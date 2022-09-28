AKRON, Ohio — A female who set up a meeting online to buy a pair of shoes ended up being robbed of a handgun by a teen suspect, police say. The victim, whose age was not released, tells police she set up the purchase of a pair of shoes for Saturday at a residence on the 200 block of North Martha Avenue in the Middlebury neighborhood. The teen suspect arrived at her residence and she gave him the money for the shoes.

