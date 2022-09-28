Read full article on original website
wlrn.org
Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach
Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado
A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night.
Lake Worth-area man, 21, dies after deputy-involved shooting in Publix parking lot
GREENACRES — A 21-year-old man who was shot by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy Monday evening in Greenacres has died. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Jose Villanueva of suburban Lake Worth in announcing his death Wednesday. ...
wlrn.org
Tornado tears through Pembroke Pines neighborhood, damaging planes and uprooting trees
Pasadena Lakes, a neighborhood in east Pembroke Pines, saw the worst of the tornados that touched down in Broward County on Tuesday night. Wednesday afternoon, several landscaping crews were working to remove trees and tree limbs that had been blown off. Almost every street in the neighborhood had a worker in a tree with a chainsaw, working to clear limbs that had been blown loose.
Mall at Wellington Green evacuated after kitchen fire breaks out
The Mall at Wellington Green was evacuated Wednesday and emergency crews responded to the scene after a small kitchen fire broke out, authorities said.
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
WPTV
Kings Point tornado sounded like 'freight train,' resident says
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Residents at a senior community in Delray Beach said they heard what sounded like a train when a tornado tore through their neighborhood. Brian Kaufman and Della Ryman told WPTV they were at home Tuesday night watching baseball and waiting out Hurricane Ian when they heard the loud noise.
wflx.com
NWS: Tornado that struck Kings Point had peak winds of 125 mph
A devastating tornado that hit the Kings Point senior community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night had estimated peak winds of 125 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Officials on Thursday classified the tornado as an EF-2, which has winds between 113-157 mph. It cut a 6-mile path through...
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: Hurricane Ian mostly spares barrier island
Waves crashed into the sea wall of the Imperial House condo in South Palm Beach on Sept. 28 as coastal Palm Beach County felt the impact of Hurricane Ian. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Suspected tornado damages inland South County. By Larry Barszewski. Coastal Palm Beach County turned out to be...
thecoastalstar.com
Hurricane Ian — Three Days of Weather: Photos
On Sept. 26, John Shoemaker shot these swirling clouds from his eighth-floor oceanfront condominium in Highland Beach as bands from Hurricane Ian approached. ‘As menacing as it looked, it just rained for about five minutes,’ he said. By Sept. 27, workers from Palm Beach County were removing the...
Click10.com
2 hospitalized after tornado touches down in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – 2 people were hurt after a confirmed tornado touched down in an over 55 community in Delray Beach on Tuesday as the effects of the outer bands of Hurricane Ian came through the area. Kings Point Delray, west of Delray Beach on West Atlantic Avenue,...
wflx.com
Paint store fire prompts evacuation in Clewiston
Firefighters battled flames from a fire at a paint store in Clewiston. The fire erupted early Thursday at MCM Paints. Clewiston Fire Rescue Chief Travis Reese said combustible materials inside the building prompted an evacuation of two blocks in the vicinity of the business. "We've knocked most of it down,"...
wflx.com
Good Samaritan buys supplies for Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
A retired police officer from Massachusetts who is now a handyman in Port St Lucie is helping those on Florida’s west coast who need building materials. This Home Depot in St. Lucie west sustained some damage from the winds - right there in the front along part of the store, but when we got here, we quickly found out that was not the story - the story was out in the parking lot –
wflx.com
Man shot by deputy dies after incident at Greenacres Publix
A man who was shot by deputies in the parking lot of a Greenacres Publix has died days later from his injuries. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to a call Monday night of an "armed suspicious person" who "fired several rounds into the air."
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. "I heard it was going toward Fort Myers. We decided the only place we could go was out this way," Lisa Howard told WPTV. So, Howard packed up her truck and headed for Palm Beach County.
wflx.com
Florida's Turnpike service plazas reopen following Hurricane Ian
Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike are back in service Thursday following Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise are providing services at the following plazas:. The Fort Drum, Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Snapper Creek service plazas are fully operational. The...
Delray Beach parking-lot activist makes her plea for cart-return etiquette
And now, a public service announcement from Marianne Regan of Delray Beach about carelessly abandoned grocery store carts: (Cue the Sarah McLachlan abused dog music) Flori-duh strikes again: Bicycle drive-by...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools to reopen Friday
Now that Hurricane Ian has moved out of our viewing area, local school districts are announcing when students and staff members can return to class. The School District of Palm Beach County said all district-operated schools and offices will reopen on Friday. In addition, all district aftercare programs and after-school...
Hurricane Ian update: Palm Beach County schools closed Thursday, as storm reaches Florida
Palm Beach County public schools will remain closed Thursday, as the region anticipates intense wind and rain from Hurricane Ian. Superintendent Mike Burke previously joined dozens of superintendents in closing school districts throughout the state Wednesday. Thousands of Palm Beach County residents have since lost power, and a tornado caused extensive damage at Kings Point,...
Hurricane Ian: These restaurants are closed Wednesday for the storm in Palm Beach County
As reports of Hurricane Ian’s force intensified, a wave of local restaurants announced temporary closures, at least for Wednesday. Here’s a batch of them. We’ll update this list as news develops. More Hurricane Ian updates:What is open, closed Wednesday in Palm Beach County. Hurricane Ian:What Palm Beach...
