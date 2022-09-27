Read full article on original website
Fans Are ‘Blown Away’ By Taylor Swift’s Stunning ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot: ‘She Is Unreal’
Taylor Swift just sat down for an Old Hollywood-esque Vanity Fair photoshoot, and fans can’t get enough! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, stopped by the publication’s official portrait studio last week in a sequined, gold Louis Vuitton gown that she wore to the Toronto Film Festival, and posed for two ethereal black-and-white photos.
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album
Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert
Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Mini Miley! All About Miley Cyrus’ Kid Sister Noah Cyrus’ Net Worth
As a wave of nepotism babies make their names in Hollywood, we’re seeing more and more children of celebrities emerging. One that is poised for superstardom is Billy Ray Cyrus’ youngest—and Miley Cyrus’ sister—Noah Cyrus. Considering she has already been surrounded by success, Noah Cyrus’ net worth is a bit intriguing, if only to figure out how much she earned on her own merits.
Hear Scotty McCreery’s ‘Nothin’ Right’ From ‘Same Truck’ Deluxe Version
New music from Scotty McCreery is on the horizon. The country hitmaker has surprise-announced an upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album, Same Truck. Slated to drop on Nov. 18, the expanded project will include six new songs, including the just-released "Nothin’ Right.”. Co-written by McCreery, James McNair, Jordan...
Taylor Swift Designs Every Element of Her Tours
If you've ever gone to see Taylor Swift on tour, chances are she had a hand in creating everything you experienced.
‘The Voice’ contestant sings Shawn Mendes while Camila Cabello listens on
Way to make an impression. As a part of his audition, Tanner Howe performed a Shawn Mendes song in the blind audition in “The Voice.” He replicated Mendes’ voice and prompted an immediate response from Camila Cabello. RELATED: Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello shared a sweet...
Gwen Stefani Reveals ‘Dream’ Duet She’d Love to Perform With Blake Shelton
Pop star Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton are an iconic couple. Stefani recently shared what song she would love to duet with her husband. The couple met while they were both judges on the singing competition show, The Voice. The show is currently in the audition stage of the season, and a husband-and-wife singing duo appeared on the show. The duo, The Dryes, sang “Islands in the Stream,” the country song by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
There's a New Little Golden Book About Taylor Swift Available for Pre-Order
Taylor Swift may have a plethora of Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, and, well — practically every other kind of award under her belt. But she’s officially hit the big time now, because her story is the latest to be added to the iconic lineup of Little Golden Books biographies. She joins the likes of Dolly Parton, Betty White, and Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who all have their own Little Golden Books. Talk about prestigious! The Little Golden Book about Taylor Swift won’t be officially released until May 2, 2023 … but it’s available for pre-order on Amazon now with a low price...
How Reba McEntire’s “Fancy” Is The Hit Song That Almost Never Was
Recorded and released in 1990, “Fancy” was a passion project for Reba, but one in which she never thought she would get to do. Expressing a desire to re-record the Bobbie Gentry song as early as 1984, Reba’s producer at that time would not allow it, claiming the song was still too closely associated with Gentry.
Miranda Lambert Wants to Record an Album of Songs ‘That Have Broken My Heart’ Called ‘The Ones That Got Away’
Country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert wants to one day make an album called 'The Ones That Got Away' about some of her songs.
Shania Twain Goes Full ’80s Glam in ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ Music Video [Watch]
In her new single, "Waking Up Dreaming," Shania Twain sings that she wants to "dress up crazy like superstars" — so it's only fitting that she gets to live out an '80s glam rock fantasy in the song's music video. Featuring an eye-popping rotation of costume changes — and...
Shania Twain is ready to start her 'next chapter' with 'Waking Up Dreaming' song
Buckle up, Shania Twain fans! The beloved singer-songwriter has released a brand new single, ‘Waking Up Dreaming,’ her first in six years. Check it out now
Shania Twain Didn’t Have Creative Input On Her First Album
Shania Twain first debuted in 1993 with her self-titled debut album, but the Canadian singer didn't have much creative say in how the album was created.
Music notes: Harry Styles, Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor
Harry Styles could win an Academy Award next year. Variety reports Amazon Studios has submitted him — and the entire My Policeman cast — to be considered in the Oscars’ supporting categories. We’ll find out if he scores a nod when nominees are revealed January 23.
Shania Twain Drops ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ With New Record Label [Listen]
Country-pop megastar Shania Twain has signed with a new label home, Republic Nashville, and she's accompanying the announcement with a vivacious new song, “Waking Up Dreaming.”. Twain wrote the song with David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, and the up-tempo track is all about celebrating the euphoria of being in...
