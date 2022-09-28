On Monday evenings, William Lyons breaks into his happy dance, swinging his arms and shouting, “Oh, yeah!” William knows the next day he’ll receive an infusion of what he calls “muscle juice.” It’s the medicine that prepares his 7-year-old body for another week of fishing, looking for crawdads, and playing with his family’s pet turtles.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO