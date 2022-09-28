High school volleyball: Haughton edges Parkway for first District 1-I victory; Airline falls to Byrd in heartbreaker

The Super Retriever Series (SRS) presented by Eukanuba is set to showcase the best all-around retrievers and sporting dogs as well as the top High Flying Super Dock dogs in the country this fall in Shreveport-Bossier City, La at the Crown Championship. Shreveport-Bossier City will welcome over 150 dogs to compete in outdoor sports in the Field and on the Dock for nine total days of competition starting with the SRS Super Dock competition on Oct. 21 – 23 and Retriever Trials Nov. 2 – 6.

