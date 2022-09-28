ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Coast sets sights on return to national tourney

By Sam Granville
 1 day ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMB B) – The Gulf Coast volleyball team remains perfect (16-0) and has their sights set on a return to the NJCAA tournament.

The No. 10 Commodores finished 10th overall in the 2019 national tournament and 6th overall in 2020, but missed out last season.

Gulf Coast freshman outside hitter Lauren Marien said the team is confident, but never takes a match for granted.

“We go into every game just unexpected,” Marien said. “It’s okay to lose and we need to know that but it’s just really exciting because we don’t let it happen much, so it’s exciting to see what’s going to happen.”

Gulf Coast freshman setter Jenna Schuliger said there’s a concensus within the team they have a legitimate shot at a deep post season run.

“We really have our eyes set on Iowa, we hope to go, we hope to go far in districts as well. Everyone just has that goal and has that mentality, especially the sophomores and the freshmen, this is their year and we’re going all out.”

