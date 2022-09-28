High school volleyball: Haughton edges Parkway for first District 1-I victory; Airline falls to Byrd in heartbreaker

Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
Middle school football: Haughton, Benton, Greenacres win 8th-grade games; Elm Grove, Cope get 7th-grade victories
Haughton and Elm Grove and Benton and Cope split district games Tuesday. In eighth-grade games, Haughton downed Elm Grove 28-18 at Harold E. Harlan Stadium and Benton defeated Cope 38-20 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. In seventh-grade games, Cope edged Benton 14-6 and Elm Grove defeated Haughton 28-0.
bossierpress.com
High school volleyball: Airline downs Northwood, faces Byrd Tuesday for district lead
The Airline Lady Vikings tuned up for a District 1-I showdown against Byrd with a non-district victory over the Northwood Lady Falcons on Monday at Northwood. Airline (10-9, 3-0) battles Byrd (10-7, 3-0) for the district lead Tuesday at Byrd at 6 p.m. In another District 1-I game Tuesday, Haughton hosts Parkway at 6.
bossierpress.com
Sub-varsity football: Haughton JV, Parkway freshmen get wins
Haughton and Parkway posted sub-varsity victories Monday. In a JV game, Haughton defeated Southwood 26-6 at Southwood. In a freshman game, Parkway remained undefeated with a 30-14 victory over Captain Shreve at Shreve. At Southwood, Haughton’s Christian Turner threw two touchdown passes, one of 30 yards to Zu Davis and...
bossierpress.com
College athletics: N-Club Hall of Famer Terrence McGee announces $50K donation to NSU’s David & Sherry Morgan Health Performance Center
NATCHITOCHES – For Terrence McGee, just coming to Northwestern State to play football was enough. Now the 2000 All-American return man is doing his part to make sure the Demons remain competitive off the field. McGee became the latest to pledge a gift toward the creation of the David...
bossierpress.com
Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission To Host Super Retriever Series Crown Championship Presented by Eukanuba Oct. 21 – 23 & Nov. 2-6
The Super Retriever Series (SRS) presented by Eukanuba is set to showcase the best all-around retrievers and sporting dogs as well as the top High Flying Super Dock dogs in the country this fall in Shreveport-Bossier City, La at the Crown Championship. Shreveport-Bossier City will welcome over 150 dogs to compete in outdoor sports in the Field and on the Dock for nine total days of competition starting with the SRS Super Dock competition on Oct. 21 – 23 and Retriever Trials Nov. 2 – 6.
KSLA
Former Bossier resident finds himself in the path of Hurricane Ian
(KSLA) — A former Bossier Parish resident has found himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. And now Jason Colgin, who was involved in missions work while in Louisiana, says he stands ready to help his fellow Floridians once the storm passes.
KTBS
Education Check-Up: Caddo school's efforts and social media; North Caddo's emphasis on dreaming big
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Schools is making sure students aren’t misusing social media and they’ve got some help on their side. In the age of social media it is hard to catch everything that goes on, but Caddo Schools counselors supervisor Reneta Mahoney says it helps to have all hands on deck.
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for City of Minden
MINDEN, La. - A boil advisory was issued for the City of Minden on Wednesday. The City of Minden announced there are problems with the water supply and due to these problems the city said it's concerned about the microbiological quality of the water. A sample of the water has...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Pinnacle brings customer focus to Natchitoches store
It’s all about the location and the people for Anita Martin, the lead customer care representative for Pinnacle Propane in the state. Anita moved to Natchitoches from Southern Mississippi 12 years ago and fell in love. “It’s a really nice place to live and work,” she said. “There’s always...
KTBS
See You at the Pole held at First Baptist Church School in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Students, faculty and staff of First Baptist Church School in Shreveport participated in See You at the Pole Wednesday morning – a global day of student prayer. The program took place on the front steps of Dodd Hall at 533 Ockley Drive and was led by...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Natchitoches Parish Fair & Rodeo
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Parish Fair & Rodeo is a long standing Natchitoches tradition. The carnival runs from Sept. 28 - Oct. 1 with many rides, games, and activities for the entire family. Gate admission is $5 with $25 ride armbands each night, located at Natchitoches Parish Fairgrounds. For...
bossierpress.com
BPCC NATCHITOCHES CAMPUS TO HOLD OPEN HOUSE OCT 6TH
Bossier Parish Community College’s Natchitoches Campus invites the community to its Open House on Thursday, October 6th, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event caters to students of all ages as BPCC offers a wide array of programs designed to offer students an accelerated career path through a two-year technical diploma or an associate degree.
Natchitoches Times
Amulet from Payne to Howell closed today, tomorrow
NATCHITOCHES – The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that on Thursday, September 29th, 2022, Amulet Street from Payne Street to Howell Street will be closed and reopen by the end of the day on Friday, September 30th, 2022. This street closure is due to Williams...
KTBS
Bossier grand jury indicts Haughton man in deadly drive-by shooting
BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish grand jury has indicted a Haughton man in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting on a busy Bossier City street in August. Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, was indicated for first-degree murder in the death of Devin Bufkin. He's held in Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility on a $520,000 bond.
bossierpress.com
Passenger fatally injured in crash named
An elderly area man injured in a motor vehicle collision in southeast Shreveport a week ago has succumbed at a local hospital. Jackie Russell, 77, of Benton, was the passenger in one of several vehicles involved in a collision at East Kings Highway and East 70th Street the afternoon of Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Russell was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with numerous blunt-force injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022.
KTBS
What's Happening: Sept. 30-Oct.2
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. At the Natchitoches Parish Fair and Rodeo we have been showcasing the talents of the kids and adults of Natchitoches Parish since 1937. Your fair is a family oriented week of fun and entertainment. There is something for everyone.
KTBS
Barksdale AFB sheltering planes from Hurricane Ian
BOSSIER PARISH,LA - Air Force planes from Florida are relocating to Barksdale to avoid Hurricane Ian. Officials started moving those planes Tuesday from the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville. Some of the planes include F35 Lightning II, Navy P-8 Poseidons, and others. Barksdale Air Force Base has provided safe haven...
KTBS
DeSoto jury convicts South Mansfield man in 2020 murder
MANSFIELD, La. – A South Mansfield man who killed his estranged girlfriend by shooting her 12 times was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday in DeSoto District Court. David White, 53, and Tiffany Wilson, 43, were in the process of breaking up in January 2020 when White went to the South Mansfield home where Wilson was employed as a caretaker for an elderly couple. White first shot Wilson six times then reloaded his gun and shot her six more times.
Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes
A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
Another Platinum Selling Rock Band Starts Work In Shreveport
Shreveport social media went crazy earlier this week when stories of Smashing Pumpkins' singer Billy Corgan hanging out in town were posted. According to multiple posts, Billy Corgan was hanging out at various places around town, and helping to stimulate the Shreveport economy by purchasing vinyl at local record shop.
