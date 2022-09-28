ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory On The Band’s Current U.S. Headlining Tour, Long-Term Success In Music, Future Heaven 17 Plans & More

By Darren Paltrowitz
thehypemagazine.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
thehypemagazine.com

“Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion” Star Scarlett Estevez On Invisalign, Future Goals & More

Scarlett Estevez began her career as a child actress, and one of her first roles was playing Megan in the films Daddy’s Home and its sequel Daddy’s Home 2 Estevez went on to play Trixie on the television series Lucifer and Gwen on the fourth season of the Disney Channel series Bunk’d before landing the starring roles of Violet Rodriguez and Ultra Violet on the Disney series Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion.
MUSIC
thehypemagazine.com

Judas Priest’s Ian Hill On The Band’s Tour With Queensryche, Working With Stock Aitken Waterman, Future Plans & More

One of heavy metal’s all-time greats, Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England — where many feel heavy metal was birthed — and the original nucleus of Judas Priest musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. It was during the 1980s that Priest conquered the music world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as 1980’s British Steel and 1982’s Screaming For Vengeance. Priest was ultimately one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, and arguably the first of its kind to exclusively wear leather and studs. Priest’s success continued throughout the 1990s and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis, and its 2009 release A Touch Of Evil: Live would lead Priest to win a Grammy Award.
ROCK MUSIC
thehypemagazine.com

EXCLUSIVE: Fujiya & Miyagi Premiere New Video For “New Body Language” Via The Hype

Fujiya & Miyagi — as comprised of David Best (vocals/guitar), Stephen Lewis (synths/vocals), Ed Chivers (drums) and Benjamin Adamo (bass) — is a British group which formed in Brighton, East Sussex in 2000. To date, the group has released nine studio albums, most recently 2019’s Flashback. Its music has been used in a wide variety of Television shows, including Breaking Bad and Succession, beyond high-profile placements in advertisements for Jaguar and Lenovo. Its festival credits include Glastonbury, Bestival, Lovebox, Liverpool Psychfest, Tryptych, Secret Garden Party, Big Chill, Latitude, Meltdown, Great Escape, Bumbershoot, Pitchfork, Dour, Melt, Transmusicale, Electric Picnic, Mosaic and SXSW, while touring support credits for the quartet include New Order, The Fall and Rodriguez.
MUSIC
thehypemagazine.com

Anvil’s Robb Reiner & Steve “Lips” Kudlow & Director Sacha Gervasi On “Anvil!: The Story Of Anvil,” Anvil’s Next Album & More

Earlier this month, it was announced that Utopia and Abramorama have partnered to release the remastered documentary Anvil!: The Story Of Anvil alongside Portobello Electric for a special one-night engagement in 200 theaters. This event would be supplemented with select extended theatrical runs through October at AMC and Regal Cinemas. Timed to the film’s 13th year anniversary, the rerelease features remastered picture and sound, as well as a new exclusive-to-theaters epilogue interview with director Sacha Gervasi and Anvil’s Steve “Lips” Kudlow and Robb Reiner, as moderated by former MTV host Matt Pinfield. Those able to attend its September 22nd event caught a live concert by Anvil, appearances from surprise musical guests and moderation by Steve-O of Jackass fame, while the September 13th included hosting duties by Peter Dinklage and director Sacha Gervasi.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Gregory
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Amanda Palmer
Person
Rachael Yamagata
Person
Tracy Bonham
Person
Martyn Ware
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Music Industry#Heaven 17#The Band#Guitar World#The Human League#Penthouse Pavement#Bigger Than America
NYLON

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023

It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
MUSIC
The Independent

Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut

Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
MUSIC
thehypemagazine.com

Interscope’s Ocean x Kungfu Release New Single and Music Video “M.A.B.”

Chameleon Entertainment Associates Group/Red Agency Records/Interscope Records introduce emerging female Hip-Hop/Rap sister duo Ocean x KungFu who have released their highly anticipated single and official video “M.A.B.”. Ocean & KungFu are set on solidifying their staying power and their latest single is a female-empowering anthem of how the sister duo won’t hold back when it comes to haters who criticize them under their breath. Sampling the iconic “Knuck If You Buck” by Crime Mob, Princess from the group, cosigns the sample with a cameo in the music video. The music video also comes fully packaged with fast cars, street takeovers, and plundering dance moves that further strengthen the perspective that Ocean x KungFu are a force to be reckoned with.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

NOFX Releasing New Album Prior to 2023 Breakup

Before they go away in 2023, NOFX will release a new album this year. Double Album is out December 2 via Fat Wreck Chords. It features the new song “Darby Crashing Your Party.” Listen to the new song and find the album’s tracklist below. “I wanted to...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy