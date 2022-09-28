Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office gives an update on Hurricane Ian
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office held a news conference earlier in the day. Right now out on Coligny Beach, we’re mainly looking at increasing winds. There are choppy conditions out there in the surf and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office is just trying to keep people safe as the possibility of these conditions getting worse continues in the next 24 to 48 hours.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office find missing teenager
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Castillo has been found safe and unharmed according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Bluffton Police Department are looking for missing and endangered 15-year-old, Oscar Giovanni Castillo. According to the sheriff’s office, Oscar was last...
wtoc.com
Jasper County Shelter opening ahead of Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The storm shelter in Jasper County opened Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ahead of Ian. The shelter is located at 250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland, SC 29936. It is a pet-friendly shelter. Sharing on behalf of Jasper County Emergency Services:. This shelter, operated by by Jasper County Emergency...
SPD: Two-day operation leads to 30 arrests in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple people are behind bars following a two-day operation by the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Operation Total Focus, which ran from Sept. 23-24, resulted in 30 arrests, the recovery of five firearms, as well as cocaine, crack, fentanyl, Oxycodone and marijuana. Of the arrests, 15 were for driving under the influence […]
WTGS
Savannah Police operation leads to 30 arrests, recovery of guns and drugs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department led a two-day operation that led to 30 arrests and the seizure of drugs and stolen guns. Operation Total Focus ran from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. Of the 30 arrests, 15 were for driving under the influence, and nine were felonies. In addition to the arrests, SPD recovered five firearms, cocaine, crack, fentanyl, Oxycodone and marijuana.
Bulloch Agriculture Complex Sheltering Horse and Dog Evacuees
Bulloch County has a very unique resource that provides a much needed help during hurricane evacuations with the Bulloch County Agriculture Complex. Bulloch County has made this complex available for FREE to evacuees who need a place to shelter their horses and dogs. The complex includes a 218 stall’s in...
live5news.com
Deputies locate missing 15-year-old
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a teenager who went missing Wednesday night has been found safe. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the missing 15-year-old was located safe and unharmed. Deputies say investigators with the Bluffton Police Department located him around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
Chatham County, City of Savannah prepare for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials from Chatham County and the City of Savannah are working together as the area prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian. Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Director Dennis Jones said, as of now, all emergency services are responding to the usual calls in Chatham County. CEMA is now in phase […]
wtoc.com
Road closed in Hinesville due to fallen tree
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The eastbound lane on West Oglethorpe Highway near General Screven Way is closed due to a fallen tree. It is unclear when the road will reopen. Stick with WTOC for updates.
WTGS
Savannah Police locates missing car believed to be linked to missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department reported they located the missing Mercury Grand Marquis they believe a man missing since Aug. 11 was driving in. Diontae Roberson, 32, who was last seen in Tatemville, has been missing for over a month. Police said that detectives continue to seek information on Roberson's whereabouts.
blufftontoday.com
Jasper, Beaufort counties declare state of emergency, shelter opens Thursday
After South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for the entire state Wednesday, both Jasper and Beaufort counties also declared a state of emergency in their counties. The emergency declarations were based on the threat of severe weather throughout the state due to Hurricane Ian. The Town...
wtoc.com
Emergency crews help rescue man in water in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rough waters in the Ogeechee River in Bryan County led to a jet skier being stranded on Thursday. Georgia Department of National Resource crews hustled to get their rescue boat into the water as a United State Coast Guard helicopter worked to locate the jet skier overhead.
wtoc.com
Savannah man charged with murder after deadly crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been charged with murder in a deadly crash over the summer. In the early morning hours of July 5, Kasey Mark Sanderson, 28, was running from a Savannah Police officer when he ran a red light at Abercorn Street and DeRenne Avenue and crashed into another car, according to a copy of the arrest warrant. A third vehicle also was hit during the crash.
live5news.com
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday crash that left one person dead. It happened on SC 179 around 12:20 p.m. near the Beaufort area. A 2022 Dodge Charger sedan was traveling west and attempted to turn left onto Callawassie Drive. The sedan...
wtoc.com
Savannah Sanitation Department prepares for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Sanitation Department is also busy preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian. The interim director of the department says they’ve spent the past few days securing their facilities as well as putting messaging out to the public to be prepared. They say the primary way...
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit to delay services due to Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will delay several services on Friday due to Hurricane Ian. The beginning of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed until 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Ferry services will be suspended until Saturday morning. Chatham Area Transits asks riders to text...
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Offices and Facilities to Close Thursday and Friday in Preparation for Hurricane Ian
All Beaufort County offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30 due to the threat of severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Ian. County Airports. Beaufort Executive Airport (Lady’s Island) and Hilton Head Island Airport operations are normal at this time. Inquiries regarding flight information...
Chatham County Health Department urges residents to sign up for hurricane registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re in need of assistance, the Chatham County Health Department is asking residents who require special assistance to sign for the hurricane registry. This applies specifically to those who have medical, functional, or access needs. “What’s critical about this list is for folks who don’t have a way out of […]
wtoc.com
Police investigating shooting at fitness center at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday at the Crunch Fitness on Abercorn Street. A man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The fitness center is attached to the Oglethorpe Mall. No further information was provided by police.
