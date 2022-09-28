Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
FBI illegally seized $86M from owners of safe deposit boxes, court documents say
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. government that accuses the FBI of illegally seizing the contents of 400 safe deposit boxes in Beverly Hills, California, as part of a money laundering drug operation. The raid happened in March 2021 at U.S. Private Vaults, which has since pleaded...
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker listed fake elector and woman charged in Capitol attack as 'county captains'
A Georgia woman charged in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as well as a fake state elector busted in a plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election were purportedly listed as "county captains" for Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's campaign. Walker's campaign sent out a...
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Justice Department argues Trump should organize seized documents in new filing
The Department of Justice argued to special master Raymond Dearie that former President Donald Trump should have to categorize which documents were seized from Mar-a-Lago and address if any documents were not part of the FBI's August raid on the Florida resort.
thecentersquare.com
Inspector general audit: ICE wasted $17 million on hotels to not house illegal foreign nationals
(The Center Square) – Endeavors, a nonprofit that’s received half a billion dollars in taxpayer money through no-bid government contracts to house foreign nationals who illegally entered the U.S. and were released by the Biden administration instead of being deported, wasted $17 million on unused hotel rooms, according to a recent audit.
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
The 23-year-old suspect burned the cross in front of his Black neighbors because of their race, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Groups: Retaliation after migrants report detention center
ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday. A public letter signed this week by at least a dozen migrants within the Torrance County Detention Facility describes broken plumbing, insect infestations, insufficient access to medical care and rationed bottles of drinking water. A companion complaint Wednesday to the office of civil rights at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security documents retaliation, including restrictions on access to legal representation and a falsified accusation of misconduct against an immigrant under the Prison Rape Elimination Act. The new complaint adds to concerns raised in August by the coalition — which includes the American Civil Liberties Union, Innovation Law Lab, the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center and the El Paso, Texas-based Justice for Our Neighbors — drawing on information from interviews with scores of migrants at the center.
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Philly Lawyer to Defend Trump Org in Criminal Case
In today’s column, a new California early retirement law aims to address burnout of state judges; the University of Idaho’s top lawyer said the school should stop offering birth control to students because of the state’s anti-abortion law; and Richmond University Law is dropping from its name an early donor said to have owned slaves.
Our lawsuit against DeSantis is a chance to see immigrants as a powerful force
Last week, the nonprofit immigrant advocacy group Lawyers for Civil Rights filed a federal class-action suit on behalf of Venezuelan migrants whom Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in a political stunt. Alianza Americas, the organization I help lead, is a co-plaintiff. Our suit against DeSantis...
Washington Examiner
George Gascon accused of punishing veteran prosecutors with 'vindictive demotions' after recall bid
Three veteran Los Angeles prosecutors are speaking out against their boss, District Attorney George Gascon, for transferring them to lesser positions after they publicly backed his recall. They say the moves are retaliatory because the trio vocalized how residents have suffered under Gascon’s two-year reign due to slashing charges and...
AOL Corp
Fact-checking Trump’s claims about NC, 2020 election, and his campaign being ‘spied on’
Former President Donald Trump returned to North Carolina for a rally Friday night, addressing supporters at Wilmington International Airport. Over the course of his speech, which was nearly an hour and a half long, Trump made a number of false or misleading claims, including some frequent claims he has embraced since leaving office, regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
Washington Examiner
GOP senators accuse FBI of retaliation against Capitol riot whistleblower
Republican senators are criticizing FBI leadership for alleged retaliation against an FBI whistleblower who has claimed the bureau is creating a misleading impression about rising domestic terrorism figures stemming from the Capitol riot. Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and...
Davis: School safety a 'pothole' that needs fixing
For Democratic congressional candidate Don Davis, there is no more powerful metaphor for the types of solvable problems that government sometimes struggles to fix than the simple pothole. During a meeting with Perquimans County residents at the Hertford Community Center last week, Davis related a story about his own encounter with a real pothole while growing up in Snow Hill. “A bunch of us would get on our bikes and...
