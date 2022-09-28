ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Watertown holds off Aberdeen Central to win ESD girls tennis tournament

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 1 day ago

MITCHELL — An exceptional season for Watertown High School's girls tennis team just keeps getting better.

The Arrows capped a 14-3 dual season last week and followed Tuesday by holding off Aberdeen Central to win the Eastern South Dakota Conference tournament.

The ESD title was the eighth in school history and the first since 2018 for Watertown, which outscored the Golden Eagles 282-255 in the nine-team meet. Pierre followed at 214.5, Mitchell 164.5, Yankton 164 and Brandon Valley 135.5.

"If you look at the scores, there are 4-5 teams that are real close," said Watertown head coach Ryan Zink. "We started off the day playing really well in singles and Aberdeen made a crazy run in doubles."

Singles titles from Jaida Young (first flight), Josie Heyn (fourth flight) and Faith Berg (fifth flight) and a runner-up finish from Sophia Nichols (sixth flight) sparked Watertown. Young also teamed with Leyla Meester to win the second flight doubles titles.

The biggest win for Watertown came from Young and Meester, who won 10-9 after a tiebreaker in the second flight doubles championship against Aberdeen Central's Carly Comstock and Livia Douglas.

"It got real interesting in doubles. We really needed a win and got it," said Zink.

Ellie Zink (second flight) and Meester (third flight) each finished fourth in singles for the Arrows. Zink and Heyn also teamed for a fourth-place finish at No. 1 doubles and Berg and Nichols took sixth at No. 3 doubles.

Young was named the Guardian of the Gold for Watertown's homecoming week Monday night and the team took off for Mitchell after that.

"We didn't get in until 11 p.m. and we started playing Tuesday at 8 a.m.," he said. "It's 8:15 p.m. now as we're walking off the court. Every single girl played some long matches."

Aberdeen Central also had a solid day, especially in doubles where Emily Ringgenberg and Alice Vogel won the first flight and Laney Gonsor and Reece Comstock did the same in the third flight. As mentioned above, Carly Comstock and Douglas finished a close second at No. 2 doubles.

In singles, Avery Tennant captured the sixth flight singles title and Ringgenberg added a third-place finish in the first flight. Dougl;as was fourth in the fourth flight and Carly Comstock and Laney Gonsor took fifth in the third and fifth flight, respectively.

The Watertown and Aberdeen Central teams will compete Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6-7 in the state Class AA tournament at Rapid City.

Team Scores: Watertown 282, Aberdeen Central 255, Pierre 214.5, Mitchell 164.5, Yankton 164, Brandon Valley 135.5, Huron 55.5, Harrisburg 18.5, Brookings 0.

SINGLES

Championship

First Flight: Jaida Young, Watertown, def. Nora Krajewski, Yankton, 10-5.

Second Flight: Sabrina Krajewski, Yankton, def. Michaela Jerke, Brandon Valley, 10-3.

Third Flight: Carsyn Welch, Mitchell, def. Marlee Shorter, Pierre, 10-5.

Fourth Flight: Josie Heyn, Watertown, def. Jocelyn Corrales, Pierre, 10-6.

Fifth Flight: Faith Berg, Watertown, def. Say Ma, Huron, 10-6.

Sixth Flight: Avery Tennant, Aberdeen Central, def. Sophia Nichols, Watertown, 10-1.

Third Place

First Flight: Emily Ringgenberg, Aberdeen Central, def. Marie Pellieter, Brandon Valley, 8-7 (1).

Second Flight: Delaney Degen, Mitchell, def. Ellie Zink, Watertown, 8-3.

Third Flight: Addison Meyers, Brandon Valley, def. Leyla Meester, Watertown, 8-4.

Fourth Flight: Frannie Kouri, Yankton, def. Livia Douglas, Aberdeen Central, 8-7 (2).

Fifth Flight: Kourtney Walti, Pierre, def. Teya Badger, Brandon Valley, 8-3.

Sixth Flight: Maddie Childs, Mitchell, def. Caitlin Ott, Pierre, 8-4.

Fifth Place

First Flight: Sydney Tedrow, Pierre, def. McKenzie Vickery, Harrisburg, 8-0.

Second Flight: Kara Weiss, Pierre, def. Erika Starr, Harrisburg, 8-1.

Third Flight: Carly Comstock, Aberdeen Central, def. Bianca Medina, Huron, 8-5.

Fourth Flight: Maddie Eisenbeisz, Harrisburg, def. Bethany Engelhart, Huron, 8-5.

Fifth Flight: Laney Gonsor, Aberdeen Central, def. Ireland Blindauer, Mitchell, 8-4.

Sixth Flight: Evelyne Lima-Zapon, Yankton, def. Keera Kreich, Brandon Valley, 8-5.

DOUBLES

Championship

First Flight: Emily Ringgenberg-Alice Vogel, Aberdeen Central, def. Sydney Tedrow-Kara Weiss, Pierre, 10-7.

Second Flight: Jaida Young-Leyla Meester, Watertown, def. Carly Comstock-Livia Douglas, Aberdeen Central, 10-9 (0).

Third Flight: Laney Gonsor and Reese Comstock, Aberdeen Central, def. Jocelyn Corrales-Caitlin Ott, Pierre, 10-9 (0).

Third Place

First Flight: Nora-Sabrina Krawjewski, Yankton, def. Ellie Zink-Josie Heyn, Watertown, 8-3.

Second Flight: Carsyn Welch-Megan Mastel, Mitchell, def. Addison Meyer-Melia Thelen, Brandon Valley, 8-3.

Third Flight: Elly Clement-Mia Larson, Mitchell, def. Reagan Morrell-Keera Kriech, Brandon Valley, 8-6.

Fifth Place

First Flight: Amber Moller-Delaney Degen, Mitchell, def. AnneClaire Rubish-Lizzy Heinen, Huron, 8-3.

Second Flight: Marlee Shorter-Kourtney Walti, Pierre, def. Bianca Medina-Bethany Engelhart, Huron, 8-2.

Third Flight: Say Ma-Ann Hoek, Huron, def. Faith Berg-Sophia Nichols, Watertown, 8-7 (6).

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Watertown holds off Aberdeen Central to win ESD girls tennis tournament

Comments / 0

Related
brookingsradio.com

Brookings woman injured in collision with semi dump trailer

A Brookings woman is injured in a Wednesday afternoon collision east of Brookings. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a pickup driven driven by 22-year-old Lauren Schweldhelm of Brookings collided with the dump trailer of a semi being driven by 33-year-old Travis Sik, 33, of Minneota, MN. It happened shortly before 3:00 pm at the intersection of 478th Avenue and 213th Street.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings I-29 road closure extended

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The road closure for the I-29 interchange project in Brookings will be extended. The South Dakota Department of Transportation said this is because of unforeseen utility delays and conflicts. This impacts the closure of 22nd Avenue between 8th to 32nd Streets. The nearby recreational...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Sports
Watertown, SD
Education
City
Yankton, SD
City
Huron, SD
City
Harrisburg, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Aberdeen, SD
City
Watertown, SD
City
Brookings, SD
gowatertown.net

Group responsible for graffitti in Watertown identified

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police say several juveniles and one 18 year-old adult have been identified as being responsible for recent graffitti vandalism at Watertown’s skate park and two other locations. Police Captain Kirk Ellis says the juveniles who are first time offenders will be referred into a diversion program...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Drug bust, trail safety, Dead Men Don’t Talk, lunch bills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Wednesday, Sept. 28. Here’s the latest in what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. Two men are in jail following a drug bust involving meth and fentanyl in Brookings. A convicted sex...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown Fire Rescue frees trapped driver who struck bridge

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue crews and ambulance responded to a car vs bridge collision with one person trapped early this (Wednesday) morning near the intersection of 455th Avenue and 160th Street, north of Watertown. Once on scene, crews found a late model Dodge Challenger had made contact with the...
WATERTOWN, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Esd#Watertown High School#Arrows#Aberdeen Central
brookingsradio.com

Suspects arrested in Brookings with over 30-pounds of meth and fentanyl

Brookings Police and South Dakota Highway Patrol make a huge methamphetamine bust. Brookings Police Detective Adam Smith says it started with a traffic complaint at about 9:30 Sunday morning. Officers located the vehicle at a gas station on the 3000 Block of Lefevre Drive. While speaking with the occupants, an...
BROOKINGS, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

424
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy