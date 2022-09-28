ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach

By Bobby Krivitsky
Inside The Celtics
Inside The Celtics
 1 day ago

With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals run.

As Joe Mazzulla makes the leap from sitting behind Boston's bench during the 2021-22 campaign to taking on the role of head coach, it's in the team's best interest to strengthen the coaching staff.

Regarding that prospect, at media day on Monday, Mazzulla said he and Brad Stevens are working together to decide whether to add anyone to the coaching staff. Mazzulla also expressed that even though the Oct. 18 regular-season opener against the Sixers is rapidly approaching, they will not rush that process.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski , the Celtics are seeking permission to talk to Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about returning to Boston this season. Larranaga spent nine years with the Celtics before joining the Clippers in 2021.

Update: The Clippers will grant the Celtics permission to speak with Larranaga, per Andrew Greif of the LA Times.

Karen Estes
1d ago

So the man who took this team to the finals after at least 5 years, and ya'll mad. Oh he must not have bowed down. Don't get me wrong, I love Nia Long. Doing this this way is so uncool!!

Daniel DeVito
1d ago

I used to be the BIGGEST Celtic's fan ever, but all of the fake activism, Woke BS, pandering to China, and phony hate crimes have completely turned me off. I didn't even know that the Celtics were in the finals until the last game because nobody was even talking about it. That showed me that I'm not the only one here in Boston who lost interest in these overpaid crybabies. The same goes for the NFL and MLB as well. I haven't even watched a single Patriots game yet, and just found out that our starting QB might be out for most of the season, and I couldn't care less.

AP_000968.1420171d91c4474aba36742de1ee30b8.0259
1d ago

This was the organization plan all a long they just wanted to find something so they could get rid of the coach in the first place just like Golden State with Mark Jackson. Time to wake up people!!!!!

