wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Planning Commission approves massive redevelopment project
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– After months of angered residents and deliberation. The Roanoke County Planning Commission has approved a rezoning project that will bring a four-story hotel and 80 townhomes to the Edgebrook Road neighborhood. Four members of the commission voted yes, with one no from the Catawba District...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approves petition for hotel and townhomes
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - ABoone Real Estate Inc. got the go ahead from the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Wednesday to rezone 3.46 acres to C-2 for a four story hotel and 28.86 acres to R-3 for 80 townhouses in the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Edgebrook Road. This comes after the Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of sending it to the Board of Supervisors in early September.
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County Public Safety begins preparing for Hurricane Ian
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - First responders in Pittsylvania County are preparing for Hurricane Ian. Pittsylvania County Public Safety will have extra employees out monitoring the situation and on-call this weekend. They have also filled all their vehicles with fuel, tested all of their emergency tools and secured sandbags to...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount building debate at center of council race
ROCKY MOUNT — Over the last several months, a number of signs have appeared in the windows of 325 Franklin Street implying the town is colluding to prevent development of the building. The registered agent for the company that owns the downtown building, Phillip Bane, put the signs up....
WDBJ7.com
Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Developers in Botetourt County are finalizing plans for a “new urban community” in the Roanoke Valley. Partners held a community input meeting with neighbors and stakeholders last week. After weeks of talking with neighbors and community members, the Wilkinson Group is moving forward...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lynchburg (OH) Fire Department Takes Delivery of a Federal Funded Rosenbauer Tanker
Lynchburg (OH) Fire Department recently applied for the FEMA based AFG grant (Assistance to firefighter’s grant). With help from Ohio First Responder Grants, LLC Lynchburg was able to purchase a 2022 Rosenbauer 3,000-gallon tanker at a fraction of the cost. The grant was designed to replace a 2000 International 2000-gallon tanker along with a 2001 International 1800-gallon tanker. These tankers were equipped with small PTO pumps and were no longer practical for the current operations set forth by Lynchburg Fire Chief Jeff Turner.
Franklin News Post
Neighbors oppose proposed Moneta self-storage facility
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has tabled for now a previously fast-tracked Moneta self-storage project. Franklin County residents Mike and Jessica James are seeking to build an RV, boat and self-storage facility for residents in Smith Mountain Lake and Moneta. The proposed location is near Scruggs and Lovely Valley...
WDBJ7.com
RIDE Solutions helps people learn the transit system in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Discover Transit Month and to celebrate, a transportation agency in Roanoke is teaching people how to use it. Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, RIDE Solutions partnered with Latinas Network to promote and educate people about the bus system. Thursday, September 29, they showed people how...
wfxrtv.com
Brush fire closes Rattlesnake Trail in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Forestry says the Rattlesnake Trail System has been closed due to a large emergency presence in response to a brush fire. The department of forestry says people should avoid travelling in the area. The size of the fire is unknown.
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery County seeking feedback on transportation plan
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County is in the process of putting together its comprehensive plan. The county says its first step in that process is to create a transportation plan called Transportation Matters. The county wants to know where its transportation deficiencies are and how people want to see them addressed.
WSLS
Crash cleared on I-81 in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A crash is causing delays on I-81 north in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. This comes after another incident just a few miles down the road – VDOT said a vehicle fire was delaying traffic at mile marker 156.
WDBJ7.com
Radford receives grant aiding in revitalization project
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford is receiving a grant worth $700,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help with a project connecting the New River to East Main Street. “We want to provide quality of life not only for our residents and community members, but we also want to attract people to come and visit here,” Radford’s Director of Communications Jenni Goodman said.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 137 mile marker. We’re told a work vehicle is overturned and blocking southbound lanes. At this time,...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home continues Virginia Spirts Month with Law’s Choice
(WDBJ) - A spirit that was once hidden in the hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is now celebrated throughout the region. Moonshine has strong ties to Franklin County where locals boast about being from the Moonshine Capital of the World. Generations of families built their own stills and perfected...
WDBJ7.com
Students attend SOVA Career Choice Expo to help plan their future
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Employers in southern Virginia are educating students about their careers. Students got out of the classroom Thursday to attend the SOVA Career Choice Youth Expo at the Olde Dominion Agriculture Complex in Chatham. More than 3,000 students from Martinsville, Danville, Pittsylvania County, Halifax County, Henry...
WSLS
Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 is causing Roanoke County traffic to be delayed, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 137.3 on I-81 southbound. As of 7:22 p.m., traffic was backed up for...
botetourtva.gov
Munters Grand Opens in Botetourt County
After 18 months of diligent work and construction, today, Botetourt County welcomes and celebrates Munters Global on their grand opening in Daleville! This data center cooling business grew significantly over the past few years and relocated to Botetourt County to allow for expansion. They broke ground May 20, 2021 on the $36 million state-of-the-art facility.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Jaunt for Justice 5K
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Looking to get out and get active this weekend?. Jaunt for Justice 5K is scheduled for Saturday to benefit the Legal Aid Society of the Roanoke Valley. Organizers Shannon Honaker and David Beidler stopped by 7@four Wednesday with information.
