Altus Power, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Underwritten Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced the pricing of a secondary underwritten public offering of its Class A common stock by a selling stockholder affiliated with Blackstone (“Blackstone”). The offering consists of 7,000,000 shares being sold by Blackstone at a public offering price of $11.50 per share, which represents $80.5 million of Class A common stock, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In connection with the offering, Blackstone granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 3, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Blackstone. Altus Power will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its Class A common stock by Blackstone.
Orchid Island Capital Alerts Stockholders to Dividend Payment Issue
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) has become aware of an issue with stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock on August 31, 2022 not receiving the full monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2022 of $0.16 per share that should have been paid on September 28, 2022. The Company fully funded this $0.16 per share dividend by making payment to its transfer agent prior to September 28, 2022. The Company understands that an inadvertent administrative error at DTC resulted in brokers not receiving the full amount of the dividend. The Company is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Shareholder Demand Settlement Approved by Court
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBT), the thrift holding company for Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Southfield, Michigan (the “Bank”), today announced receipt of final court approval of the settlement of the shareholder derivative action that was filed against the Company and certain current and former directors of the Company. The substance of the derivative action was originally set forth in a demand letter from a purported shareholder of the Company received on July 28, 2020 (the “Shareholder Demand”). The Company entered into and announced the settlement agreement on January 19, 2022.
Zero Motorcycles Announces the Closing of a New $107 Million Round of Financing
Proceeds to fund the scaling of its global operations and the introduction of new models. Investors include Polaris, Exor, Hero MotoCorp, long-time backer Invus, and others. – Additional closing anticipated by year end. Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains today announced the completion of a...
dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of $60 Million Initial Public Offering
DMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NYSE American (the “NYSE American”) and trade under the ticker symbol “DMYY.U” beginning on September 30, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the symbols “DMYY” and “DMYY.WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on October 4, 2022.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new bivalent boosters’ differences?
(NEXSTAR) – Americans looking to get a booster shot against the coronavirus this fall don’t just have one new option – they’ve got two. Both Moderna and Pfizer have a new FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, specially formulated to ward off the omicron variant of the virus. Both...
Novavax Says Initial 1M Doses Of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Are Available In UK
Novavax Inc NVAX announced that an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine are now available in the U.K. Nuvaxovid is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine granted authorization from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). It will be offered per the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World’s Most Famous Building, and TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined iconic Empire State Building Observatory. Today, the Company announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Announces the Approval and Launch of First Generic Versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) for the first generic versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity. Cosette has already commenced commercial shipments, triggering the 180 days exclusivity.
Revance Announces FDA Approval of DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for Injection, the First and Only Peptide-Formulated Neuromodulator With Long-Lasting Results
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) in adults. 1 DAXXIFY™ is the first and only neuromodulator stabilized with Peptide Exchange Technology™ (PXT) and is free of both human serum albumin and animal-based components. 1-2,7-11 Most importantly, DAXXIFY™ has the ability to address duration of treatment effect, which we believe is the greatest unmet need with existing neuromodulators for both consumers and injectors. 12 The FDA approval, Revance’s first, augments the company’s innovative aesthetics portfolio and expands the company’s access to the growing $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market, further establishing Revance as an innovation leader in the industry and laying the groundwork for potential future therapeutic indications. 13 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005320/en/ Vials of DAXXIFY (Photo: Business Wire)
Securian Financial collaborates with “BenefitBump” to enhance education among expectant parents
To provide greater assistance to employees growing their families, Securian Financial—in a first among insurance carriers1—is adding “BenefitBump” as a value-added service.2 The BenefitBump service can be used with Securian Financial’s group hospital indemnity insurance issued by Securian Life Insurance Company. BenefitBump improves outcomes for...
NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported fiscal 2023 financial results for its first quarter ended August 31, 2022. First quarter reported revenues were $12.7 billion, up 4 percent compared to the prior year and up 10 percent on a currency-neutral basis*. NIKE Direct sales were $5.1 billion, up 8 percent on...
PZENA INVESTMENT INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. - PZN
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (“PZN” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PZN) to Pzena Investment Management, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of PZN will receive $9.60 in cash for each share of PZN that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Quinbrook Sells Scout Clean Energy to Brookfield for US$1 billion
Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”), a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on new infrastructure needed for the energy transition, announced today the execution of binding contracts for the sale of its portfolio company, Scout Clean Energy (“Scout”), to Brookfield Renewable for c. US$1 billion in cash on completion.
Q2 and Axos Bank Win 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award
Leading industry analyst firm IDC names Q2 a winner in the Omni-Experience Customer Engagement category for customer Axos Bank’s success with Q2 ClickSWITCH. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today that it has been named alongside Q2 customer Axos Bank (Axos) as a winner of the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Awards in the Omni-Experience Customer Engagement category.
Australia Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Services Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Major Players - Paypal, Afterpay, Zippay, OpenPay, Payright, BPay, Payment Express, Bpoint, POLi, & Stripe - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Australia Buy Now Pay Later Services Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Due to the economic consequences of COVID-19, consumers are less likely to spend their money on apparel and accessories, with many people expecting a continual decline in household income in the coming months. As a result, many companies are struggling to make sales and the 'buy-now, pay-later' (BNPL) model has been increasingly popular.
The Worldwide Microdermabrasion Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $739 Million by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market (2022-2027) by Type, Indication, Device Type, Application, End-use, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market is estimated to be worth USD 478.3 million in 2022, and is expected to...
Is Biogen a Smart Biotech Stock to Buy Right Now?
New clinical trial results are great, but this company's Alzheimer's disease program has deeply disappointed investors in the past.
Biogen, Eli Lilly And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session. Biogen Inc. BIIB shares rose 39.7% to $276.32 in pre-market trading. Biogen and Eisai Co. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate.
