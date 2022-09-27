Read full article on original website
sebastiandaily.com
Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
wqcs.org
Martin County Closures
Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and make preparations to ensure continuity of county operations. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area. The National...
sebastiandaily.com
When will high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Sebastian, Florida?
With Hurricane Ian making landfall this afternoon on the west coast in Florida, we are only hours away from feeling high winds in Sebastian. We can expect tropical storm conditions from now and through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there could be sustained winds of 35 mph or...
WPTV
Kings Point tornado near Delray Beach had peak winds of 125 mph, National Weather Service says
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A devastating tornado that hit the Kings Point senior community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night had estimated peak winds of 125 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Officials on Thursday classified the tornado as an EF-2, which has winds between 113-157 mph....
wqcs.org
Martin County under Tropical Storm Watch and Flood Watch
Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County Emergency Management, county leadership and municipal and public safety partners continue to participate in calls with the state emergency management team and the National Weather Service in Melbourne as we monitor the path of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under...
palmbeachcivic.org
Our Town with William Kelly: Palm Beach braces for tropical storm-force winds, possible flooding
Tropical storm force winds from Hurricane Ian are expected to arrive in this area at about 2 p.m. today, the town said in a storm update this morning. Residents can expect heavy rainfall from multiple rainbands that may lead to flooding across all of South Florida. Rainfall totals could range...
WPTV
EF-1 tornado ripped through Wellington, Loxahatchee with 90 mph winds, National Weather Service says
WELLINGTON, Fla. — An EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph tore through Wellington and parts of Loxahatchee on Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. Officials said Thursday that the storm, which was 150 yards wide, cut an 8.3-mile path through Palm Beach County. At about 9:27 pm,...
veronews.com
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian's rain bands bring flooding to parts of St. Lucie County
Hurricane Ian's bands brought some flooding to parts of St. Lucie County. One part of St. Lucie County that tends to deal with flooding often is the area of Indian River Estates, between Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce. One resident told WPTV she has to deal with some grown-over...
veronews.com
Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures
The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
sebastiandaily.com
Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach
An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
indiantownfl.gov
Hurricane Ian Updates (2022)
Martin County and Indiantown continue to remain outside the forecast cone at this time, however, a Tropical Storm Warning was issued for Martin County. An areal flood watch is also in effect for Martin County. There is also a tornado watch. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions...
Lake Okeechobee under tropical storm watch ahead of Ian
A tropical storm watch was issued Monday for Lake Okeechobee, which includes areas that border Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties.
Hurricane Ian live updates Wednesday: Palm Beach under tropical storm warning as Ian hits coast
The Palm Beach Post has continued our live coverage of Ian Thursday. Catch up with the latest here. The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. A devastating high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian continues to move inland across Florida's...
wlrn.org
Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach
Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
sebastiandaily.com
Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach
Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. As Hurricane Ian barrels toward the southwest coast of Florida as a major hurricane, Palm Beach County will still feel its effects.
WPTV
Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's impacts are being felt across Florida as strong winds and tornadoes caused by the storm have knocked out electricity to portions of the state. Florida Power & Light has vowed to restore electricity to its customers as quickly as possible. WATCH: FPL...
wqcs.org
FDOT Begins Locking Down State Drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties
Treasure Coast - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has begun to lock down state drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties. The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once...
Man's body found in floodwater in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was found in about 10 inches of floodwater on Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian brought heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Treasure Coast.
