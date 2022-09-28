ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NBC Miami

Aerial Footage Shows Devastation From Hurricane Ian in SW Florida

The full devastation of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida could be seen in aerial footage Thursday. Chopper 6 footage showed heavy damage in the area a day after Ian roared ashore as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane with 150 MPH winds. Many homes and businesses appeared to be completely leveled,...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Sanibel Causeway Heavily Damaged After Ian Makes Landfall in Southwest Florida

The causeway that connects Sanibel Island to the mainland in southwest Florida suffered heavy damage from the impacts from the devastating landfall of Hurricane Ian. Video footage Thursday showed a portion of the Sanibel Causeway collapsed with other sections of the roadway heavily damaged. "Sanibel is destruction," Florida Gov. Ron...
SANIBEL, FL
NBC Miami

Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom. The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.
VENICE, FL
NBC Miami

Where Ian Ranks Among Strongest Hurricanes in History to Hit Florida

With winds at 150 miles per hour at landfall along Florida's southwest coast, Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the state. Ian turned streets into rivers and blew down trees at landfall in Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers, tying it for the fourth-strongest hurricane ever to strike Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Watch: Category 4 Hurricane Ian Thrashes Florida's West Coast

A dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s west coast Wednesday, bringing potentially “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding.”. Ian’s eyewall began thrashing southwest Florida from Fort Myers to Sanibel around noon with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of Category 5 strength.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Track Live Radar: Tornado Watch in South Florida for Ian

Track the severe weather in South Florida from Hurricane Ian with the First Alert Doppler 6000:. Severe weather swept through South Florida including major rainfall, flooding, high winds and damage consistent with possible tornadoes from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian. One unconfirmed tornado flipped several small planes at North...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Human Remains Found in Mangroves in Florida Keys: Sheriff

Authorities are investigating after what appear to be human remains were found in the mangroves in the Florida Keys. Two people who were attempting to secure a boat Wednesday morning found the remains near Mile Marker 5.5, not far from Stock Island, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded...
STOCK ISLAND, FL
NBC Miami

How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the most powerful storms in decades, leaving residents without electricity, submerging streets and sweeping homes off their foundations. Many residents boarded up their homes and fled to shelters ahead of the storm. Here's how you can help. The American Red Cross.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Major Crash Closes Portion of Florida's Turnpike in Broward

A reported major crash had a section of the Florida's Turnpike northbound closed in Broward County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Sheridan Street and reportedly involved a tractor-trailer hitting the bridge. No other information was immediately known. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Hurricane Ian Could Worsen Florida's Strapped Property Insurance Market

Experts are warning Hurricane Ian could worsen Florida’s already strapped property insurance market. Numerous insurance companies in Florida have closed their doors in recent years, and most recently six insurers have been deemed insolvent this year alone. “Florida’s domestic insurance market was extremely volatile before Hurricane Ian hit,” said...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian

Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.
DELTONA, FL

