Camp Lejeune, NC

Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
The Associated Press

Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center

ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday. A public letter signed this week by at least a dozen migrants within the Torrance County Detention Facility describes broken plumbing, insect infestations, insufficient access to medical care and rationed bottles of drinking water. A companion complaint Wednesday to the office of civil rights at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security documents retaliation, including restrictions on access to legal representation and a falsified accusation of misconduct against an immigrant under the Prison Rape Elimination Act. The new complaint adds to concerns raised in August by the coalition — which includes the American Civil Liberties Union, Innovation Law Lab, the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center and the El Paso, Texas-based Justice for Our Neighbors — drawing on information from interviews with scores of migrants at the center.
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Philly Lawyer to Defend Trump Org in Criminal Case

In today’s column, a new California early retirement law aims to address burnout of state judges; the University of Idaho’s top lawyer said the school should stop offering birth control to students because of the state’s anti-abortion law; and Richmond University Law is dropping from its name an early donor said to have owned slaves.
AOL Corp

Fact-checking Trump’s claims about NC, 2020 election, and his campaign being ‘spied on’

Former President Donald Trump returned to North Carolina for a rally Friday night, addressing supporters at Wilmington International Airport. Over the course of his speech, which was nearly an hour and a half long, Trump made a number of false or misleading claims, including some frequent claims he has embraced since leaving office, regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
Washington Examiner

GOP senators accuse FBI of retaliation against Capitol riot whistleblower

Republican senators are criticizing FBI leadership for alleged retaliation against an FBI whistleblower who has claimed the bureau is creating a misleading impression about rising domestic terrorism figures stemming from the Capitol riot. Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and...
The Perquimans Weekly

Davis: School safety a 'pothole' that needs fixing

For Democratic congressional candidate Don Davis, there is no more powerful metaphor for the types of solvable problems that government sometimes struggles to fix than the simple pothole. During a meeting with Perquimans County residents at the Hertford Community Center last week, Davis related a story about his own encounter with a real pothole while growing up in Snow Hill. “A bunch of us would get on our bikes and...
