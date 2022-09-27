ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album

Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert

Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
Mini Miley! All About Miley Cyrus’ Kid Sister Noah Cyrus’ Net Worth

As a wave of nepotism babies make their names in Hollywood, we’re seeing more and more children of celebrities emerging. One that is poised for superstardom is Billy Ray Cyrus’ youngest—and Miley Cyrus’ sister—Noah Cyrus. Considering she has already been surrounded by success, Noah Cyrus’ net worth is a bit intriguing, if only to figure out how much she earned on her own merits.
Gwen Stefani Reveals ‘Dream’ Duet She’d Love to Perform With Blake Shelton

Pop star Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton are an iconic couple. Stefani recently shared what song she would love to duet with her husband. The couple met while they were both judges on the singing competition show, The Voice. The show is currently in the audition stage of the season, and a husband-and-wife singing duo appeared on the show. The duo, The Dryes, sang “Islands in the Stream,” the country song by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
There's a New Little Golden Book About Taylor Swift Available for Pre-Order

Taylor Swift may have a plethora of Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, and, well — practically every other kind of award under her belt. But she’s officially hit the big time now, because her story is the latest to be added to the iconic lineup of Little Golden Books biographies. She joins the likes of Dolly Parton, Betty White, and Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who all have their own Little Golden Books. Talk about prestigious! The Little Golden Book about Taylor Swift won’t be officially released until May 2, 2023 … but it’s available for pre-order on Amazon now with a low price...
Music notes: Harry Styles, Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor

Harry Styles could win an Academy Award next year. Variety reports Amazon Studios has submitted him — and the entire My Policeman cast — to be considered in the Oscars’ supporting categories. We’ll find out if he scores a nod when nominees are revealed January 23.
