Read full article on original website
Related
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Lourdes Leon showcases her voice and colorful energy with new song, “Love Me Still”
Fresh off her debut single, Lourdes Leon is featured on a new song with an artist that goes by J!MMY. The song titled “Love Me Still,” dropped on Friday with an epic music video showcasing Lourdes’, who goes by the artist name “Lolahol.” Chemical...
Red Hot Chili Peppers share emotional tribute song for the late Eddie Van Halen
Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single, Eddie, inspired by their love for the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen
NME
Heart’s Nancy Wilson pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins with new song ‘Amigo Amiga’
Heart member Nancy Wilson has shared a new song titled ‘Amigo Amiga’ which pays tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who played on Wilson’s solo album ‘You And Me’ last year. As Consequence reports, Wilson began writing the song the night of Hawkins’...
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
BBC
Pink, Queen and Alanis Morissette honour Taylor Hawkins in Los Angeles tribute concert
Musicians including Pink, Queen and Def Leppard have paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at a memorial concert in Los Angeles. They joined the star's former bandmates in Foo Fighters and Chevy Metal to play the songs he loved, as fans celebrated his memory. Foos frontman Dave Grohl...
Taylor Swift Continues ‘Midnights Mayhem’ With ‘Maroon’ Song Title
22 more days until Midnights. But to quote Ms. Swift herself: “Honestly, baby, who’s counting?” On Thursday night, Swift continued her new tradition of using an old-school bingo ball cage to reveal a new track from her upcoming album, announcing the title of her fifth selection, “Maroon.” With this one, we now know five songs off the LP: “Question…?,” “Vigilante Shit,” “Mastermind,” and “Midnight Rain,” which she revealed is track six earlier this week. This is Swift’s official tenth album, and follows the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) last year. It’s also her first album of new...
Willow Covers Yungblud’s ‘The Funeral,’ Praises Song’s ‘Billy Idol Vibe’
Willow put her own emotional spin on Yungblud’s pop-punky single “The Funeral” by strumming it on an acoustic guitar and tapping into the lyrics’ intention during a performance for BBC Radio 1. Where the original song is a straight-ahead, upbeat rocker, Willow slowed it down and drew out words like “I’ve been dancing at my funeral” while backed up by drums, electric guitar, and upright bass, making it something of a folk-rock song. She performed the song as part of the station’s “Live Lounge Month” series. “I just love the lyrics,” she said of the song, according to NME.”I love...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olivia Rodrigo Honors Alanis Morissette in Saint Laurent Slipdress at Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala
Olivia Rodrigo went with her go-to punk style for her latest public appearance. The Grammy-winning musician attended the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in Toronto on Saturday night wearing a standout look from Saint Laurent. Rodrigo’s look was a crepe satin slipdress that featured black lace detailing from the design house’s pre-fall 2022 collection. She paired the look with the Saint Laurent Amber Sandals in leather. More from WWDLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes NextLenny Kravitz's Style EvolutionHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the Runway Rodrigo attended the event to help induct fellow musician Alanis Morissette into the...
Lauren Reno’s ‘Gold Rush’ Video Is ‘Close to Home’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Lauren Reno is releasing a brand-new video for her new song, "Gold Rush," and she's letting Taste of Country readers see it before anyone else. The country singer co-wrote "Gold Rush" with her husband, Ben Reno, and Matt Borders, and the song — which is the title track of her new album — leans into the kind of rootsy country music that's helped her build a devoted fan base.
CBS News
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
SFGate
Bad Bunny, Farruko, Karol G Win Big at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Bad Bunny, Farruko, and Karol G were among the major winners at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. Bad Bunny took home nine awards in big categories, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Top Latin Album of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year. Farruko won...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Cuban-German Roots and Meaning Behind Lou Bega’s 1999 Dance Hit “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)”
Right from the starting countdown, Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)” was a party about to explode. Off Bega’s debut album, A Little Bit of Mambo, the song topped the charts across Europe and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold 3.3 million copies in the U.S., and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2000.
LeAnn Rimes Releases Gripping New Music Video for ‘spaceship’
LeAnn Rimes’ “spaceship” was written in the early days of lockdown. Asking for an escape from the craziness, from the uncertainty, from the human experience, it is a song full of loneliness, confusion, and frustration as the singer calls to the cosmos Hey God, why don’t you take me home?
Keith Jarrett: Bordeaux Concert review | John Fordham's jazz album of the month
(ECM)The master of solo-piano improvisation proved his spontaneous alchemy was as mesmerising as ever in this 2016 performance
Billboard Latin America Music Awards: Who are the hosts?
The Billboard Latin America Music Awards are next week on September 29th. What is sure to be an epic night of music has to have amazing hosts, and this year Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo will share the stage to lead the night full of celebration. Get...
Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s
We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
Noah Hicks Demonstrates Ingenious Songwriting on New EP ‘Tripping Over My Boots’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Noah Hicks couldn’t wrap his head around making music a career, until he did. In 2020, the singer moved from his home in Georgia to take a stab at music in Nashville — with his guitar and songs to prove he had something special in hand. “I never...
Springsteen releasing album of soul cover songs: ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen takes on the Four Tops, Temptations, Supremes, Frankie Wilson, Jimmy Ruffin and other soul legends in an album of cover songs due out next month.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Jack Higgins is "Red Hot" on debut EP
(September 27, 2022) Singer and songwriter is new to us, but he is definitely an old soul, taking inspiration from 70’s in soul and disco. For his debut EP, Higgins collaborates with some rising stars in the R&B scene, including Mayzin, Fya Man and Alejandro Rodriguez-Dawson. And the result of their work is an album that shows its classic inspiration but is clearly aimed at 2022. Higgins is an understated vocalist who lets the groove and melodies of his EP do the heavy lifting. And it all works great.
Comments / 0