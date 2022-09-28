ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Ian

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office held a news conference earlier in the day. Right now out on Coligny Beach, we’re mainly looking at increasing winds. There are choppy conditions out there in the surf and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office is just trying to keep people safe as the possibility of these conditions getting worse continues in the next 24 to 48 hours.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office find missing teenager

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Castillo has been found safe and unharmed according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Bluffton Police Department are looking for missing and endangered 15-year-old, Oscar Giovanni Castillo. According to the sheriff’s office, Oscar was last...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Jasper County Shelter opening ahead of Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The storm shelter in Jasper County opened Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ahead of Ian. The shelter is located at 250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland, SC 29936. It is a pet-friendly shelter. Sharing on behalf of Jasper County Emergency Services:. This shelter, operated by by Jasper County Emergency...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD: Two-day operation leads to 30 arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple people are behind bars following a two-day operation by the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Operation Total Focus, which ran from Sept. 23-24, resulted in 30 arrests, the recovery of five firearms, as well as cocaine, crack, fentanyl, Oxycodone and marijuana. Of the arrests, 15 were for driving under the influence […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah Police operation leads to 30 arrests, recovery of guns and drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department led a two-day operation that led to 30 arrests and the seizure of drugs and stolen guns. Operation Total Focus ran from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. Of the 30 arrests, 15 were for driving under the influence, and nine were felonies. In addition to the arrests, SPD recovered five firearms, cocaine, crack, fentanyl, Oxycodone and marijuana.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing 15-year-old

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a teenager who went missing Wednesday night has been found safe. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the missing 15-year-old was located safe and unharmed. Deputies say investigators with the Bluffton Police Department located him around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Chatham County, City of Savannah prepare for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials from Chatham County and the City of Savannah are working together as the area prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian. Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Director Dennis Jones said, as of now, all emergency services are responding to the usual calls in Chatham County. CEMA is now in phase […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Road closed in Hinesville due to fallen tree

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The eastbound lane on West Oglethorpe Highway near General Screven Way is closed due to a fallen tree. It is unclear when the road will reopen. Stick with WTOC for updates.
HINESVILLE, GA
WTGS

Savannah Police locates missing car believed to be linked to missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department reported they located the missing Mercury Grand Marquis they believe a man missing since Aug. 11 was driving in. Diontae Roberson, 32, who was last seen in Tatemville, has been missing for over a month. Police said that detectives continue to seek information on Roberson's whereabouts.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Emergency crews help rescue man in water in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rough waters in the Ogeechee River in Bryan County led to a jet skier being stranded on Thursday. Georgia Department of National Resource crews hustled to get their rescue boat into the water as a United State Coast Guard helicopter worked to locate the jet skier overhead.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah man charged with murder after deadly crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been charged with murder in a deadly crash over the summer. In the early morning hours of July 5, Kasey Mark Sanderson, 28, was running from a Savannah Police officer when he ran a red light at Abercorn Street and DeRenne Avenue and crashed into another car, according to a copy of the arrest warrant. A third vehicle also was hit during the crash.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday crash that left one person dead. It happened on SC 179 around 12:20 p.m. near the Beaufort area. A 2022 Dodge Charger sedan was traveling west and attempted to turn left onto Callawassie Drive. The sedan...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah Sanitation Department prepares for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Sanitation Department is also busy preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian. The interim director of the department says they’ve spent the past few days securing their facilities as well as putting messaging out to the public to be prepared. They say the primary way...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Area Transit to delay services due to Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will delay several services on Friday due to Hurricane Ian. The beginning of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed until 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Ferry services will be suspended until Saturday morning. Chatham Area Transits asks riders to text...
SAVANNAH, GA
beaufortcountysc.gov

Beaufort County Offices and Facilities to Close Thursday and Friday in Preparation for Hurricane Ian

All Beaufort County offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30 due to the threat of severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Ian. County Airports. Beaufort Executive Airport (Lady’s Island) and Hilton Head Island Airport operations are normal at this time. Inquiries regarding flight information...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Police investigating shooting at fitness center at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday at the Crunch Fitness on Abercorn Street. A man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The fitness center is attached to the Oglethorpe Mall. No further information was provided by police.
SAVANNAH, GA

