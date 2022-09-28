ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - ABoone Real Estate Inc. got the go ahead from the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Wednesday to rezone 3.46 acres to C-2 for a four story hotel and 28.86 acres to R-3 for 80 townhouses in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Edgebrook Road. This comes after the Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of sending it to the Board of Supervisors in early September.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO