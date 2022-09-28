ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ohio dad calls police after getting locked in chicken coop by son

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Strange calls for service are not uncommon for fire departments, but one Ohio agency may have experienced one of the weirdest ones to date. The Shaker Heights Fire Department in Ohio got an unusual call for service on Sept. 22 when first responders arrived at a home to find a man locked in a chicken coop, WJW-TV in Ohio reported last week.
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly found sleeping in Cedar Point employee shed

SANDUSKY – A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested Sunday morning after Cedar Point staff allegedly found him sleeping shirtless in an employee shed. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when staff reported that a male was found sleeping in an employee shed at the campground and was now walking away with a blanket. Police soon located the man near Steel Vengeance, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
HUDSON, OH
Cleveland.com

Sale arranged online ends with victim having money and handgun stolen

AKRON, Ohio — A female who set up a meeting online to buy a pair of shoes ended up being robbed of a handgun by a teen suspect, police say. The victim, whose age was not released, tells police she set up the purchase of a pair of shoes for Saturday at a residence on the 200 block of North Martha Avenue in the Middlebury neighborhood. The teen suspect arrived at her residence and she gave him the money for the shoes.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

