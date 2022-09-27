Read full article on original website
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling so well, the move to iPhone 15 Ultra is a no-brainer
Three of the four iPhone 14 models that Apple unveiled on September 7th are available in stores. And the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are selling much better than the base model. The latter is especially popular with consumers. Ming-Chi Kuo says the Pro Max accounts for 60% of the total order increase for the Pro models.
Apple Insider
Apple adds iPhone 6 to list of vintage products
Eight years after the iPhone 6 launched in 2014, Apple has added the aged device to its list of vintage products. The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were classified as vintage in February 2022, and now the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus meet the same fate. When the...
techunwrapped.com
The iPhone 13 at a discount, the best purchase you can make
After the launch of the new iPhone, many people, instead of buying the most recent ones, buy the previous generation for less money. Well, on Amazon they have the iPhone 13 with a really interesting discount that is sure to be great for all those people who wanted to buy it now that the iPhone 14 have come out.
IGN
Deal Alert: Score a Massive 86" LG 4K Smart TV for Only $1100
When it comes to TV shopping, size matters. In fact, size might be the single most important factor when determining just how future proof your TV will be. Today, Best Buy is offering the massive 86" LG UQ75 4K Smart TV for only $1099.99. You won't find another 80"+ TV for the same price or less, regardless of brand.
Digital Trends
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV
In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
daystech.org
Everything coming from Apple in October 2022
Obviously, September is likely one of the greatest months on the Apple calendar. At its September 7 “Far Out” event, Apple launched the iPhone 14 line, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and second-generation AirPods Pro. Plus, we acquired the discharge of iOS 16 and watchOS 9.
daystech.org
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
daystech.org
Hate the New iPhone Battery Icon on iOS 16? You Won’t Have to Wait Too Long for a Fix
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. If you are working iOS 16 in your iPhone and have explored many of the new features, you’ve got most likely observed the redesigned battery proportion icon within the standing bar. Apple eliminated the function again with the discharge of iPhone X, attributable to area necessities for numerous sensors just like the digital camera and microphone, and now it is again — however not everyone seems to be pleased with it.
TechRadar
Apple 'abandons' plans to produce additional iPhone 14 units
Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to increase production levels of the iPhone 14 due to lower than anticipated demand for its latest flagship smartphone. Reports says the company hoped the launch would trigger a surge in interest and had made arrangements to increase production by up to six million units during the second half of 2022.
laptopmag.com
Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro gets $400 price cut — hits lowest ever
Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro is at its lowest price ever at Amazon. This hefty discount is a clear indication that an M2 Pro-charged MacBook Pro 14 release is on the horizon. Amazon currently offers Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,599 (opens in new tab). Usually, this laptop fetches a cool $1,999, so that's $400 in savings. This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get ahead of October's Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
daystech.org
The Google Pixel 6 suddenly drops to just $199, thanks to this epic Best Buy deal
When it involves monitoring Google Pixel 6 offers, there’s solely a lot you possibly can predict forward of time. Occasionally, an epic deal will simply crash via the wall and land in our laps, form of like this Best Buy supply that slashes an unbelievable $500 off the worth of each the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.
daystech.org
How do you test a new feature that’s impossible to test?
Welcome to our weekend Apple Breakfast column, which incorporates the entire Apple information you missed this week in a useful bite-sized roundup. We name it Apple Breakfast as a result of we predict it goes nice with a morning cup of espresso or tea, however it’s cool if you wish to give it a learn throughout lunch or dinner hours too.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
daystech.org
WSJ video shows Apple Crash Detection might not be as flawless as we’d hoped after all
Apple’s addition of Crash Detection to its newest Apple Watches and iPhones has brought on fairly a stir, and early testing has proven it to work fairly properly. But a brand new spherical of checks carried out by the Wall Street Journal reveals that Crash Detection is not as flawless as we would have hoped.
Phone Arena
Some Apple Watch Ultra users are complaining about "jelly scrolling"
According to some Apple Watch Ultra users, the display on the most expensive and premium Apple Watch model suffers from "jelly scrolling." This is the term used to denote a screen that refreshes noticeably slower on one half than on the other half. This creates an unsteady "wobbling effect" when a user scrolls through content on the timepiece's display quickly.
daystech.org
iPhone 14 Pro camera gets workout in new ‘Chase’ ad
AppleInsider is supported by its viewers and should earn fee as an Amazon Associate and affiliate accomplice on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships don’t affect our editorial content material. Apple shared a brand new advert on Friday that highlights Action Mode and different new options of the iPhone 14...
Apple issues warning for MILLIONS of iPhone owners to check crucial setting today
ALL iPhone owners have been urged to check their settings for updates immediately. Apple recently released its new operating system, iOS 16, which includes a series of crucial security and safety features. Additionally, the new update came with plenty of handy tools. These new safety tools can help protect your...
daystech.org
Apple schedules Q4 2022 earnings release for October 27
Apple introduced this week that it’s going to launch its earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, October 27. Just like within the earlier bulletins, the corporate will launch its This autumn 2022 earnings report, then maintain a convention name with traders and analysts to supply extra element.
