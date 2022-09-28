Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach

With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals run.

As Joe Mazzulla makes the leap from sitting behind Boston's bench during the 2021-22 campaign to taking on the role of head coach, it's in the team's best interest to strengthen the coaching staff.

Regarding that prospect, at media day on Monday, Mazzulla said he and Brad Stevens are working together to decide whether to add anyone to the coaching staff. Mazzulla also expressed that even though the Oct. 18 regular-season opener against the Sixers is rapidly approaching, they will not rush that process.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski , the Celtics are seeking permission to talk to Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about returning to Boston this season. Larranaga spent nine years with the Celtics before joining the Clippers in 2021.

Update: The Clippers will grant the Celtics permission to speak with Larranaga, per Andrew Greif of the LA Times.

