder were also observed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hiVY2_0iD2yecx00

Police said Arnold admitted to possessing cyanide in his home at one time, but none was uncovered during the search.

Arnold's wife spent time undergoing psychiatric care at Central DuPage Hospital, the same hospital poisoning victim Mary Reiner gave birth at just weeks before her death. She purchased the contaminated pills at Franks Foods, across the street from the hospital.

Arnold refused to take a lie detector test, but maintained he had no connection to the Tylenol murders.

Seven months after the Tylenol murders, Arnold was charged with killing a man at a Chicago bar. Arnold believed the man was the one who first turned him in to police during the Tylenol investigation. However, the victim was the wrong person. Arnold was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

He served 15 years of his sentence and died in in 2008.

Kevin Masterson, 35, of Lombard, reportedly had a long-standing grudge against Jewel. His landlord said he was mad because his wife was roughed up by a security guard for shoplifting. Masterson believed the incident somehow led to their divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n18B5_0iD2yecx00
Kevin Masterson

After a nationwide search, Masterson turned himself in to the FBI in Los Angeles. Masterson was ultimately held on a warrant from DuPage County for possession of marijuana.

James Lewis was convicted of sending a $1 million extortion letter to Johnson & Johnson, the parent company of Tylenol, to "stop the killings," but has consistently denied any role in the poisonings.

After his conviction, Lewis volunteered to help the FBI.

"He made a drawing which he called the drill board method," said former federal prosecutor, Jeremy Margolis. "Someone could drill holes into a plywood contraption, put the bottom capsule into the hole, put cyanide on top of the board, scrape it across with the bread knife, clean up the excess, put the tops of the capsules in, load them into the Tylenol bottles and put them on store shelves."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJguK_0iD2yecx00

Lewis maintained the extortion letter was an attempt to draw attention to his wife's employer, Lakeside Travel, after her paycheck bounced. He used the postage meter machine from the travel agency to send the extortion letter and that's how the FBI linked him to the extortion attempt.

In an interview with CBS 2's Mike Parker in 1984 from the Federal Correctional Facility in El Reno, Oklahoma, Lewis said, "The letter itself is not illegal unless you have intent, and there was no way that I could have had any intent there. It was a closed bank account. It was a Continental Illinois Bank account. I had no more access to that bank account than one of you gentleman here."

He also denied committing the Tylenol murders, or knowing the person or people who did.

However, some investigators believed Lewis was trying to get even at Johnson & Johnson for the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Tony Ann. She had down syndrome and a heart condition. There are reports Lewis connected her death with medication manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

CBS 2 first reported in December 1982 that Lewis had also been accused of murdering and dismembering an elderly man in Kanas City in 1978 in connection with a fraud scheme. The case was ultimately thrown out for technicalities, but has since been reopened. And in 1966, Lewis tried to kill his adoptive mother with an ax in Carl Junction, Missouri. He later spent time at the state mental hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpPpt_0iD2yecx00
James Lewis

Since his release from prison, Lewis has lived with his wife, LeAnn, in Cambridge, Massachusetts,

In 2004, he was charged with rape and kidnapping, but the case was dropped.

In 2009, FBI agents searched Lewis' apartment in Cambridge, Massachusetts, removing boxes of evidence.

And in September 2022, investigators from the task force returned to Boston , to re-interview the man they call their prime suspect in the seven Tylenol murders.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Arlington Heights police still investigating Tylenol poisoning murders, 40 years later

CHICAGO (CBS) – Exactly 40 years ago, a 12-year-old girl and three members of the same family died when they took the over-the-counter pain killer Tylenol. Unbeknownst to them, it had been laced with cyanide.Their deaths set off panic across the Chicagoland area. In total, seven people would die. To this day, the case remains unsolved.CBS 2's Chris Tye had more on how the Arlington Heights Police Department is still handling the case that's very much active.The victims in this case crisscrossed from the city into suburbs. Three deaths took place in Arlington Heights.Multiple agencies dug into the cases, but...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

4 people arrested after crime spree ends with deadly crash

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people are in custody after a city-wide crime spree left a woman dead. Just before 7 p.m., police said four people carjacked a woman near 34th Street and Claremont Avenue. The same four people then carjacked another woman in the 1900 block of West 21st Place. Chicago police said the same suspects later tried to set a pickup truck on fire in the 3400 block of South Claremont Avenue. They stole another car. As the suspects were trying to get away from police, they crashed into another car in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village. The suspect's car hit a Toyota driven by a 55-year-old woman, identified as Dominga Flores. Flores was taken from the scene to a local hospital where she died.Police said officers recovered two weapons from the suspects' vehicle.All four were arrested and charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arnold, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
cwbchicago.com

2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer

Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘His mental state can be chaotic,’ estranged wife of man charged with infiltrating CPD facility told court

CHICAGO — In the weeks and months before Donald Patrick was arrested for allegedly infiltrating the Chicago Police Department’s Homan Square facility, his estranged wife was sounding alarms about his behavior. On Aug. 11, the woman, a Wisconsin resident, filed for an emergency restraining order against Donald. In her application, the woman told a judge […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

12-year-old among 3 charged with robbing Loop business at gunpoint

CHICAGO - A 12-year-old boy and two men have been charged in the armed robbery of a business Tuesday in the Loop. Geeshaun Wilson, 21, Jennell Moore, 23, and the boy were arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday roughly an hour after they allegedly held up a 26-year-old man who was working inside a business in the 400 block of South Clark Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tylenol#Fbi#Guns#Shoplifting#Violent Crime#Painkiller#Central Dupage Hospital
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of business robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of recent armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side.  Police said the suspect would enter the business and attempt to buy something before producing a black semi-automatic weapon and demanding money from the register. The suspect then tells the staff to go to the back or rear of the store and not to call the police. Incident time and location: ·         3402 W Fullerton Ave (Silver Leaf Spirits), September 23, 2022, at 10:50 p.m.·         2366 N Damen Ave (7/11), September 17, 2022, at 5:45 a.m.·   ...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 57, fatally stabbed in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed and killed in West Englewood early Thursday morning. A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the torso by a known individual on the 1500 block of West 72nd Street around 12:47 a.m. in a domestic-related incident, police say. The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side crime spree ends in deadly crash during police chase

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An innocent woman is dead after a crime spree Wednesday night on the Southwest Side ended with the four suspects crashing into the victim's car as they were being chased by police.Police said four people, all now in custody, carjacked two women, set a pickup truck on fire, and ended up crashing into a 55-year-old woman's car, killing her. This also involved a police chase.Just before 4 p.m., four people carjacked a woman near 34th Street and Claremont Avenue in McKinley Park, just off the Stevenson Expressway, according to police. Next, they carjacked another woman about two...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect wanted for attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a man who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old boy in the Portage Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Police said the boy was walking northbound on Laramie approaching Pensacola when he was approached by a white man walking eastbound in the same area. The man engaged in conversation with the boy and stated he had something for him, police said. Police say the man was on the phone when the boy overheard a male voice ask if he "got him yet." He then observed a dark-gray jeep reversing on Pensacola towards his location, but it's unclear if it was the vehicle involved. The suspect is described as a white man between 50-60 years old with gray medium-length hair, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing all black clothing including a cap and sweater black framed glasses and walked with a limp. Police want residents to be aware of this crime and to alert neighbors. They're also advising residents to call 911 and report any suspicious activity, and not to let children walk alone. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five Detective Bureau at 312-746-6554. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 U.S. postal workers robbed at gunpoint into Evanston

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two U.S. postal workers were robbed at gunpoint in Evanston. Both incidents involved an offender with a handgun who took the victim's "arrow keys." City officials confirmed "arrow keys" allow access to secured vestibules and common areas of condo and apartment buildings  The first incident took place on September 26 in the 1600 block of Monroe Street around 4:05 p.m. The second incident took place on September 27 in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue around 11:55 p.m.Anyone with information is asked to contact Evanston police at 847-866-5040. 
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
118K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy