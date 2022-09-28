Read full article on original website
How to clear cache on Android
Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
komando.com
7 hidden options on your Android phone you can use right now
Android devices are convenient. Not only do they come with some fantastic tools built-in, but you can add lots of apps to get even more out of your device. Tap or click here for five handy Google apps you should use on your Android. Your Android phone is also highly...
Every Android user warned to check THREE things today – it’s risky not to
KEEPING your Android device safe from hackers is important if you value your privacy. Fortunately, your phone is loaded with useful security features to help you shield its contents from prying eyes. Google released the Android 12 operating system back in October 2021, and the update added new privacy and...
The Verge
How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16
Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
How to use your Android phone as a hotspot
There may be times when you can't access the internet over Wi-Fi on one of your devices. When that happens, share the internet connection from other devices by turning on the Wi-Fi hotspot. Many phones, including the best Android phones, allow you to share the internet from your Wi-Fi using the hotspot. If you don't have a guest network set up and don't want others to use the primary Wi-Fi, turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot to share the internet from a Wi-Fi network.
techunwrapped.com
I’ve used Android apps on Windows 11, and it’s the most useless thing Microsoft has ever done
The first thing to keep in mind is that, in order to use this function, you need to have relatively powerful hardware, such as an eighth-generation Intel Core i3 processor or higher, as well as 8 GB of RAM. Also our PC must be compatible with the Hyper-V virtualization and we have to activate this both in Windows and in the UEFI of the PC. In addition, we are not going to have the Play Store as on the mobile, nor the Google Play Services that most apps need to work, but it will be Amazon who will provide us with this service with its store amazon-appstore.
daystech.org
Apple removes Dark Sky weather app from the App Store ahead of shutdown
Apple has eliminated its Dark Sky climate app from the corporate’s App Store forward of the app’s upcoming shutdown on the finish of this 12 months. Users who at present launch the Dark Sky app on iPhone see a pop-up message statting that “support for the Dark Sky app” will finish on January 1, 2023:
9to5Mac
Duplicate iPhone photos: How to delete with the built-in iOS 16 tool
IOS 16 comes with lots of love for Apple’s Photos app and one of the useful new additions is a built-in duplicate finder. Here’s how it works to use the new feature to delete duplicate iPhone photos a few at a time or in large batches. Along with...
daystech.org
Safari Snuck in a New Feature on Your iPhone That Makes an Old Tool Even More Useful on Webpages « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
There’s a brand new hidden Safari function in your iPhone, one which makes it even simpler to search out phrases, numbers, phrases, and different textual content on a webpage. In case you did not know, Safari has a built-in “Find on Page” function on the iPhone, and it helps...
daystech.org
Apple Tries Its Own Fix for Android Message Reactions, Causes Confusion
The ongoing backwards and forwards between Google and Apple regarding RCS and inexperienced bubbles took on a brand new degree of confusion this week, when somebody observed that Apple is both taking credit score for Google’s work or has created its personal cross-platform reactions thought. That’s an odd description of the state of affairs, so let me attempt to clarify.
daystech.org
Razer’s New Android Gaming Handheld Could be so Sweet
Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon introduced (or teased) a brand new handheld gaming system that can be absolutely revealed in a few weeks at RazerCon. The system is 5G-equipped, runs Qulacomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 platform, and carries the Razer model as the last word moveable gaming system. Today’s tease...
protocol.com
Google adds Stadia to the Google graveyard
Google is shutting down its Stadia cloud gaming service, nearly three years after its launch and roughly 18 months since the company shut down its internal game development division. In a blog post, Stadia chief Phil Harrison said the platform "hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so...
The New Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Is Even Cheaper Than The Original
The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is one of those rare devices that's better than its predecessor and less expensive a the same time.
daystech.org
Google’s Stadia Flop and Zuckerberg’s Oh-So-Innocent AI — The Information
It’s lastly time to pour one out for Stadia, Google’s cloud-based game-streaming service. Google on Thursday morning stated in a blog post that it could start winding down the service as a result of it by no means caught on with customers. Stadia’s demise is one other blow to Google and guardian firm Alphabet’s efforts to increase past the search engine’s core web promoting enterprise. Stadia now heads to the graveyard the place so many different Alphabet initiatives (Loon, Makani and so forth) have been laid to relaxation.
9to5Mac
Samsung clones iOS 16 Lock Screen customization in latest OneUI 5 beta update
IOS 16 Lock Screen customization is the main feature that arrived with iOS 16. This feature, combined with the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island, is surely giving a fresh look to iPhones and helping its customers to bring their own look to their most personal devices. While some Android manufacturers...
Google is shutting down its gaming service Stadia
Google plans to shut down its cloud gaming service Stadia in January, a little more than three years after it launched, citing lackluster demand from customers.
Less than 3 years years after throwing a splashy launch event, Google is shutting down its game-streaming service Stadia
Google said it was shuttering Stadia because the gaming service 'hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected.'
daystech.org
Leaked CAD images show Meta Quest 3 and its technical features
Der Artikel kann nur mit aktiviertem JavaScript dargestellt werden. Bitte aktiviere JavaScript in deinem Browser und lade die Seite neu. We’ve received the primary stable leaks about Meta Quest 3’s design and tech, they usually maintain just a few surprises. The leaks as soon as once more come...
daystech.org
Samsung rolls out Android 13 beta for Galaxy S21 lineup in US
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 collection began receiving Android 13 (One UI 5) beta builds within the US early final month. South Korean tech large Samsung’s Galaxy S22 collection began receiving Android 13 (One UI 5) beta builds within the US early final month and now these builds are coming to Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 , and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
