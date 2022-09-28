ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Gull Lake boys soccer team ranked #1 in D-2

RICHLAND, Mich. — The Gull Lake boys soccer team is currently ranked #1 in the division-2 state rankings. The 15-1 Blue Devils need a victory on Thursday night over Portage Northern to claim the SMAC regular season title, with the conference tournament scheduled for next week. First year boys...
RICHLAND, MI
WWMT

Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path

For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Hardware company accused of PFAS contamination, AG Nessel files suit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced litigation against FKI Industries, which owns nine former Keeler Brass Co. plants, for contamination in west and southwest Michigan. The hardware supplier has not complied with state laws regarding hazardous substances, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Families should start preparing for a significant increase in heating bills this winter

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Fall temperatures have arrived and while people are throwing on their sweatshirts, they may be tempted to throw on their heat as well. Families are expected to pay an average of 17% more for home heat this coming winter season. according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Those who heat with natural gas are facing a 34% increase.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-94 in Van Buren County

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was killed in a fatal freeway crash in Paw Paw Township Thursday morning, Michigan State Police said. This happened on west bound I-94 at mile marker 60.6. The crash shut down the freeway Thursday morning around 6 a.m. after Mattawan Exit 66,...
PAW PAW, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo County deputies arrest suspect driving a stolen vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect who was parked inside a stolen vehicle Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Woman trapped inside vehicle after crash in Park Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A two car crash was reported Thursday afternoon at the intersection of north 168th Avenue and Quincy Street in Park Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Police said a 63-year-old Holland woman was driving westbound on Quincy Street when she was hit by...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

Ex-Kalamazoo nurse sentenced for fentanyl medication tampering

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A federal grand jury sentenced a former nurse at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for tampering with vials of fentanyl, according to court records. License suspended: Former Bronson nurse charged for allegedly tampering fentanyl vials. The United States District Court sentenced Alison Marshall, 46, after pleading...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kent County election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A West Michigan man hired as a local election inspector faces felony charges for allegedly trying to tamper with voting equipment. James Holkeboer was charged with one count of falsifying election returns/records, a five-year felony and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a four-year felony, according to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.
KENT COUNTY, MI

