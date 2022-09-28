Read full article on original website
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water DailyAnthony J LynchOakland, CA
Famous Fresh Udon Restaurant in Los Angeles - Marugame UdonDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Clayton Oktoberfest To Bring Out The Very Best Of The Contra Costa TownVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
crimevoice.com
Suspects Arrested for Robbery at Bank of America
BRENTWOOD —A man and woman were arrested in connection with robberies at a Bank of America parking lot. Officers also recovered two firearms and other evidence linking the suspects to two separate robberies of bank customers this month. Both robberies took place outside the bank at 6261 Lone Tree...
Stockton police assembling team to review patterns related to recent homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday it’s assembling a team to examine patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides. In a news release posted on Facebook, police said they noticed some of the recent homicides in the city are happening during the night or early morning hours, and that the victims were alone.
6 adults injured in shooting at east Oakland school
OAKLAND, Calif. — At least six people were injured in a shooting incident at a school in Oakland Wednesday. An Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told KGO at least six adults were injured and taken to hospitals. KGO reports that three victims were taken to Highland hospital and three...
Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
sftimes.com
Rape suspect arrested, identified at Nordstrom Rack
A rape suspect has been arrested and identified after a standoff in a Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack. The suspect was identified as Joseph Alan Ramos, 26, of Concord. According to the police, they surrounded the Nordstrom Rack in Pleasant Hill for 13 hours before leaving at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers...
news24-680.com
Bearcats And Bots – Nordstrom Rack Stand-Off Drags Into Wednesday
UPDATE: 7 a.m. – We have not heard if the suspect at the center of this incident has been taken into custody but the police lines do appear to be coming down. There is a minimal police presence at Nordstrom Rack and the adjacent Safeway appears to be ready for opening.
crimevoice.com
Solano County Woman Accused of Identity and Mail Theft; Police Identify 29 Victims So Far
Solano County authorities have arrested a Suisun woman on suspicion of identity theft, as well as at least twenty-nine suspected incidents of mail theft. Fairfield police opened an investigation in August after a woman reported that her newly issued driver’s license had never been delivered, and that she believed it had been stolen in the mail.
California care home sued over resident's poisoning death
SAN MATEO, Calif. — The family of a woman who died after she was accidentally served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice at a San Francisco Bay Area care home sued the facility on Thursday. Trudy Maxwell, 93, was served an alkaline liquid "more toxic than Drano," Niall McCarthy, an...
1 injured in Fairfield shooting at apartment complex
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Fairfield Monday night, the Fairfield Police Department said. Police said the victim was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex on East Tabor Avenue when he “exchanged words” with two other men who walked by. According to police, one […]
Second inmate who escaped from Contra Costa detention center captured
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Pleasant Hill police have announced the capture of one of two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Center earlier this month. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia 28, of Pittsburg, escaped from the facility on Sunday, Sept. 4, along with fellow inmate, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond. Ramirez-Vera was arrested four days […]
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Connection to String of Auto Burglaries in Napa County
A man was recently arrested on numerous charges related to multiple alleged auto burglaries in Napa County. Michael Anthony Sean Phan-Sanchez of Fairfield, age 18, is reportedly facing ten counts of burglary, twelve counts of vandalism, and other charges after being identified as a suspect in approximately twenty vehicle burglaries committed in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16.
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes with train in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Calif. — One person is dead and another is injured after a car collided with a train Monday night. The Lincoln Police Department said the crash happened at Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Road around 5:30 p.m. The train was traveling northbound on the railroad tracks and collided...
ksro.com
Two Thieves Arrested for Robbing Dick’s Sporting Goods in Petaluma
Dick’s Sporting Goods in Petaluma has been robbed for the third time this month. The store was robbed two times by the same two suspects this past weekend: first on Saturday night and then on Sunday afternoon. Officers managed to detain them when they entered the store a third time on Sunday, arresting Anthony Thomas and Johnte McDowell, both from Fairfield. They found over $300-dollars of stolen merchandise in their stolen vehicle. The Petaluma Dick’s Sporting Goods store was also targeted on the 15th and 18th of this month, but the suspects fled the area before police arrived.
Placer Rep debuts 'Ghosts of Placer County' play at Oakmont High School
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — "Ghosts of Placer County" debuts Friday in Roseville as Placer Repertory Theater's first mainstage, multiweek production. It tells the story of Dr. Dessa Dagmar and her daughter Aubrey over the course of 30 years. "It is about ghosts and it's about what haunts us, so it's...
One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Woodland Two-Vehicle Collision Causes Minor Injuries
Minor Injuries Suffered in County Road 17 Intersection Collision. At least one person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Woodland on September 26. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and C.R. 102 north of Woodland at around 7:28 in the morning. One of the vehicles was left blocking the roadway by the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
KCRA.com
2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, another wounded in pair of Vallejo shootings
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
news24-680.com
Police Perimeter Goes Up In Pleasant Hill; Suspect Takes Cover In Nordstrom Rack
A police pursuit turned into a foot chase and then into a standoff in Pleasant Hill Tuesday as a wanted man darted into the Nordstrom Rack store and was believed to have burrowed into the store’s sub-ceiling,. Officers surrounded the building and supporting units are still arriving. Both Nordstrom...
Arson suspect arrested in connection to fire that destroyed historic Isleton restaurant
ISLETON – An arrest has now been made in the fire over the summer that destroyed a historic restaurant and marina in Isleton. The fire happened early in the morning on July 6. Crews who responded to the scene found Moore's Riverboat Restaurant and Marina engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to save about $4 million worth of surrounding boats and structures. However, authorities say the loss of Moore's as well as the docks next to it totaled $1 million. With the help of Cal Fire, investigators announced on Thursday that they had identified and arrested Wyatt Tripp on suspicion of arson in connection to the fire. Along with arson, Tripp is facing conspiracy to commit arson as well as numerous weapons charges. A second suspect, Rolly "Brian" Heath Byrd, has also been identified and is still wanted by authorities. No injuries were reported in the fire.
