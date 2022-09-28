Machine learning technology has a range of applications in a range of industries in professions. For example, machine learning technology has become a popular fixture in the healthcare field. The ability to feed data into a machine and have an algorithm that can interpret the data, machine learning offers doctors and clinicians the ability to make diagnosis or spot information on an imaging scan, for example, that might not have been visible before. The general idea is that machine learning can take large quantities of data to solve problems that might be more difficult for humans to do alone.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 HOURS AGO