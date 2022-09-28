Read full article on original website
Man in Ohio eats pizza during arrest
A ruckus in the middle of the street in Hubbard ended in an arrest, ruined pizza and damaged cars.
10-year-old killed by train in Painesville
A person was hit and killed by a train in Painseville on Wednesday evening.
Hawken School bus driver arrested for drunk driving: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 5:35 p.m. Sept. 23, a caller reported seeing a school bus weaving between lanes on Interstate 271. The bus got off the freeway on Cedar Road and was then seen running into curbs. The bus then turned onto northbound Richmond Road and eventually into the Hawken School bus lot....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ohio dad calls police after getting locked in chicken coop by son
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Strange calls for service are not uncommon for fire departments, but one Ohio agency may have experienced one of the weirdest ones to date. The Shaker Heights Fire Department in Ohio got an unusual call for service on Sept. 22 when first responders arrived at a home to find a man locked in a chicken coop, WJW-TV in Ohio reported last week.
Police say Parma woman was caught on video beating her dog
A citation filed by Parma police states a woman was caught on video beating her dog and is now facing a charge of abuse of animals.
Man calls 911 after sister ends his wash cycle: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded to a 911 call at a residence Sept. 23 and learned that a man had called because his sister had taken his clothes out of the washing machine without his permission. It was his third load of laundry, and the woman said she took it out because it...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly found sleeping in Cedar Point employee shed
SANDUSKY – A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested Sunday morning after Cedar Point staff allegedly found him sleeping shirtless in an employee shed. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when staff reported that a male was found sleeping in an employee shed at the campground and was now walking away with a blanket. Police soon located the man near Steel Vengeance, the report states.
Man causes panic at assisted living home: Mayfield Police Blotter
Officers responded to an assisted living facility around 11 p.m. Sept. 21 for a report of a man in the building with a gun. They located the suspect with his wife, an employee of the business, and found he was experiencing a mental health episode. The Cleveland man, 31, was subsequently taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Drunk driver wrecks girlfriend’s car: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 5, police were dispatched to Pearl Road regarding a two-car crash. An arriving officer talked to the at-fault driver, who smelled like booze and was driving his girlfriend’s Ford. It also turned out that the Parma Heights man had a suspended license. After failing a field sobriety...
2 Northeast Ohio men arrested, accused of operating multistate fraud ring
MARION, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio men have been arrested in Crawford County, accused of the fraudulent sale of ATVs and other equipment totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Michael Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, and Jarell Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, each have been charged with a felony count...
Resident worries about threatening texts after insulting man’s daughter: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Aug. 30, an East Pleasant Valley Road resident came to the police station to report that he was being threatened over the phone. The man told the officer that during an eBay chat conversation, a seller threatened him. The resident thought the two were just joking around until the seller texted photos of guns.
Akron duo charged with safecracking in Jackson Twp.
Two people from Akron are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after being arrested Monday in Jackson Township.
cleveland19.com
Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
Man accused of bringing bat, gun to fight in Ohio
A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a man and threatened to use his gun on him.
Sale arranged online ends with victim having money and handgun stolen
AKRON, Ohio — A female who set up a meeting online to buy a pair of shoes ended up being robbed of a handgun by a teen suspect, police say. The victim, whose age was not released, tells police she set up the purchase of a pair of shoes for Saturday at a residence on the 200 block of North Martha Avenue in the Middlebury neighborhood. The teen suspect arrived at her residence and she gave him the money for the shoes.
Truck carrying backhoe knocks down wires on Highland Heights road
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- At 6:31 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28), Highland Heights police received multiple calls about wires down across Wilson Mills Road near Interstate 271. Some of the wires were draped atop vehicles. It was also reported that a vehicle had crashed into a telephone pole. Upon police and...
Unwanted house guest claims to have defecated on homeowner’s lawn: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Sept. 23 that she was receiving unwanted text messages from a man who had been staying with her periodically until she asked him to leave. She said he had just messaged her to say he had defecated in her yard. Officers located the man near the woman’s...
10-year-boy dies after being struck by a train in Painesville
PAINESVILLE, Ohio – A 10-year-old boy died after he was struck by a train while riding a bicycle on Wednesday. Police responded to the CSX railroad track crossing at Elm Street about 8 p.m. for calls that a child was hit by a train. Officers found the 10-year-old unresponsive.
Police stop car full of unlicensed drivers: Independence Police Blotter
A driver was stopped for weaving in his lane at 2:33 a.m. Sept. 4. The driver did not stop immediately, and the officer pursued him for a short distance. The driver reportedly gave no reason for not pulling over, and he was found to have no driver’s license. His three passengers were all likewise unlicensed. The man was cited and all four were taken home by police.
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police release pictures of suspects wanted for murder outside bar
GARFELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have released several surveillance pictures of suspects wanted for the murder at the Showcase Bar & Grille this past weekend. Garfield Heights police said Ronnie Briggs, 27, of Cleveland, was shot at the bar located in the 5000 block block of Turney Road early Sunday morning.
