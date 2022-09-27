ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sebastiandaily.com

Several residents are without power in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

Tropical-force winds started around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday in Sebastian as Hurricane Ian moved across Florida. Many residents in Sebastian, Micco, Fellsmere and Vero Beach are still without power. Florida Power & Light (FPL) told Sebastian Daily they are working to restore power. There’s no timeline on when electricity will be...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County Closures

Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County continues to monitor Hurricane Ian and make preparations to ensure continuity of county operations. Martin County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flood Watch, with flooding rain and tornadoes being the greatest threats for our area. The National...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

When will high winds from Hurricane Ian hit Sebastian, Florida?

With Hurricane Ian making landfall this afternoon on the west coast in Florida, we are only hours away from feeling high winds in Sebastian. We can expect tropical storm conditions from now and through Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, there could be sustained winds of 35 mph or...
SEBASTIAN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Stuart, FL
Government
Martin County, FL
Government
City
Stuart, FL
City
Jensen Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
wqcs.org

Martin County under Tropical Storm Watch and Flood Watch

Martin County - Tuesday September 27, 2022: Martin County Emergency Management, county leadership and municipal and public safety partners continue to participate in calls with the state emergency management team and the National Weather Service in Melbourne as we monitor the path of Hurricane Ian. Martin County is currently under...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian

Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Dune#Hurricane Ian#City Of Stuart#Sand Dune Cafe
veronews.com

Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures

The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical storm conditions in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach

An update on tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Ian in Sebastian, Florida. Roads in Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach are beginning to flood, so the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to remain home. ➡️ Watch tropical storm update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Some...
VERO BEACH, FL
indiantownfl.gov

Hurricane Ian Updates (2022)

Martin County and Indiantown continue to remain outside the forecast cone at this time, however, a Tropical Storm Warning was issued for Martin County. An areal flood watch is also in effect for Martin County. There is also a tornado watch. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian live updates Wednesday: Palm Beach under tropical storm warning as Ian hits coast

The Palm Beach Post has continued our live coverage of Ian Thursday. Catch up with the latest here. The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. A devastating high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian continues to move inland across Florida's...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach

Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach

Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy