Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

Are you brave enough to take on these metro Atlanta ghost tours?

Georgia’s historic cities are the perfect backdrop for those seeking an eerie experience. From cities you’ve frequented but never realized were haunted, to historic theatres, October is the perfect time to check in with the paranormal all around you. If you dare, check out the list below:. Little...
DECATUR, GA
atlantafi.com

Atlanta Fair Hits This Weekend: Dates, Times, Info

It’s going to be very nice weather this weekend in Georgia’s largest city. Are you ready for some fun fames, rides and more? The Atlanta Fair is back and that means there’s going to be a lot of fun to be had. This family-friendly fun event features...
ATLANTA, GA
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)

If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb events postponed, rescheduled due to inclement weather

After battering Florida’s west coast, Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm, but the predicted wind and rain from the powerful storm as it moved north caused events throughout DeKalb County to be postponed, rescheduled or canceled. Here is some of the information on those changes that was...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

As Hurricane Ian gains strength in its approach to Florida’s Gulf Coast, the weather outlook throughout the southeast remains uncertain. For cities projected to be less impacted by the storm like Atlanta, there are still plenty of events on the calendar. Here are five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend, rain or shine.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Pumpkin, spice and everything nice: 10 of the best pumpkin patches near Atlanta to visit this fall

Move over, Georgia peaches. This fall, it’s all about Georgia pumpkin patches! Find the perfect pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, decorate your front porch, indulge in pumpkin pie, pose on the ‘Gram, or even make your own perfect pumpkin spiced latte. While you’re at it, experience some a-maze-ing fall activities such as corn mazes, hayrides, animal meet-and-greets and more. The list below includes some of the best places near Atlanta to pick a pumpkin and take part in fall activities that will leave you smiling as wide as a jack-o-lantern.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Atlanta traffic tips for evacuees fleeing Ian

The stresses of urgency, fear, and the unknown pulse through the waves of evacuees from the Georgia coast and from Florida, as Hurricane Ian bears down on the mainland. As is often the case in more cheerful times adjacent to holiday weekends, an egress from Florida jams I-75 in South Metro Atlanta and then that clog travels north and congeals on I-285 and the Downtown Connector (I-75/85).
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Historic Roswell farmhouse to be preserved by sale

One of Fulton County’s oldest houses will be rehabilitated and permanently preserved in a sale brokered by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The Hembree Farmhouse in Roswell, dating to around 1835, was recently purchased by Brandy and Jared Kirschner for the low price of $125,000 in exchange for strict preservation agreements. The Kirschners were not immediately available for comment on the sale, which was announced on Sept. 29.
ROSWELL, GA
Eater

Yes, Empire State South Is on the Market, but It’s Not Closing

Rumors of the imminent closure of Empire State South are greatly exaggerated, and Five and Ten in Athens is not for sale, according to chef Hugh Acheson. While yes, Empire State South is on the market, as first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in July, Acheson says there’s currently no active deal on the table and the midtown Atlanta restaurant remains open and under his direction, along with chef Sam Herndon. Acheson and Herndon are co-leading the kitchen at Empire State South, following the departure of chef Daniel Porubiansky, who left the restaurant in September to return to Bacchanalia.
ATLANTA, GA
thecentersquare.com

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
ATLANTA, GA

