M&M's Debuts New Color and Character - But Not Exactly
M&M's is adding another color and character to its roster, but there is a catch. Purple, the first female peanut M&M, was introduced on Wednesday, making her the first new M&M's character in a decade. Unfortunately, fans will not get to eat purple M&M's out of bags you can buy from a supermarket just yet.
"I Was Dreading Watching It, But Now It's My Comfort Movie": People Are Sharing The Movies They Reluctantly Watched But Now Absolutely Love
"The only reason my sister and I went to see The Lego Movie was because we chickened out of asking if we could see The Wolf of Wall Street (we were both still a few months from being 18). This was definitely more fun than seeing that, and it had a lot more thought put into it than we thought it would."
The ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel Has Created Some Truly Insane (And Inspired) Merch
The Sanderson Sisters officially return to their bewitching antics next week — just in time for Halloween. And already the merchandise is flying off the shelves. The “Hocus Pocus” Yahtzee is currently a best seller on Amazon, and that’s not the only Sanderson sister tie-in that candle-lighting. Virgins are hyped for this spooky season. From glittering gold Hocus Pocus-themed Crocs to a Hot Topic Cardigan inspired by the one worn by an 11 year-old Thora Birch in the original film, check out some of the best “Hocus Pocus” merch to buy ahead of “Hocus Pocus 2.” In the sequel, which premieres...
M&M’s Is Introducing A Purple Candy Character—Its First New Hue In 10 Years
M&M’s is introducing a new character for the first time in a decade, but you probably won’t see the new hue in your next bag of regular peanut M&M’s. Joining the iconic M&M’s crew is a new Purple peanut M&M. Not only is the new M&M the first new character in 10 years, it is also the first female peanut M&M. She joins four regular M&M colors — Brown, Red, Green and Orange — and two peanut M&M’s, Yellow and Blue. Brown and Green are also female characters.
“The Hair Tales” Trailer Is Here! Get A Glimpse At Hulu & OWN’s Six-Part Series Celebrating Black Beauty
Hulu released the trailer for their six-part series "The Hair Tales," from Tracee Ellis Ross, Oprah Winfrey and Michaela Angela Davis.
Disney Illusion Island - What We Know So Far
Disney fans got the best news in April 2022 with the reveal of the upcoming "Kingdom Hearts 4." While they likely won't get to play it for quite some time, gamers now have something else to look forward to and another opportunity to hang out with Mickey Mouse and his friends while they wait for the next "Kingdom Hearts," with the announcement of the upcoming "Disney Illusion Island."
