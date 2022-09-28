ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Candidates Spar Over Hours Of Mayor’s Aide

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jWaP_0iD2vQko00
Manchester Town Hall (Photo by Micromedia Publications)

MANCHESTER – A few awkward moments punctuated what was a rather slow-moving Township Council meeting when mayoral contender Robert Arace accused the mayor’s confidential aide of clocking into work while not on township property.

Arace directed his questions toward Mayor Robert Hudak at the close of the September 12 meeting noting that Jesse Estlow had not been on municipal complex property when he utilized a township app to clock in for work.

Business Administrator Brandon Umba interrupted the mayor’s response during the session saying such commentary was inappropriate until a Rice notice involving the employee was issued.

He further explained to The Manchester Times that “a public body is required to send out a Rice notice any time it has placed on its agenda any matters involving the employment, appointment, termination of employment, terms and conditions of employment, evaluation of the performance of, promotion, or disciplining of any specific prospective public officer or employee or current public officer or employee employed or appointed by the public body.”

Citing the regulations, Umba said, “this also goes for any matter that is brought to the public body in a meeting.” The public body cannot comment because the employee has not been issued a RICE notice.

Arace released the following statement a few days after the council meeting accusing the mayor of “willful ignorance in the face of highly inappropriate and unethical activity by one of Mayor Hudak’s patronage hires at town hall. It has recently become public knowledge that Mayor Hudak’s aide has been clocking into work while offsite in locations as far away as Pennsylvania.

“When confronted with this information at the most recent township meeting, Mayor Hudak simply responded that, ‘several people do that.’ The mayor’s admission that multiple employees are abusing the taxpayers by clocking into work while not performing their respective duties is shocking, and the mayor’s lack of action to reprimand the offending employees makes him negligent in his responsibilities to the township and the voters who elected him,” Arace said.

Arace added, “the majority of our township employees are honest, dedicated workers who follow the rules and perform their duties according to the law. However, I find it unacceptable that a select few of the mayor’s patronage hires are allowed to game the system and defraud the people of Manchester with the Mayor’s approval.”

“If these reports are proven to be true, I am calling for the Mayor’s Confidential Aide’s immediate termination and a criminal referral to the prosecutor’s office for further investigation.” Arace said.

Prior to this, Estlow was a congressional aide. He was formerly the executive director of the Burlington County GOP but stepped down when he took this job. According to township records, his salary is $61,800 or $33.96 an hour.

“The app referred to is the Township’s time and attendance system used to track an employee’s time. The app is used by employees who might be in the field when they are starting or completing work for the day but are not present at their work station or while during Covid they could clock in from home if they were working from home. However, for the most part employees use an ID card system that you had referenced that the County utilizes,” Umba explained.

The Business Administrator told The Manchester Times that since Estlow is the Mayor’s Confidential Aide, “he does not have an individual contract with the Township nor is he represented under a union contract. His employment with the township is subject to the mayor and runs with the term of the mayor.”

“If a new Mayor is elected, then that person would need to decide if they wish to retain him in that position and if not, his employment would be eliminated, that is unless he was reassigned to a different position within the Township,” Umba added.

Umba said the terms of Estlow’s employment were set out in his offer letter, which stated that he is a salaried employee and his established hours were made at 35 hours a week, with a half hour unpaid lunch each day. He would not be entitled to overtime for any work over 35 hours a week, as he was strictly salaried.

“Since his employment is subject to attending events with the mayor or on the mayor’s behalf, in order to get information out to the public from the mayor’s office, there are times when he is in the field at the beginning and close of his work day,” Umba added.

Umba said Estlow, “does not have set hours per say, however it is noted that absent events or project deadline his working hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In reviewing the employee’s time cards, he has worked in excess of 35 hours most work weeks due to his attendance with the mayor or on the mayor’s behalf to events.

“To further clarify, there has only been three pay periods since Mr. Estlow has been employed with the Township where he worked his minimum hour requirement for a two-week period. This employee is a salaried employee without a set contract of employment,” he said.

While Manchester has a non-partisan election system, political affiliation is still playing a role in campaigning. Hudak and Arace are both Republicans. Arace noted he is the Manchester Township Republican organization endorsed candidate for mayor in the township. A third contender in the mayoral race this November is Ken Seda, a member of the Manchester Democrat Club and a retired counselor and community advocate.

There are two council seats up for grabs in this year’s election and six candidates, two from each mayoral campaign team, are on the ballot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

GOP Nominations In Question

JACKSON – In a rare political divide, there is no official endorsement from the Jackson Republican Club for candidates in November. A floor vote of general membership endorsed incumbent Mayor Michael Reina in a large number as the club’s mayoral candidate. However, Jackson GOP Club President Todd Porter...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Sheriff Sworn In As New COANJ President

OCEAN COUNTY – Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy was installed as president of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ) during a recent conference of sheriffs, county clerks, registers and surrogates in the state. The conference, held in Atlantic City, featured Mastronardy and other elected officials who were formally...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Manchester Township, NJ
Manchester Township, NJ
Government
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Spar#Politics Local#Election Local#Township Council#The Manchester Times
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Councilwoman, Clerk Sworn In

JACKSON – The governing body, support staff and audience members witnessed the swearing in of a new township clerk and councilwoman during a recent Council meeting. Samara O’Neill became the newest member of the governing body early in the session. Her husband Dan held the Bible as Deputy Clerk Mary Moss administered the oath of office.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Participants & Sponsors Welcome For 5K

JACKSON – The 3rd Annual Eagle First Responders 5K Run/Walk will be held on Sunday, October 2, in conjunction with Jackson Day. The event has a 6:45 a.m. check-in and will begin at 7:30 a.m. It’s a USATF-Certified Course. Proceeds will benefit Scouts BSA Troops 204 and 402,...
JACKSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Jersey Shore Online

Trick-Or-Treating On October 30

TOMS RIVER – The 83rd annual Toms River Fire Co. #1 Halloween parade is October 31. Mayor Maurice B. Hill said due to the parade being scheduled on Halloween, the traditional ‘trick or treating’ activities in town will be observed on October 30. “This was a joint...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Rules Tightened On Abandoned Homes In Brick

BRICK – Properties that are vacant or have been abandoned can lead to a decline in property value, create nuisances, lead to a general decrease in the neighborhood aesthetic, create conditions that invite criminal activity and foster an unsafe and unhealthy environment, officials have said. During the most recent...
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE MOURNS A LOSS OF ONE OF THEIR OWN

Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Gerard Eick who passed away on September 28, 2021. Gerry came to OCPO in 2011, after a distinguished 20 year career with the New York City Police Department. During his time here at OCPO, Gerry was a beloved and valued part of our office. Please keep his wife Michelle, his family, friends and many colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy