Columbia, MO

krcgtv.com

Fulton honors Southern Boone's Brooklyn Smith at softball game

The Fulton softball team honored Southern Boone's Brooklyn Smith on Monday for for its Lymphoma Awareness Game. Smith was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma recently. Fulton donated all proceeds from fundraising and today's game to the Smith family to assist with medical expenses. The donation totaled over $2,000. Smith threw out...
FULTON, MO
krcgtv.com

For boy with Pompe disease, every active day is a gift

On Monday evenings, William Lyons breaks into his happy dance, swinging his arms and shouting, “Oh, yeah!” William knows the next day he’ll receive an infusion of what he calls “muscle juice.” It’s the medicine that prepares his 7-year-old body for another week of fishing, looking for crawdads, and playing with his family’s pet turtles.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
ROCHEPORT, MO
krcgtv.com

Groundbreaking on new fire station in Columbia

Officials broke ground on a new fire station in Columbia on Tuesday. The Columbia Fire Department's Station 11 will be built at 6909 Scott Boulevard. The station was funded by the 2015 1/4 cent capital improvement sales tax. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Ward 5 Council Member Matt Pitzer, and Acting...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Crash backs up traffic on Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City

Traffic on Highway 50/63 coming into Jefferson City was backed up Thursday morning. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler tweeted there was an injury accident on the Missouri River bridge. At one point, traffic on Highway 50 coming south was backed up to the Mel Ray Curve in Callaway County. Drivers...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

St. Louis woman dead after Howard County crash

A St. Louis woman is dead after a crash in Howard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened on Route O, Thursday at 1:30 am. Victoria Cooper, 50, of St. Louis, was driving south when her Hyundai Tucson ran off the side of the road and hit a culvert, a fence post, and a tree before coming to a stop.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcgtv.com

UPDATE: Crash on Highway 50/63 Wednesday afternoon

A man sustained minor injuries after a truck overturned in Jefferson City Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, 25-year-old Matthew Schulte was turning left from northbound route w toward the ramp for Highway 54 when the load in the trailer shifted, causing the trailer to overturn on its right side and spill sand.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Eight indicted by grand jury in MU hazing case

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Eight people have been indicted by a Boone County grand jury in the hazing incident at an MU fraternity that left one freshman student unable to speak, walk, or see. The eight are Samuel Lane, Benjamin Parres, Benjamin Karl, Samuel Morrison, Harrison Reichman, Samuel Gandhi, John...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Court hearings change for Santulli hazing case defendants

BOONE COUNTY COURTHOUSE — Court hearings schedules changed this week for defendants in last year’s hazing case of Danny Santulli. Santulli was a freshman pledge at Mizzou’s Phi Gamma Delta fraternity who suffered brain damage after a drinking party. A judge continued Wednesday’s preliminary hearing for former...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Auxvasse man dead after Callaway County crash

An Auxvasse man is dead after a crash in Callaway County. The crash was on County Road 245 at Route E on Thursday at 12:20 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report. Douglas Thompson, 88, of Auxvasse, was driving a 1999 Nissan Maxima when he failed to...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man arrested for attacking woman, fleeing from police

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail without bond after attacking a woman in her home and then running from police while being detained Tuesday. According to court documents, 31-year-old Gregory Lloyd Hayes is charged with First-Degree Burglary, 3rd-degree Domestic Assault, and...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Fugitive wanted for several warrants arrested in Eldon

A wanted fugitive was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force tracked Nicholas Lee Scott to Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for narcotics violation of federal law. The Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff's Department surrounded...
ELDON, MO
krcgtv.com

Cole County Sheriff warns of jury duty scam

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler warned area residents to be careful of a scam involving the assertion that the victim has failed to appear for jury duty and now has a warrant out for their arrest. One victim of the scam said the caller asks for...
COLE COUNTY, MO

