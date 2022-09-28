Read full article on original website
Sanibel mayor pens emotional letter after Ian: ‘Our lives and our island have been forever changed’
The mayor of a Florida island that was ripped apart by Hurricane Ian has penned an emotional letter to residents, saying “Our lives and our island have been forever changed.”Sanibel Island is cut off after the only bridge that connects it and Captiva to the mainland bore the brunt of the historic hurricane and had sections ripped out.“I am struggling to find the words to convey my feelings, as I am sure most of us are as we look to the past four days. All our lives and our island have been forever changed. What we do tomorrow and...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
More than 700 rescues conducted, governor says, after ‘historic storm’ devastates Florida - live
In a press conference, Ron DeSantis said food, water and other supplies are being distributed to those who did not evacuate. Report: Hurricane Ian hits with ‘catastrophic’ wind and rain
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates
Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
Mr Home Buyer brings the Golden Rule of selling a house fast in any market
Located in Calgary, Alberta, Mr Home Buyer is a real estate investment company that buys houses anywhere in Calgary and other areas Of Alberta at any price. Calgary, Alberta, Canada - September 30, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — People have difficulties selling their homes when they are trying to avoid foreclosure, are...
A team of architects designed a narrow, 13-foot-wide home that's big enough for a family of 4 and has a full-length glass wall — check it out
What made construction difficult is that the distance between houses is very small, Marek Obtulovic, an architect from ODDO Architects, told Insider.
An $8 Home Depot Buy Was Pivotal to This Lopsided Hallway’s Checkered Mural
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Before Shadina Soondar hauled all her stuff—plus an Australian shepherd mix and three feline friends—over to her first solo apartment, she brought in buckets of paint. “I love painting,” says Soondar. By day, she works as a human resources consultant, and by night she’s dreaming up the next blank canvas to transform. “It’s always been important for me to make my space my own, even if I’m just renting,” she adds. “Painting has been a low-lift way to do that.”
This architectural home is a masterclass in pairing industrial concrete with a warm, minimalist style
This unique contemporary home nestled in New York's Taconic mountain range hosts fascinating concrete features and a pared-down, minimalist decor. If it's love at first sight, you'll be pleased to hear it can be yours for the (pretty hefty) sum of $2,275,000. Sitting atop a tranquil hill and surrounded by...
Quinbrook Sells Scout Clean Energy to Brookfield for US$1 billion
Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”), a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on new infrastructure needed for the energy transition, announced today the execution of binding contracts for the sale of its portfolio company, Scout Clean Energy (“Scout”), to Brookfield Renewable for c. US$1 billion in cash on completion.
Summit Health and CityMD Unveil New Logo Designs, Distinctively Connecting Primary, Specialty, and Urgent Care
Reinforcing a shared commitment to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care, Summit Health and CityMD today unveiled new brand logo designs that uniquely feature a shared pictorial mark, symbolizing a beacon of care to support patients at every step of their care journey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Some Important Factors to Consider When Looking at Puppies for Sale according to Realtimecampaign.com
According to recent reports, more than 48 million dogs share their homes with humans at this point. That number has been steadily growing for quite some time. In addition, many people are considering bringing four-legged friends into their families in the future. Finding the Perfect Dog. Those who are searching...
Cure Medical Debuts All-Inclusive Primary Healthcare Mobile Clinics
State-of-the-art mobile clinics bring the full range of primary care services to the user’s doorstep. Cure Medical Care, headquartered in Irvine, CA announced the debut of its all-inclusive primary healthcare service for Orange and Los Angeles counties. Cure delivers the full range of primary care services – annual exams, vaccinations, blood draws for lab work, EKGs, minor procedures and much more, in its state-of-the art mobile clinics providing unprecedented convenience to users.
Turkey Data Center Market Report 2022: Shifting Preference from On-Premises Model to Cloud and Colocation Facilities Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Turkey Data Center Market, By Solution (IT Infrastructure, General Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure and Other Infrastructure), By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Turkey data center market is projected to grow at a formidable rate...
Zero Motorcycles Announces the Closing of a New $107 Million Round of Financing
Proceeds to fund the scaling of its global operations and the introduction of new models. Investors include Polaris, Exor, Hero MotoCorp, long-time backer Invus, and others. – Additional closing anticipated by year end. Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains today announced the completion of a...
SmartBear Expands Commitment to Atlassian Marketplace, Adding Bugsnag and SwaggerHub Integrations
SmartBear adds Bugsnag for Jira and SwaggerHub Integration for Confluence to Atlassian Marketplace, meeting developers where they are. SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, continues expanding its commitment to the Atlassian Marketplace, adding Bugsnag for Jira and SwaggerHub Integration for Confluence. Bugsnag developers monitoring application stability and documenting in Jira no longer need to interrupt their workflow to access the app. Developers working in SwaggerHub can use the macro to push API definitions and changes directly to other teams and business stakeholders that work within Confluence. By increasing the presence of SmartBear tools on the Atlassian Marketplace, the company continues meeting developers where they are.
Twenty-Fifth Distribution Percentages Announced for Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. (“LBHI”), as Plan Administrator, announced today in a court filing the percentage recovery that will be distributed on October 6, 2022, to holders of allowed claims against LBHI. LBHI’s aggregate twenty-fifth distribution to unsecured creditors pursuant to its confirmed chapter 11 plan will total...
Before and After: A “Cave-Like” Kitchen and Dining Room Receive a Light and Bright Designer Revamp
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
How To Find A Good Orthodontist In Maryland
Orthodontics is a specialty that can help correct your teeth's alignment and make them look their best. You'll want to find an orthodontist who has the experience, skills, and certifications necessary to provide you with the care you need. In this article, we'll provide you with tips on how to find a good Orthodontists in Maryland.
Before and After: A Sad, Debris-Filled Patch of Dirt Becomes a Lush Patio Oasis for $6,000
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes, big life changes (whether happy or sad) call for home changes, too. After Jessica Leach’s family’s beloved dog, passed away, they decided to convert this space that was once a puppy playpen into a space where they could relax and make new memories.
Photos show the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida, including flooded streets, piles of debris, and boats washed ashore
Insider's Kimberly Leonard visited Fort Myers and Naples, Florida, documenting fallen palm trees and boats stranded in the middle of a sidewalk.
