Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Gull Lake boys soccer team ranked #1 in D-2
RICHLAND, Mich. — The Gull Lake boys soccer team is currently ranked #1 in the division-2 state rankings. The 15-1 Blue Devils need a victory on Thursday night over Portage Northern to claim the SMAC regular season title, with the conference tournament scheduled for next week. First year boys...
WWMT
Women's tackle football in Grand Rapids opens tryouts for new players
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves Women’s Tackle Football Team are seeking new players for their 2023 season and are expected to hold open tryouts Oct. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at MSA Fieldhouse. There is no cost to attend tryouts and no...
WWMT
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
WWMT
Kalamazoo woman flees Hurricane Ian's projected path
For Meagan Storm, of Kalamazoo, seeing how some of the long-time residents of the St. Petersburg area were reacting to the threat of Hurricane Ian made the decision to leave easier. "When you see things boarded up and people who have lived there for fifty years and are maybe worried, that's when we decided to leave." Storm and her husband moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, just two months ago. It's their second time living in the Sunshine State, but the first encounter with a major hurricane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Hardware company accused of PFAS contamination, AG Nessel files suit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced litigation against FKI Industries, which owns nine former Keeler Brass Co. plants, for contamination in west and southwest Michigan. The hardware supplier has not complied with state laws regarding hazardous substances, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
WWMT
Muskegon Heights man arrested, faces charges in shooting near GVSU campus
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies arrested a 23-year-old man from Muskegon Heights Tuesday afternoon on charges related to a shooting of four people, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at an off-campus party at Canvas Townhomes in Allendale Township, near Grand Valley State University,...
WWMT
Families should start preparing for a significant increase in heating bills this winter
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Fall temperatures have arrived and while people are throwing on their sweatshirts, they may be tempted to throw on their heat as well. Families are expected to pay an average of 17% more for home heat this coming winter season. according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Those who heat with natural gas are facing a 34% increase.
WWMT
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Grand Rapids crash, police searching for vehicle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing into one vehicle, and being struck by another in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of 28th Street Southeast and Madison Southeast around 1:20 a.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWMT
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
WWMT
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-94 in Van Buren County
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was killed in a fatal freeway crash in Paw Paw Township Thursday morning, Michigan State Police said. This happened on west bound I-94 at mile marker 60.6. The crash shut down the freeway Thursday morning around 6 a.m. after Mattawan Exit 66,...
WWMT
Four more suspects charged in Kent County high school graduation shooting
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County deputies arrested four additional suspects in connection to a May 19 shooting at a local high school graduation ceremony. Victims taken to hospital: Shooting at a high school graduation sends teen, woman to hospital. Amanti Wilson, 18, and three other juvenile males from...
WWMT
Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Kalamazoo County deputies arrest suspect driving a stolen vehicle
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies arrested a suspect who was parked inside a stolen vehicle Thursday, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle was parked behind a business on South 9th Street in Texas Township when it was approached by deputies around 4 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
WWMT
Heated three-hour Kalamazoo Township meeting, weeks after firing of two fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Almost two weeks ago, Kalamazoo Township Manager Dexter Mitchell fired two fire chiefs. “After an eight-month long investigation, I believe that was the correct action,” said Mitchell during the Kalamazoo Township board of trustees meeting on Monday. Former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter...
WWMT
Woman trapped inside vehicle after crash in Park Township
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A two car crash was reported Thursday afternoon at the intersection of north 168th Avenue and Quincy Street in Park Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Police said a 63-year-old Holland woman was driving westbound on Quincy Street when she was hit by...
WWMT
Third annual virtual dog walking challenge to raise money for shelters nationwide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids-based national animal welfare organization, BISSELL Pet Foundation, is challenging animal lovers to raise lifesaving funds to fight pet homelessness. Dogs in law enforcement: Allegan County K9 Thor receives body armor donation. Back for a third year, the challenge is expected to provide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Ex-Kalamazoo nurse sentenced for fentanyl medication tampering
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A federal grand jury sentenced a former nurse at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for tampering with vials of fentanyl, according to court records. License suspended: Former Bronson nurse charged for allegedly tampering fentanyl vials. The United States District Court sentenced Alison Marshall, 46, after pleading...
WWMT
Calhoun County dispatch signs $14M agreement for nationwide communication upgrades
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — An agreement has been reached with Motorola for emergency system upgrades and to provide hundreds of portable radios to Calhoun County first responders, which are expected to improve communications in West Michigan and nationwide. It was signed by the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority leadership...
WWMT
Kent County election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A West Michigan man hired as a local election inspector faces felony charges for allegedly trying to tamper with voting equipment. James Holkeboer was charged with one count of falsifying election returns/records, a five-year felony and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a four-year felony, according to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.
WWMT
Calhoun County jury finds man guilty of murder, armed robbery after 3-day trial
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Kolbie McGinn was 17 when he was accused of a murder and armed robbery of a 27-year-old man. Three years later, a Calhoun County jury found McGinn, now 20, guilty of the murder after a three-day trial and over a hour of deliberations, according to the county prosecutor's office.
Comments / 0