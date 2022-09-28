Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory On The Band’s Current U.S. Headlining Tour, Long-Term Success In Music, Future Heaven 17 Plans & More

Read full article on original website
“Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion” Star Scarlett Estevez On Invisalign, Future Goals & More
Scarlett Estevez began her career as a child actress, and one of her first roles was playing Megan in the films Daddy’s Home and its sequel Daddy’s Home 2 Estevez went on to play Trixie on the television series Lucifer and Gwen on the fourth season of the Disney Channel series Bunk’d before landing the starring roles of Violet Rodriguez and Ultra Violet on the Disney series Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion.
Judas Priest’s Ian Hill On The Band’s Tour With Queensryche, Working With Stock Aitken Waterman, Future Plans & More
One of heavy metal’s all-time greats, Judas Priest originally formed in 1970 in Birmingham, England — where many feel heavy metal was birthed — and the original nucleus of Judas Priest musicians would go on to change the face of heavy metal. It was during the 1980s that Priest conquered the music world, becoming a global arena headliner on the strength of such all-time classics as 1980’s British Steel and 1982’s Screaming For Vengeance. Priest was ultimately one of the first metal bands to be embraced by the then-burgeoning MTV, and arguably the first of its kind to exclusively wear leather and studs. Priest’s success continued throughout the 1990s and beyond with the addition of drummer Scott Travis, and its 2009 release A Touch Of Evil: Live would lead Priest to win a Grammy Award.
EXCLUSIVE: Fujiya & Miyagi Premiere New Video For “New Body Language” Via The Hype
Fujiya & Miyagi — as comprised of David Best (vocals/guitar), Stephen Lewis (synths/vocals), Ed Chivers (drums) and Benjamin Adamo (bass) — is a British group which formed in Brighton, East Sussex in 2000. To date, the group has released nine studio albums, most recently 2019’s Flashback. Its music has been used in a wide variety of Television shows, including Breaking Bad and Succession, beyond high-profile placements in advertisements for Jaguar and Lenovo. Its festival credits include Glastonbury, Bestival, Lovebox, Liverpool Psychfest, Tryptych, Secret Garden Party, Big Chill, Latitude, Meltdown, Great Escape, Bumbershoot, Pitchfork, Dour, Melt, Transmusicale, Electric Picnic, Mosaic and SXSW, while touring support credits for the quartet include New Order, The Fall and Rodriguez.
Anvil’s Robb Reiner & Steve “Lips” Kudlow & Director Sacha Gervasi On “Anvil!: The Story Of Anvil,” Anvil’s Next Album & More
Earlier this month, it was announced that Utopia and Abramorama have partnered to release the remastered documentary Anvil!: The Story Of Anvil alongside Portobello Electric for a special one-night engagement in 200 theaters. This event would be supplemented with select extended theatrical runs through October at AMC and Regal Cinemas. Timed to the film’s 13th year anniversary, the rerelease features remastered picture and sound, as well as a new exclusive-to-theaters epilogue interview with director Sacha Gervasi and Anvil’s Steve “Lips” Kudlow and Robb Reiner, as moderated by former MTV host Matt Pinfield. Those able to attend its September 22nd event caught a live concert by Anvil, appearances from surprise musical guests and moderation by Steve-O of Jackass fame, while the September 13th included hosting duties by Peter Dinklage and director Sacha Gervasi.
Violet Grohl opens up Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with haunting version of Hallelujah
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is underway at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
NYLON
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023
It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
BBC
Pink, Queen and Alanis Morissette honour Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles tribute concert
Musicians including Pink, Queen and Def Leppard have paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at a memorial concert in Los Angeles. They joined the star's former bandmates in Foo Fighters and Chevy Metal to play the songs he loved, as fans celebrated his memory. Foos frontman Dave Grohl...
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut
Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
This documentary uncovers the dark side of ‘Barney & Friends’
In the trailer, Bob West, a Barney performer, recalls his tough experience: ‘They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family.’ What is the documentary about Barney? Why is Barney so popular?
Watch Lars Ulrich, Geezer Butler, Dave Grohl and Sebastian Bach team up for riotous Black Sabbath covers at Taylor Hawkins LA tribute show
This is one hell of a supergroup - and they dusted off a rare track that Sabbath themselves last played in the 90s!
thehypemagazine.com
Interscope’s Ocean x Kungfu Release New Single and Music Video “M.A.B.”
Chameleon Entertainment Associates Group/Red Agency Records/Interscope Records introduce emerging female Hip-Hop/Rap sister duo Ocean x KungFu who have released their highly anticipated single and official video “M.A.B.”. Ocean & KungFu are set on solidifying their staying power and their latest single is a female-empowering anthem of how the sister duo won’t hold back when it comes to haters who criticize them under their breath. Sampling the iconic “Knuck If You Buck” by Crime Mob, Princess from the group, cosigns the sample with a cameo in the music video. The music video also comes fully packaged with fast cars, street takeovers, and plundering dance moves that further strengthen the perspective that Ocean x KungFu are a force to be reckoned with.
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Only the Strong Survive, Shares Video for Frank Wilson Cover: Watch
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a new album on November 11 via Columbia Records. The LP, Only the Strong Survive, is a collection of soul music covers. Below, watch the Thom Zimny–directed music video for Springsteen’s cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).”
NOFX Releasing New Album Prior to 2023 Breakup
Before they go away in 2023, NOFX will release a new album this year. Double Album is out December 2 via Fat Wreck Chords. It features the new song “Darby Crashing Your Party.” Listen to the new song and find the album’s tracklist below. “I wanted to...
Karin Park shares brooding new single Tokyo By Night
'Scandinvaian Nico' Karin Park will release her new solo album Private Collection in October
