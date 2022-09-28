ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

How to clear cache on Android

Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

7 hidden options on your Android phone you can use right now

Android devices are convenient. Not only do they come with some fantastic tools built-in, but you can add lots of apps to get even more out of your device. Tap or click here for five handy Google apps you should use on your Android. Your Android phone is also highly...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16

Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Google Tv#Tv Apps#Google Store#Smart Phone#Wear#Android Automotive#Chromecast
Android Police

How to use your Android phone as a hotspot

There may be times when you can't access the internet over Wi-Fi on one of your devices. When that happens, share the internet connection from other devices by turning on the Wi-Fi hotspot. Many phones, including the best Android phones, allow you to share the internet from your Wi-Fi using the hotspot. If you don't have a guest network set up and don't want others to use the primary Wi-Fi, turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot to share the internet from a Wi-Fi network.
CELL PHONES
techunwrapped.com

I’ve used Android apps on Windows 11, and it’s the most useless thing Microsoft has ever done

The first thing to keep in mind is that, in order to use this function, you need to have relatively powerful hardware, such as an eighth-generation Intel Core i3 processor or higher, as well as 8 GB of RAM. Also our PC must be compatible with the Hyper-V virtualization and we have to activate this both in Windows and in the UEFI of the PC. In addition, we are not going to have the Play Store as on the mobile, nor the Google Play Services that most apps need to work, but it will be Amazon who will provide us with this service with its store amazon-appstore.
SOFTWARE
daystech.org

Apple removes Dark Sky weather app from the App Store ahead of shutdown

Apple has eliminated its Dark Sky climate app from the corporate’s App Store forward of the app’s upcoming shutdown on the finish of this 12 months. Users who at present launch the Dark Sky app on iPhone see a pop-up message statting that “support for the Dark Sky app” will finish on January 1, 2023:
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
daystech.org

Apple Tries Its Own Fix for Android Message Reactions, Causes Confusion

The ongoing backwards and forwards between Google and Apple regarding RCS and inexperienced bubbles took on a brand new degree of confusion this week, when somebody observed that Apple is both taking credit score for Google’s work or has created its personal cross-platform reactions thought. That’s an odd description of the state of affairs, so let me attempt to clarify.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Razer’s New Android Gaming Handheld Could be so Sweet

Razer, Qualcomm, and Verizon introduced (or teased) a brand new handheld gaming system that can be absolutely revealed in a few weeks at RazerCon. The system is 5G-equipped, runs Qulacomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 platform, and carries the Razer model as the last word moveable gaming system. Today’s tease...
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Google adds Stadia to the Google graveyard

Google is shutting down its Stadia cloud gaming service, nearly three years after its launch and roughly 18 months since the company shut down its internal game development division. In a blog post, Stadia chief Phil Harrison said the platform "hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so...
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

Google’s Stadia Flop and Zuckerberg’s Oh-So-Innocent AI — The Information

It’s lastly time to pour one out for Stadia, Google’s cloud-based game-streaming service. Google on Thursday morning stated in a blog post that it could start winding down the service as a result of it by no means caught on with customers. Stadia’s demise is one other blow to Google and guardian firm Alphabet’s efforts to increase past the search engine’s core web promoting enterprise. Stadia now heads to the graveyard the place so many different Alphabet initiatives (Loon, Makani and so forth) have been laid to relaxation.
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

Leaked CAD images show Meta Quest 3 and its technical features

Der Artikel kann nur mit aktiviertem JavaScript dargestellt werden. Bitte aktiviere JavaScript in deinem Browser und lade die Seite neu. We’ve received the primary stable leaks about Meta Quest 3’s design and tech, they usually maintain just a few surprises. The leaks as soon as once more come...
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

Samsung rolls out Android 13 beta for Galaxy S21 lineup in US

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 collection began receiving Android 13 (One UI 5) beta builds within the US early final month. South Korean tech large Samsung’s Galaxy S22 collection began receiving Android 13 (One UI 5) beta builds within the US early final month and now these builds are coming to Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 , and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy