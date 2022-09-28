Read full article on original website
AccessAtlanta
Are you brave enough to take on these metro Atlanta ghost tours?
Georgia’s historic cities are the perfect backdrop for those seeking an eerie experience. From cities you’ve frequented but never realized were haunted, to historic theatres, October is the perfect time to check in with the paranormal all around you. If you dare, check out the list below:. Little...
atlantafi.com
Atlanta Fair Hits This Weekend: Dates, Times, Info
It’s going to be very nice weather this weekend in Georgia’s largest city. Are you ready for some fun fames, rides and more? The Atlanta Fair is back and that means there’s going to be a lot of fun to be had. This family-friendly fun event features...
Eater
That Multilevel Brewery and Taproom Headed to Downtown Atlanta Opens in December
LaGrange, Georgia, brewery and distillery Wild Leap is set to open its downtown Atlanta location in December at Centennial Yards, a $5 billion, 50-acre redevelopment of the historic Gulch and circa 1912 building formerly home to Norfolk Southern Railroad on Ted Turner Drive. At two levels encompassing over 15,000 square...
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)
If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb events postponed, rescheduled due to inclement weather
After battering Florida’s west coast, Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm, but the predicted wind and rain from the powerful storm as it moved north caused events throughout DeKalb County to be postponed, rescheduled or canceled. Here is some of the information on those changes that was...
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
As Hurricane Ian gains strength in its approach to Florida’s Gulf Coast, the weather outlook throughout the southeast remains uncertain. For cities projected to be less impacted by the storm like Atlanta, there are still plenty of events on the calendar. Here are five of the best things to do in Atlanta this weekend, rain or shine.
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
AccessAtlanta
Pumpkin, spice and everything nice: 10 of the best pumpkin patches near Atlanta to visit this fall
Move over, Georgia peaches. This fall, it’s all about Georgia pumpkin patches! Find the perfect pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, decorate your front porch, indulge in pumpkin pie, pose on the ‘Gram, or even make your own perfect pumpkin spiced latte. While you’re at it, experience some a-maze-ing fall activities such as corn mazes, hayrides, animal meet-and-greets and more. The list below includes some of the best places near Atlanta to pick a pumpkin and take part in fall activities that will leave you smiling as wide as a jack-o-lantern.
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
CBS 46
Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
Gridlock Guy: Atlanta traffic tips for evacuees fleeing Ian
The stresses of urgency, fear, and the unknown pulse through the waves of evacuees from the Georgia coast and from Florida, as Hurricane Ian bears down on the mainland. As is often the case in more cheerful times adjacent to holiday weekends, an egress from Florida jams I-75 in South Metro Atlanta and then that clog travels north and congeals on I-285 and the Downtown Connector (I-75/85).
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greenery
Boone's at Bobby Jones Golf CourseMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek in Atlanta is Boone’s restaurant. You don't need to be a member to dine at the restaurant either. There's a beautiful patio for the fall evenings that begin with beautiful skies and continue with perfect temperatures.
saportareport.com
Historic Roswell farmhouse to be preserved by sale
One of Fulton County’s oldest houses will be rehabilitated and permanently preserved in a sale brokered by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The Hembree Farmhouse in Roswell, dating to around 1835, was recently purchased by Brandy and Jared Kirschner for the low price of $125,000 in exchange for strict preservation agreements. The Kirschners were not immediately available for comment on the sale, which was announced on Sept. 29.
Eater
Yes, Empire State South Is on the Market, but It’s Not Closing
Rumors of the imminent closure of Empire State South are greatly exaggerated, and Five and Ten in Athens is not for sale, according to chef Hugh Acheson. While yes, Empire State South is on the market, as first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in July, Acheson says there’s currently no active deal on the table and the midtown Atlanta restaurant remains open and under his direction, along with chef Sam Herndon. Acheson and Herndon are co-leading the kitchen at Empire State South, following the departure of chef Daniel Porubiansky, who left the restaurant in September to return to Bacchanalia.
Roswell Motoring Festival returns with 150 classic cars
Classic cars from Ferrari to Rolls Royce and Pierce Arrow will be on display Saturday outside Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
thecentersquare.com
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
Hurricane Ian prompts Atlanta Public Schools to cancel some events
Atlanta Public Schools announced it will cancel or postpone sporting events and other activities on Friday and Saturday because of Hurricane Ian.
secretatlanta.co
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month
With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
