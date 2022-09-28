Read full article on original website
High school soccer highlights and scores, September 27
Helias surrendered a second half goal to fall to Union, 1-0, on Tuesday night. See highlights and scores from the area above.
Fulton honors Southern Boone's Brooklyn Smith at softball game
The Fulton softball team honored Southern Boone's Brooklyn Smith on Monday for for its Lymphoma Awareness Game. Smith was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma recently. Fulton donated all proceeds from fundraising and today's game to the Smith family to assist with medical expenses. The donation totaled over $2,000. Smith threw out...
For boy with Pompe disease, every active day is a gift
On Monday evenings, William Lyons breaks into his happy dance, swinging his arms and shouting, “Oh, yeah!” William knows the next day he’ll receive an infusion of what he calls “muscle juice.” It’s the medicine that prepares his 7-year-old body for another week of fishing, looking for crawdads, and playing with his family’s pet turtles.
Lincoln University moves forward with $17 million plan to renovate Dawson Hall
JEFFERSON CITY — Lincoln University is expected to move further ahead with $17 million renovation plans for Dawson Hall. The Board of Curators discussed the University’s financial position on Monday. It situated itself to make a series of improvements to the hall pending a total board vote to...
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
Mid-Missouri families forced to evacuate and take shelter in Florida for Hurricane Ian
New Bloomfield — The distance from Jefferson City to Tampa is over 1,100 miles, but the impact of Hurricane Ian is still felt here in the Show-Me State. According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Ian is 2 MPH short of being classified as a Category 5 storm. NWS...
Menu prices increase at Columbia restaurants as inflation numbers continue to climb
COLUMBIA — Inflation forced some Mid-Missouri restaurant owners to raise their menu prices Tuesday. Increasing costs of gas, labor, food, and supplies dipped into profit margins. Columbia restaurant managers said they had no choice but to raise their menu prices as inflation took its toll on profits. Food suppliers...
Local nonprofit handing out thousands of diapers for National Diaper Need Awareness Week
Columbia — A survey conducted by the National Diaper Bank Network found that 1 in 3 families in the United States can't afford enough diapers for their babies. That’s around five million babies affected. All this week, Columbia non-profit First Chance for Children will distribute thousands of diapers...
Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
Groundbreaking on new fire station in Columbia
Officials broke ground on a new fire station in Columbia on Tuesday. The Columbia Fire Department's Station 11 will be built at 6909 Scott Boulevard. The station was funded by the 2015 1/4 cent capital improvement sales tax. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Ward 5 Council Member Matt Pitzer, and Acting...
Crash backs up traffic on Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City
Traffic on Highway 50/63 coming into Jefferson City was backed up Thursday morning. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler tweeted there was an injury accident on the Missouri River bridge. At one point, traffic on Highway 50 coming south was backed up to the Mel Ray Curve in Callaway County. Drivers...
St. Louis woman dead after Howard County crash
A St. Louis woman is dead after a crash in Howard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened on Route O, Thursday at 1:30 am. Victoria Cooper, 50, of St. Louis, was driving south when her Hyundai Tucson ran off the side of the road and hit a culvert, a fence post, and a tree before coming to a stop.
UPDATE: Crash on Highway 50/63 Wednesday afternoon
A man sustained minor injuries after a truck overturned in Jefferson City Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, 25-year-old Matthew Schulte was turning left from northbound route w toward the ramp for Highway 54 when the load in the trailer shifted, causing the trailer to overturn on its right side and spill sand.
Eight indicted by grand jury in MU hazing case
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Eight people have been indicted by a Boone County grand jury in the hazing incident at an MU fraternity that left one freshman student unable to speak, walk, or see. The eight are Samuel Lane, Benjamin Parres, Benjamin Karl, Samuel Morrison, Harrison Reichman, Samuel Gandhi, John...
Court hearings change for Santulli hazing case defendants
BOONE COUNTY COURTHOUSE — Court hearings schedules changed this week for defendants in last year’s hazing case of Danny Santulli. Santulli was a freshman pledge at Mizzou’s Phi Gamma Delta fraternity who suffered brain damage after a drinking party. A judge continued Wednesday’s preliminary hearing for former...
Auxvasse man dead after Callaway County crash
An Auxvasse man is dead after a crash in Callaway County. The crash was on County Road 245 at Route E on Thursday at 12:20 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report. Douglas Thompson, 88, of Auxvasse, was driving a 1999 Nissan Maxima when he failed to...
Columbia man arrested for attacking woman, fleeing from police
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail without bond after attacking a woman in her home and then running from police while being detained Tuesday. According to court documents, 31-year-old Gregory Lloyd Hayes is charged with First-Degree Burglary, 3rd-degree Domestic Assault, and...
Fugitive wanted for several warrants arrested in Eldon
A wanted fugitive was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force tracked Nicholas Lee Scott to Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for narcotics violation of federal law. The Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff's Department surrounded...
Two charged after search finds drugs, stolen gun at Cole County hotel
Cole County law enforcement officials found drugs and a stolen gun during a search at a Cole County hotel. On Monday, the Cole County Sheriff’s SWAT team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the Lake Side Motel, in the 5000 block of Business 50.
Cole County Sheriff warns of jury duty scam
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler warned area residents to be careful of a scam involving the assertion that the victim has failed to appear for jury duty and now has a warrant out for their arrest. One victim of the scam said the caller asks for...
