Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
Phys.org
Machine learning helps scientists peer (a second) into the future
The past may be a fixed and immutable point, but with the help of machine learning, the future can at times be more easily divined. Using a new type of machine learning method called next generation reservoir computing, researchers at The Ohio State University have recently found a new way to predict the behavior of spatiotemporal chaotic systems—such as changes in Earth's weather—that are particularly complex for scientists to forecast.
constructiondive.com
ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems
ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
techaiapp.com
Physical training is the next hurdle for artificial intelligence, researcher says
Let a million monkeys clack on a million typewriters for a million years and, the adage goes, they’ll reproduce the works of Shakespeare. Give infinite monkeys infinite time, and they still will not appreciate the bard’s poetic turn-of-phrase, even if they can type out the words. The same holds true for artificial intelligence (AI), according to Michael Woolridge, professor of computer science at the University of Oxford. The issue, he said, is not the processing power, but rather a lack of experience.
techeblog.com
MIT Researchers Develop System That Lets Soft Robots Use the Right Force When Grasping Tools
While humans get to enjoy Bauhütte’s Hand Massager for gamers, the world of soft robots still has a long way to go before they can accurately grip things with the right force. Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) partnered with the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) to develop a system that lets soft robots grasp tools and apply the appropriate amount of force for a given task, whether it be squeegeeing liquid or writing out a word with a pen.
techunwrapped.com
Globant and LaLiga seal an alliance to reinvent the sports experience with technology
Global and LaLiga have announced an agreement to create a new global technology company to lead the reinvention of the sports and entertainment industry. This alliance will leverage Globant’s extensive track record in transforming businesses and industries through technology and LaLiga’s experience in developing leading global sporting events to enhance the experience of sports fans.
natureworldnews.com
Engineers Develop Process Helpful to Enable Soft Robots To Grow like Plants
Researchers developed a process that can help make better-built soft robots. The process is a plant-inspired extrusion enabling synthetic material growth. The University of Minnesota Twin Cities team discovered the new process that helps soft robots reach and navigate complicated terrain, difficult-to-reach places, and the human body's areas. The research...
itsecuritywire.com
Trellix Empowers Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent at Xpand Live
Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced new efforts to close the cybersecurity industry’s 2.72 million person talent gap. “Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking...
labroots.com
Predicting the Future with New Machine Learning Technology
Machine learning technology has a range of applications in a range of industries in professions. For example, machine learning technology has become a popular fixture in the healthcare field. The ability to feed data into a machine and have an algorithm that can interpret the data, machine learning offers doctors and clinicians the ability to make diagnosis or spot information on an imaging scan, for example, that might not have been visible before. The general idea is that machine learning can take large quantities of data to solve problems that might be more difficult for humans to do alone.
Why the Evolution of Technology Hasn't Truly Improved Digital Learning
Technology isn't the answer, it's a medium to provide scalable individualized instruction. The biggest flaw is our lack of experience and skill in designing individualized instruction.
ScienceBlog.com
DARPA award aims for autonomous teams of robots
Giuseppe Loianno, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, is investigating novel ways of making robots work as teams to achieve goals, without the need for a remote AI or human “overseer.”. He has received a three-year, highly selective and prestigious grant for...
Phys.org
Team develops method for neural net computing in water
Microprocessors in smartphones, computers, and data centers process information by manipulating electrons through solid semiconductors, but our brains have a different system. They rely on the manipulation of ions in liquid to process information. Inspired by the brain, researchers have long been seeking to develop "ionics" in an aqueous solution....
travelnoire.com
Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant Aims To Increase Diversity In STEM Through Season 2 Of The PBS Podcast Going Wild
We caught up with Dr. Rae on her career path, how to get into STEM, and her exciting travel adventures. TN: What are you most excited about for season 2 of Going Wild?. TN: How did you get into your career as a wildlife ecologist?. Dr. RWG: I quite literally...
Freethink
A neural network discovered Copernicus’ heliocentricity on its own
A neural network was able to rediscover one of the most important paradigm shifts in scientific history: Earth and other planets revolve around the Sun. The accomplishment suggests machine-learning techniques could someday help to reveal new laws of physics, maybe even within the complex realm of quantum mechanics. The results...
Intel Labs Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing working to create real world applications
At Intel Corp, Anne Matsuura is the director of Quantum & Molecular Technologies, and Mike Davies is the director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab. Together they research ways to create computers that can calculate in a realm close to human reasoning and simultaneous processing. This rather than instruction-based reasoning as computers do today. Or in a single, line by line computing, one task at a time, process of today’s computers. They call these studies Neuromorphic Computing, and Quantum Computing.
Stanford's new 3D printing tech is up to 10 times faster than the quickest printer
The developments in the field of additive manufacturing continue unabated. This time, Stanford University's new burst will bring further innovation to the industry. Engineers at Stanford University have created a 3D printing process that is 5 to 10 times faster than the fastest high-resolution printer currently on the market and can use different types of resin to create a single object.
