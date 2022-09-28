Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Tri-City Storm home opener rescheduled
KEARNEY. Neb. — The Tri-City Storm's home opener against the Omaha Lancers has been rescheduled for Sunday according to the United States Hockey League (USHL) NTV confirmed that the ice wasn't ready for Friday's game and the coach decided not to put the safety of the players in jeopardy.
NebraskaTV
Harvest of Harmony: Lexington Middle School Minutemen
LEXINGTON, Neb. — The Lexington Middle School Minutemen band is the only band made up of just seventh and eighth graders competing at this year’s Harvest of Harmony Parade. But competing might not be the right word. “We go for comments only," informed Director Chad Scharff. This is...
NebraskaTV
Hastings College hosts mural competition
HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings College held a mural competition for 38 high schools with over 200 students in attendance. Working as teams, high school students from each school created a 36 x 60 inch vinyl mural using paint to create. Schools came from all around the region to compete, and the top 3 teams won a prize of art supplies. First place was Kearney, 2nd place was Grand Island Northwest, and 3rd was Hastings St Cecilia.
NebraskaTV
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Ravenna Bluejays
RAVENNA, Neb. — With big competition comes a lot of nerves but members of the Bluejay Marching Band said they’re letting their nerves fuel their focus to perform big at the Harvest of Harmony Parade. They have a lot of freshman in their band this year who are...
NebraskaTV
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt
CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska State Patrol helps corral hogs after crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A semi hauling hogs crashed on I-80 near Grand Island Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver is okay, but a team effort was needed to corral the 20 or so hogs following the crash.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island woman, husband headed home after days in Hurricane Ian
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island woman and her husband are on a flight home from Miami Thursday night after spending a long weekend in the path of Hurricane Ian. Kelly Enck said she and her husband, Todd, were in Fort Myers, Florida, to spend time at the beach with friends who have a condo there.
NebraskaTV
Hastings Christian School working toward opening its doors next school year
HASTINGS, Neb. — A new school is expected to open in Hastings in the fall of 2023. The plan is to have the 18th St. YMCA become the Hastings Christian School, which will go from grades 7th to 12th. Many parents said they are excited to have this school...
NebraskaTV
Aurora Coop announces joint venture with KAAPA Ethanol
AURORA, Neb. — Two farmer-owned companies are joining forces as KAAPA Ethanol is partnering with Aurora Cooperative on a joint venture for the co-op's ethanol facilities west of Aurora. The companies said in a news release that the joint venture plans to make significant investments with the goal of...
NebraskaTV
Metcalf chosen as Hastings city administrator
The Hastings City Council has reached a decision on the new city administrator. Shawn Metcalf was selected out of 40 others from across the nation. Metcalf was previously the city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. All of the Hastings City Council members felt strong about Metcalf’s communication, strategic planning,...
NebraskaTV
Update on demo work of the Hastings 16th Street overpass
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings 16th St. overpass started its demo work back in April, and crews are still working on bringing it down completely. The city said they decided to demolish the viaduct as it had structural integrity issues. There was a pause on the demolition project for...
NebraskaTV
Osceola man facing numerous charges in connection to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings Tuesday. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
NebraskaTV
Open for business: Railside leaders say construction a sign of progress
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island's old post office is coming down but business owners say things are looking up if you can look past construction. Dana and Julie Wright have been through construction, opening their Big Red Treats store this year, after buying the business and relocating from the Highway 281 corridor.
NebraskaTV
Women in policing are breaking barriers and blazing a path
HASTINGS, NEB. — Being female in a male-dominated field comes with challenges. Women in law enforcement are both breaking barriers and blazing a path. “It's hard but I really enjoy it," said Holdrege Police Officer Karlee Bliss. Bliss has got a busy day ahead, taking on the challenges that...
NebraskaTV
Suspicious doll evacuates Grand Island businesses
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been arrested and a woman has been referred for charges after two businesses were evacuated due to a suspicious doll. Kona Oili, 44, was arrested for terroristic threats. Tomi Workman, 41, was referred for the same charges. According to Grand...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: SCALES investigating officer-involved shooting in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Central Area Law Enforcement Services (SCALES) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Hastings Police said officers responded just before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to an officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue, which is near the police station. HPD said multiple HPD officers were involved, with two firing their weapons.
NebraskaTV
Shoe donation helps kids start school on the right foot
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community is helping get the school year started on the right foot. Tradehome Shoes is donating 52 pairs of shoes to Lincoln Elementary in Grand Island. It was an idea one of the company leaders had when he noticed some kids come...
NebraskaTV
Demolition crews tear down old Grand Island post office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Demolition crews have begun the work to tear down the old Grand Island post office. The United States Postal Service moved out four years ago. They had leased the building from the Union Pacific Railroad. At the time, the USPS said it did not make...
NebraskaTV
Tribute to Gordon Lightfoot at The World Theatre
Come and listen to the man known as The Gordon Lightfoot of The Rockies!. Tickets at the door will be $25. https://theworldtheatre.square.site/.../eric.../506...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced for incident with former probation officer takes plea deal
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man charged in relation to an incident involving his former probation officer has been sentenced to 350 days in jail. Shawn Smith, 35, was given the sentence on one count of third-degree domestic assault and DUI. The sentences will be served concurrently. Smith was...
