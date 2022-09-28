ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Kamala Harris to visit Korean demilitarised zone as naval drills stoke tensions

By Justin McCurry in Tokyo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXud3_0iD2rjQt00
US Vice president Kamala Harris Photograph: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

The US vice-president, Kamala Harris , is to visit the heavily armed border separating North and South Korea on Thursday, amid rising tensions on the peninsula.

Harris will arrive at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) on the southern side of the border, days after the regime in Pyongyang warned that South Korea and the US risked “triggering a conflict” following the launch of large-scale naval exercises for the first time in five years.

Harris’s visit to the DMZ will “underscore … the United States’ commitment to stand beside [South Korea] in the face of any threats” posed by North Korea , a White House official said.

Related: North Korea rejects Seoul’s ‘absurd’ offer of economic aid for denuclearisation

Harris will be the most senior member of the US administration to go to the inter-Korean border since Donald Trump walked across the demarcation line into North Korea during a meeting with the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, in 2019.

She will “reflect on the shared sacrifice” of tens of thousands of US and Korean soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean war , which ended with a ceasefire but not a peace treaty, and “tour sites at the DMZ, meet with service members and receive an operational briefing from US commanders”, the official added.

North Korea has conducted a record-breaking number of weapons tests this year, including one involving an intercontinental ballistic missile that was fired at full range for the first time since 2017.

US and South Korean officials have warned for months that Pyongyang could be about to conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test, while some analysts have said the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, may wait until after the Chinese Communist party national congress , which begins on 16 October.

North Korea has traditionally avoided doing anything to embarrass China, its biggest ally and trading partner.

Officials in Washington and Seoul have promised a “swift and forceful” response to any nuclear test.

The North indicated that it is determined to develop more sophisticated weapons with the test launch of a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday.

The launch came the day before the US and South Korea – where 28,500 American troops are based – began joint drills involving the aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group off the Korean peninsula’s east coast.

Harris, who attended the state funeral for Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Tuesday, was due to address US sailors in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, on Wednesday before flying to South Korea.

She was expected to repeat Washington’s commitment to Japan’s security, and to warn China against aggressive moves towards Taiwan , days after the US president, Joe Biden, said the US would defend the island if China attempted to invade.

“She will get into threats to the international rules-based order and how she sees them,” including recent provocations across the Taiwan strait, a senior administration official said.

“She will speak about that and what we are doing to push back against those efforts and stand up for the international rules and norms that have guided this region.”

Harris’s DMZ visit will be the first by a high-ranking US official since House speaker Nancy Pelosi went in August, prompting the North to condemn her as the “worst destroyer of international peace”.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Hilaree Nelson, famed US mountaineer, missing on Nepal’s Manaslu peak

The renowned US big-mountain skier Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on a trek in the Himalayas after apparently falling into a 2,000ft crevasse. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, had scaled the 26,781ft peak of Manaslu mountain on Monday morning. Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Treks, which organised the expedition, told Outside Magazine that the pair reached the summit at 11:30am local time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un

U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Murder at sea: North Korea killings roil politics in South

When North Korean soldiers found a South Korean fisheries official in their territorial waters, they shot him dead and burned the body -- an incident so shocking it later prompted Kim Jong Un to apologise. "Seoul has to take a realistic approach when dealing with the North," said Kim Jong-dae of the Yonsei Institute for North Korean Studies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North

BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris says N.Korea's missile test was destabilising

PANMUNJOM, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday North Korea's recent missile test was destabilising as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas a day after the reclusive North's test launch of two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Peninsula#North And South Korea#South China#Foreign Policy#Dmz#White House#Inter Korean
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Top China official wants high-tech cooperation with S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The head of China’s legislature called for cooperation with South Korea in advanced technology and supply chains, as he met South Korean leaders Friday amid concerns that their moves to solidify a military alliance with Washington could hamper Seoul’s ties with Beijing. Li Zhanshu, third in the Chinese Communist Party hierarchy and one of President Xi Jinping’s closest confidants, is the highest-level Chinese official to visit South Korea since his predecessor did so in 2015. His trip is seen as part of efforts by Beijing to boost ties with neighboring countries ahead of a Communist Party congress next month that will likely grant Xi a third five-year term as leader. Li’s visit is also crucial for South Korea’s government, which wants to assure Beijing that its push to strengthen its alliance with the U.S. and participate in U.S.-led regional initiatives won’t target China, its biggest trading partner. Li, chairman of the standing committee of China’s National People’s Congress, told a joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart that China supports “realizing cooperation in cutting-edge technology sectors and managing supply and industrial chains smoothly and stably.”
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

456K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy